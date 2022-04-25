Mets have no update on Jacob deGrom MRI, Taijuan Walker to re-join team this weekend

New York Mets manager Buck Showalter said before his team’s series-opener against the St. Louis Cardinals that he has no update on Jacob deGrom’s MRI Monday.

“I’m not getting involved with that,” Showalter said. “We’ll keep up to date as much as we know. He’s doing well.”

He added that general manager Billy Eppler could provide an update as soon as the results come back and that deGrom will rejoin the team when he’s cleared to throw.

The two-time Cy Young Award winner was shut down shortly before the start of the 2022 season due to a stress reaction in his right shoulder — his 11th injury in the last 21 months — which forced him to be completely shut down from throwing for four weeks.

As soon as he’s cleared, the 33-year-old right-hander will begin a throwing program that is expected to take one month to properly ramp him up to rejoin the team and take the mound. That means a late-May debut could the most logical timetable for deGrom’s return should the results come back clean.

While this latest injury has robbed baseball of its best pitcher even more — especially after last year when a historic campaign was cut short in July — it’s presented the Mets with one of its largest challenges of their early goings. And they’ve been passing it with flying colors so far in 2022.

Tylor Megill has been superb filling in for deGrom — the second-year pitcher going 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA and 0.913 WHIP over four starts so far. That includes a 6.2-inning outing on Sunday evening against the Arizona Diamondbacks in which he allowed just two runs on five hits while striking out seven.

The Mets’ starting rotation, which has also been without Taijuan Walker, has also responded with a sterling 2.46 ERA over the first 17 games of the regular season. David Peterson, who replaced Walker for two turns in the rotation, was optioned down to Triple-A on Sunday, indicating that Walker is close to returning, too.

Walker confirmed on Monday that after throwing a four-inning simulated game, he’s expecting to pitch this upcoming weekend against the Philadelphia Phillies.

For more MLB news like this Jacob deGrom update, visit TailgateSports.com