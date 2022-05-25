Sports

2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

By
0
comments
Jimmy Butler scores in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Boston Celtics guard Derrick White (9) pressures Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) on a shot during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

The Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is all tied up at two after Boston throttled Miami 102-82 in Game 4. Which team will take the crucial Game 5 victory?

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat
109.3 (5th) Points Per Game 107.6 (8th)
103.5 (3rd) Points Allowed Per Game 100.6 (1st)
37.7% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 32.1% (13th)
32.7% (4th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 34.8% (6th)
13.2 (9th) Turnovers per game 12.1 (4th)
7-8 Playoff O/U 5-10
10-5 Playoff ATS 9-6

Can’t Miss Offer From Caesars
Caesars Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
$1,100
FREE BET
Claim Now

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots over Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9  APG, 1.4 SPG, 37.4% 3PT
  • Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
  • Marcus Smart, G. – 15.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.8% 3PT

 

Miami Playoff leaders:

Bam Adebayo in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) is pressured by Boston Celtics center Al Horford, left, during the second half of Game 4 of the NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals, Monday, May 23, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
  • Jimmy Butler, SF:  28.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 53.5% FG, 6.8 FTM/GM
  • Bam Adebayo, C:  14.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 60.9% FG
  • Tyler Herro, PG:  13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT

For more 2022 NBA Playoffs coverage, visit TailgateSports.com

Key Injuries:

  • Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)
  • Max Strus, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
  • Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
  • P.J. Tucker, Miami: Questionable (Knee)
  • Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)
  • Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)

 

Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick:

  • Obviously, the big story here remains all the injuries. As of this afternoon, both Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are game-time decisions for Boston. The Heat did not have a shootaround, so all of their injured players remain listed as questionable. However, it was reported that Tyler Herro is dealing with a groin injury that would normally take 2-4 weeks to heal, so even if he does suit up, he is far likely from being 100%.
  • Shockingly, Williams is the more crucial component for Boston. Marcus Smart is a tremendous player, but Williams has been more instrumental in containing Bam Adebayo, and the Celtics have much thinner depth in the frontcourt. With Smart out for Game 4, the Celtics got strong contributions from Payton Prichard and Derrick White to carry the weight.
  • The Heat have had issues without Tyler Herro, going 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread without him. Considering Kyle Lowry is also not 100%, Herro being hurt or ineffective could be a major deciding factor in this series.
  • Last 5 – ATS: MIA is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. BOS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games.
  • Last 5 – O/U: MIA is 3-2-0 in their last 5 games. BOS is 3-2-0 in their last 5 games.
  • Last 5 – Score: MIA averaged 102 total points in their last 5 games. BOS averaged 109.6 total points in their last 5 games.
  • Last 5 – Score Allowed: MIA allowed 105.8 points on average in their last 5 games. BOS allowed 98.4 points on average in their last 5 games.
  • NBA FREE PICK:

About the Author

NFL

NCAA

MLB

NBA

Related Articles

More from our sister sites