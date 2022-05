2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Sign up for our daily email newsletter packed with the sports analysis and insights you need.

The Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is all tied up at two after Boston throttled Miami 102-82 in Game 4. Which team will take the crucial Game 5 victory?

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat 109.3 (5th) Points Per Game 107.6 (8th) 103.5 (3rd) Points Allowed Per Game 100.6 (1st) 37.7% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 32.1% (13th) 32.7% (4th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 34.8% (6th) 13.2 (9th) Turnovers per game 12.1 (4th) 7-8 Playoff O/U 5-10 10-5 Playoff ATS 9-6

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 37.4% 3PT

Miami Playoff leaders:

Jimmy Butler, SF: 28.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 53.5% FG, 6.8 FTM/GM

Key Injuries:

Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)

Doubtful (Groin) Max Strus, Miami : Questionable (Hamstring)

: Questionable (Hamstring) Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)

Questionable (Hamstring) P.J. Tucker, Miami: Questionable (Knee)

Questionable (Knee) Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)

Questionable (Ankle) Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)

