DeShaun Watson Accusers Speak Out: ‘Like a big screw you’ on contract extension

Two of the 22 women who have accused DeShaun Watson of sexual misconduct have come out publicly to condemn the now-Cleveland Browns QB.

In a documentary that aired Tuesday night, Ashley Solis and Kyla Hayes both were adamant that Watson’s claim that he did nothing wrong was “a boldfaced lie.” The women accusing Watson have filed civil suits against the former Texans QB for sexual misconduct during appointments, and feel they’re not being heard or believed.

As a part of the interview, Solis said she felt intimidated after her massage session with Watson.

“He said ‘I know you have a career to protect.’ And ‘I know you don’t want anyone messing with it just like I don’t want anyone messing with mine,’” she said. “To me, that’s when that’s when I got really scared…because that sounded like a threat to me.’’

With Watson being traded to the Browns and signing the largest contract in NFL history, a fully guaranteed five year, $230 million deal, the accusers were less than thrilled.

“It’s just like a big ‘screw you,’” Solis said. “That’s what it feels like. That we don’t care. He can run and throw, and that’s what we care about.’’

“It was sick to me. I felt like he’s being rewarded for bad behavior.’’ Hayes said. The Browns also made sure that their partnership with Watson was protected from any incoming NFL suspension. For this season alone, Watson is making only $1 million as a base salary. If he were to be suspended by the NFL, the money would be subtracted from that yearly total.

The Browns are protecting their investment from losing too much money if he is found guilty.

The NFL yesterday announced that a decision on the Watson investigation was coming shortly but Commissioner, Roger Goodell, did not give specifics on a set timeline for said investigation.

“I think we’re nearing the end of the investigative period and then at some point this will be handled by our disciplinary officer. And that will happen shortly. And then we’ll see where that comes out.’’

Watson did not get interviewed during the HBO documentary even with the pending league investigation, but two of his lawyers have both maintained his innocence.

While the Browns and Watson continue to wait on the NFL’s investigation, and what kind of punishment is incoming, the women accusing Watson of sexual misconduct have clearly had enough of the Browns QB being at OTA’s and working out with the team.