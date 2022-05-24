2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 4 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The Warriors will try and wrap up the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals tonight with a win in Game 4. I will fully own that I thought the Mavericks would pull this series out in seven games, which I guess technically still could happen, but appears to be highly unlikely.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas 114.5 (1st) Points Per Game 105.3 (10th) 108.3 (7th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.5 (5th) 37.9% (3rd) 3PT Shooting % 37.3% (4th) 35.3% (8th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 34.9% (7th) 14.7 (13th) Turnovers per game 9.6 (2nd) 8-6 Playoff O/U 6-10 8-6 Playoff ATS 9-7

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry, PG: 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT

Mavericks Playoff Leaders:

Luka Doncic, PG: 32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG

Key Injuries:

Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals

Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Doubtful (Foot)

Game 4 Prediction and Free Pick: