NBA Rumors: Seattle, Las Vegas expansion teams “earmarked” as targets for 2024

Is a return of basketball to the city of Seattle or an introduction to the NBA in Las Vegas in the works?

According to reports, the NBA is “earmarking” both Seattle and Las Vegas as NBA Expansion candidates.

The move is expected to come once the TV rights deal with the NBA expires in 2024 that is expected to triple the media rights revenue.

Seattle has been without a basketball team since the 2008 season after the original team relocated to Oklahoma City citing a lack of funding for a new stadium. There have also been several teams that have teased the idea of relocating back to the Emerald City.

Back in 2013, the NBA Board of Governors declined a relocation bid to Seattle for the Sacramento Kings.

There have also been rumors of the Portland Trail Blazers getting a new owner within the next few months, but reports say “Seattle would be off the table if a new owner wanted to move the Blazers”.

Las Vegas has been a hot spot for professional sports teams over the last few years as well.

The Vegas Golden Knights have been one of the most impressive expansion teams in the NHL, making the Stanley Cup Finals in their very first year of existence.

The NFL also has recently made their shift to Vegas as well with the Raiders moving from Oakland to a brand new Allegiant Stadium.

With the potential of basketball coming back to Seattle, a new market in Las Vegas, and a massive media deal incoming, the NBA has all the flexibility needed to extend the number of teams in their league to 32.

