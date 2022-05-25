2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 5 Preview, Odds, and Pick

The Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs is all tied up at two after Boston throttled Miami 102-82 in Game 4. Which team will take the crucial Game 5 victory?
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Celtics
|STAT
|Heat
|109.3 (5th)
|Points Per Game
|107.6 (8th)
|103.5 (3rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|100.6 (1st)
|37.7% (4th)
|3PT Shooting %
|32.1% (13th)
|32.7% (4th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|34.8% (6th)
|13.2 (9th)
|Turnovers per game
|12.1 (4th)
|7-8
|Playoff O/U
|5-10
|10-5
|Playoff ATS
|9-6
Boston Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F. – 26.9 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.9 APG, 1.4 SPG, 37.4% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G. – 23.7 PPG, 7.1 RPG, 3.5 APG, 1.4 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
- Marcus Smart, G. – 15.8 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 35.8% 3PT
Miami Playoff leaders:
- Jimmy Butler, SF: 28.1 PPG, 7.2 RPG, 4.9 APG, 2.2 SPG, 53.5% FG, 6.8 FTM/GM
- Bam Adebayo, C: 14.9 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.2 SPG, 60.9% FG
- Tyler Herro, PG: 13.5 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.9 APG, 23.2% 3PT
Key Injuries:
- Tyler Herro, Miami: Doubtful (Groin)
- Max Strus, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
- Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
- P.J. Tucker, Miami: Questionable (Knee)
- Marcus Smart, Boston: Questionable (Ankle)
- Robert Williams III, Boston: Questionable (Knee)
Game 5 Prediction and Analysis:
- Obviously, the big story here remains all the injuries. As of this afternoon, both Robert Williams III and Marcus Smart are game-time decisions for Boston. The Heat did not have a shootaround, so all of their injured players remain listed as questionable. However, it was reported that Tyler Herro is dealing with a groin injury that would normally take 2-4 weeks to heal, so even if he does suit up, he is far likely from being 100%.
- Shockingly, Williams is the more crucial component for Boston. Marcus Smart is a tremendous player, but Williams has been more instrumental in containing Bam Adebayo, and the Celtics have much thinner depth in the frontcourt. With Smart out for Game 4, the Celtics got strong contributions from Payton Prichard and Derrick White to carry the weight.
- The Heat have had issues without Tyler Herro, going 1-5 straight up and 0-6 against the spread without him. Considering Kyle Lowry is also not 100%, Herro being hurt or ineffective could be a major deciding factor in this series.
- Last 5 – ATS: MIA is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games. BOS is 3-2-0 ATS in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – O/U: MIA is 3-2-0 in their last 5 games. BOS is 3-2-0 in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – Score: MIA averaged 102 total points in their last 5 games. BOS averaged 109.6 total points in their last 5 games.
- Last 5 – Score Allowed: MIA allowed 105.8 points on average in their last 5 games. BOS allowed 98.4 points on average in their last 5 games.
