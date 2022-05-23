2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 4 Preview, Odds, and Pick

It’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat took a 2-1 series lead after holding onto a 109-103 victory in Boston. Can they put a stranglehold on the series with a Game 4 victory?
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Celtics
|STAT
|Heat
|109.3 (5th)
|Points Per Game
|107.6 (8th)
|103.5 (3rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|100.6 (1st)
|37.7% (4th)
|3PT Shooting %
|32.1% (13th)
|32.7% (4th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|34.8% (6th)
|13.2 (9th)
|Turnovers per game
|12.1 (4th)
|7-7
|Playoff O/U
|5-9
|9-5
|Playoff ATS
|9-5
Boston Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 37.4% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
- Marcus Smart, G. – 15.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.8% 3PT
Miami Playoff leaders:
- Jimmy Butler, SF: 28.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 53.5% FG, 6.8 FTM/GM
- Bam Adebayo, C: 14.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 60.9% FG
- Tyler Herro, PG: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT
Key Injuries:
- Jimmy Butler, Miami: Probable (Knee)
- Kyle Lowry, Miami: Probable (Hamstring strain)
- Tyler Herro, Miami: Out (Groin)
- Max Strus, Miami: Probably (Hamstring)
- Gabe Vincent, Miami: Probable (Hamstring)
- P.J. Tucker, Miami: Probable (Knee)
- Jayson Tatum, Boston: Probable (Stinger)
- Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)
- Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)
Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick:
- Obviously, the big story here is all the injuries, which you can see listed in detail above. The outlook of the game could drastically shift in many directions based on the hours spent in the training room before the game, which is exactly why we waited until just a few hours before the game to get a prediction locked in on this game.
- What we do know as of publishing is that Tyler Herro will be out for the Heat, but that the rest of the players will attend the pre-game warm-up as if they intend to play in the game. However, both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams III remain questionable for the Celtics.
- The Celtics have been playing nine men throughout much of the series, and their bench has out-performed the Heat bench, so losing one or both of Williams and Smart would shorten the Celtics bench and seem to cost them an advantage, especially with Herro out.
- The Celtics continue to win the three-point battle, which they also won against Milwaukee, and will continue to be a huge part of their push to reach the NBA finals. Jaylen Brown has been great from deep, but they will need Tatum to be effective from beyond the arc in order to win. I personally don’t think Tatum will play as poorly as he did last game.
- As of the time I’m making this pick, I will expect Marcus Smart will play but Robert Williams will not. The Williams injury would be a big one because Bam Adebayo has been playing really well in Williams’ absence, and it would put even more pressure on Al Horford defensively.
