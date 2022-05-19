Max Scherzer injury: Mets ace has oblique issue per report, could miss at least 1 month

New York Mets ace Max Scherzer has suffered a left oblique injury and could miss at least one month of action, as first reported by MLB insider Jon Heyman on Thursday afternoon.

No official word from the Mets has come down as of yet, though manager Buck Showalter said on Thursday morning that an official announcement should be coming following Scherzer’s MRI earlier in the day.

“We’re waiting for all the doctors to weigh in and read them,” Showalter said before the Mets’ matinee against the St. Louis Cardinals. “Not sure whether or not that will be postgame or tomorrow.”

Scherzer suffered the injury during the sixth inning of Wednesday night’s 11-4 victory over St. Louis.

After throwing a 1-2 slider to Albert Pujols that missed, the right-hander immediately motioned to the dugout for a trainer to come out and take a look at him before exiting.

“I just felt a zing in my left side and I knew I was done,” Scherzer said after the game. “I’ve never kind of had a left-side injury before so when I felt it, I knew there was no way you could throw another pitch so just get out of there.

“Once your body goes, you can’t pitch,” Scherzer said. “There’s nothing I could do.”

He went on to try and downplay the severity of what it could have been, though his comments won’t ease uncertainty in Queens if it is, indeed, an oblique issue.

“I don’t think this is a major strain,” Scherzer said. “It was kind of tight and then it just sort of went. But I don’t feel like I really ripped it. It just kind of got worse. “Hopefully, I got out of there quick enough to prevent a major injury. Obliques, intercostals, those things can be nasty.”

An extended absence would be a major blow for the Mets, who already are experiencing a shortage within their starting rotation.

Jacob deGrom was sidelined due to a stress reaction in his right scapula just before Opening Day that is expected to keep him out until July while his replacement, Tylor Megill, was placed on the 15-day IL retroactive May 12 due to biceps inflammation.