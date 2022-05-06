2022 F1 Miami Grand Prix Odds, Predictions, How to Watch

This weekend will mark the debut of the Miami Grand Prix as the 2022 F1 season moves into it’s fifth race.

So far, after four races, Ferrari remains atop the 2022 Constructor Standings with Red Bull in second and Mercedes a fair bit behind in third. Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton also continues to struggle and sits in 7th in the Drivers Standings while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leads, continuing to hold a narrow lead over second-place Max Verstappen, who won in Imola two weeks ago.

The rest of the top five is Verstappen’s Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez, Mercedes’ George Russell, and Leclerc’s Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz. McClaren’s Lando Norris also sits ahead of Hamilton in 6th place.

Miami will be the 77th venue to host an F1 Grand Prix and the 11th different U.S. venue to host a race. It’s one of two races hosted in the U.S. this year, with Austin being run later in the season.

Since this is the first Miami Grand Prix we don’t know much about the track or how the drivers will handle it. We do know that there will be a few long straights and three DRS Zones, which should lead to a fair amount of overtaking, and simulations suggest that cars will hit a top speed of 198 mph, which would be the second-fastest track on the circuit.

Obviously, this faster track with multiple straightaways should favor teams with better top speed and engine power since they would be best positioned to capitalize on those opportunities.

Miami Grand Prix TV, how to watch

Qualifying

Date: Saturday, May 7th

Time: 3:55 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

The Race

Date: Sunday, May 8th

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: ABC

2022 Miami Grand Prix Odds

Driver Odds to Win Top 6 Finish Top 10 Finish Max Verstappen +100 -550 -750 Charles Leclerc +120 -550 -750 Sergio Perez +1200 -360 -700 Carlos Sainz +1600 -280 -500 Landon Norris +4000 -150 -500 George Russell +8000 -150 -360 Lewis Hamilton +8000 -150 -500 Daniel Ricciardo +8000 +160 -225 Valtteri Bottas +10000 +160 -250 Kevin Magnussen +13000 +300 -200 Fernando Alonso +13000 +225 -190 Esteban Ocon +13000 +350 -125 Pierre Gasly +20000 +550 -110 Mick Schumacher +30000 +800 +225 Yuki Tsunoda +30000 +1000 +115 Sebastian Vettel +40000 +1000 +225 Lance Stroll +60000 +2800 +550 Guanyu Zhou +60000 +2200 +400 Alexander Albon +80000 +10000 +650 Nicholas Latifi +80000 +15000 +2200

Odds for Miami Grand Prix courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

Miami Grand Prix Top Pick

Max Verstappen to win (+100)

We mentioned above that this course has lots of straightaways which will favor cars with better straight-line speed and top engine performance, which will help Red Bull. There is also the potential for rain in the forecast, which always seems to favor Verstappen, who is one of the best wet-track drivers in the field. The only thing that has stopped him this season has been car troubles, so if the car holds up, Verstappen should take the checkered flag.

Miami Grand Prix Darkhorse Picks

Daniel Ricciardo to finish top six (+160)

As we mentioned last race when we predicted Lando Norris would finish top-six, the McLaren cars have generally been improving in pace and performance since the first weekend. Ricciardo had a DNF in Suadi Arabia and then was involved in a crash with Carlos Sainz on the first lap of Imola, which took him out of contention totally. However, Ricciardo was great in Australia and should perform well in this kind of track, much like he was in Saudi Arabia before the letdown.

Esteban Ocon to finish top-ten (-125)

Alpine was another team that did well in Saudi Arabia, on a track that is similar to this one in Miami. In that race, Ocon finished sixth but also benefited from the aforementioned Ricciardo DNF. Ocon is +350 to finish top-six in Miami if you wanted to take a gamble, but the safer bet is just that Alpine performs well again and Ocon has been the better performing driver of the two so far.

Other potential top-ten bets: Kevin Magnussen (-200), Valtteri Bottas (-250)