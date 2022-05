2022 NBA Playoffs: Warriors vs Mavericks Game 4 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Sign up for our daily email newsletter packed with the sports analysis and insights you need.

The Warriors will try and wrap up the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference finals tonight with a win in Game 4. I will fully own that I thought the Mavericks would pull this series out in seven games, which I guess technically still could happen, but appears to be highly unlikely.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas 114.5 (1st) Points Per Game 105.3 (10th) 108.3 (7th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.5 (5th) 37.9% (3rd) 3PT Shooting % 37.3% (4th) 35.3% (8th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 34.9% (7th) 14.7 (13th) Turnovers per game 9.6 (2nd) 8-6 Playoff O/U 6-10 8-6 Playoff ATS 9-7

Warriors Playoff Leaders:

Stephen Curry, PG: 27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT

27.1 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 5.9 APG, 38.4% 3PT Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT

19.5 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.4 APG, 38.8% 3PT Jordan Poole, SG: 18.9 PPG, 3.2 RPG, 4.4 APG, 39.5% 3PT

Mavericks Playoff Leaders:

Luka Doncic, PG: 32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG

32.1 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 6.2 APG, 1.8 SPG, 47% FG Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG

22.7 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 3.6 APG, 47.4% FG Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.3 APG, 39.3% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals

Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals Otto Porter Jr., Golden State: Doubtful (Foot)

Game 4 Prediction and Free Pick: