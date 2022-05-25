2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is all tied up at two after Boston throttled Miami 102-82 in Game 4. Which team will take the crucial Game 5 victory?

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat 109.3 (5th) Points Per Game 107.6 (8th) 103.5 (3rd) Points Allowed Per Game 100.6 (1st) 37.7% (4th) 3PT Shooting % 32.1% (13th) 32.7% (4th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 34.8% (6th) 13.2 (9th) Turnovers per game 12.1 (4th) 7-8 Playoff O/U 5-10 10-5 Playoff ATS 9-6

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 37.4% 3PT

26.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 37.4% 3PT Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 39.6% 3PT

23.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 39.6% 3PT Marcus Smart, G. – 15.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.8% 3PT

Miami Playoff leaders:

Jimmy Butler, SF: 28.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 53.5% FG, 6.8 FTM/GM

28.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 53.5% FG, 6.8 FTM/GM Bam Adebayo, C: 14.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 60.9% FG

14.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 60.9% FG Tyler Herro, PG: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)

Doubtful (Groin) Max Strus, Miami : Questionable (Hamstring)

: Questionable (Hamstring) Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)

Questionable (Hamstring) P.J. Tucker, Miami: Questionable (Knee)

Questionable (Knee) Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)

Questionable (Ankle) Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)

Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick: