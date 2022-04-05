2022 MLB preview: NL Central predictions, odds, more

2022 MLB Divisional Previews: NL Central
(Using FanGraphs 2022 projections, odds courtesy of DraftKings)
Projected Standings
|Team
|W
|L
|W%
|Odds to win Division
|Odds to make Playoffs
|Milwaukee Brewers
|88
|75
|.543
|-165
|-285
|St. Louis Cardinals
|81
|81
|.500
|+210
|-110
|Cincinnati Reds
|75
|87
|.464
|+1700
|+550
|Chicago Cubs
|75
|87
|.464
|+1100
|+500
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|69
|93
|.426
|+7500
|+1800
Milwaukee Brewers
Key Additions
- Hunter Renfroe, OF (acquired from Red Sox)
- Mike Brosseau, 2B (acquired from Rays)
- Andrew McCutchen, OF (agreed to one-year deal)
Key Subtractions
- Avisail Garcia, RF (signed with Marlins)
- Eduardo Escobar, INF (signed with Mets)
- Jackie Bradley Jr., CF (traded to Red Sox)
Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):
- Christian Yelich, OF: 137 games, .266 BA, .836 OPS, 22 HR, 73 RBI
- Corbin Burnes, SP: 169.0 IP, 12 wins, 3.09 ERA, 217 K’s, 1.05 WHIP
St. Louis Cardinals
Key Additions
- Steven Matz, SP (agreed to four-year deal)
- Luis Garcia, RP (agreed to two-year deal)
- Corey Dickerson, LF (agreed to one-year deal)
- Albert Pujols, DH (agreed to one-year deal)
Key Subtractions
- Jon Lester, SP (retired)
- Matt Carpenter, 2B (signed with Rangers)
- Andrew Miller, RP (retired)
Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):
- Nolan Arenado, 3B: 152 games, .258 BA, .795 OPS, 31 HR, 96 RBI
- Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: 151 games, .276 BA, .852 OPS, 30 HR, 88 RBI
Cincinnati Reds
Key Additions
- Tommy Pham, LF (agreed to one-year deal)
- Donovan Solano, 2B (agreed to one-year deal)
- Mike Minor, SP (acquired from Royals)
- Justin Dunn, SP (acquired from Mariners)
- Chase Petty, SP (acquired from Twins)
Key Subtractions
- Nick Castellanos, RF (signed with Phillies)
- Sonny Gray (traded to Twins)
- Eugenio Suarez, 3B (traded to Mariners)
- Michael Lorenzen, SP (sighed with Angels)
- Mychal Givens, RP (signed with Cubs)
- Amir Garrett, RP (traded to Royals)
Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):
- Joey Votto, 1B: 138 games, .255 BA, .845 OPS, 29 HR, 84 RBI
- Luis Castillo, SP: 165.0 IP, 11 wins, 3.88 ERA, 169 K’s, 1.28 WHIP
Chicago Cubs
Key Additions
- Seiya Suzuki, RF (agreed to five-year deal)
- Marcus Stroman, SP (agreed to three-year deal)
- Drew Smyly, SP (agreed to one-year deal)
- Wade Miley, SP (acquired off waivers from Reds)
- Andrelton Simmons, SS (agreed to one-year deal)
- Clint Frazier, OF (agreed to one-year deal)
- Jonathan Villar, 3B (agreed to one-year deal)
Key Subtractions
- Zach Davies, SP (signed with Diamondbacks)
Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):
- Seiya Suzuki, RF: 125 games, .266 BA, .832 OPS, 22 HR, 68 RBI
- Marcus Stroman, SP: 171.0 IP, 10 wins, 3.98 ERA, 140 K’s, 1.28 WHIP
Pittsburgh Pirates
Key Additions
- Roberto Perez, C (agreed to one-year deal)
- Jose Quintana, SP (agreed to one-year deal)
- Daniel Vogelbach, 1B (agreed to one-year deal)
Key Subtractions
- Chad Kuhl, SP (signed with Rockies)
- Colin Moran, 1B (signed with Reds)
Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):
- Bryan Reynolds, CF: 150 games, .286 BA, .871 OPS, 25 HR, 84 RBI
- Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B: 141 games, .265 BA, .755 OPS, 16 HR, 64 RBI
NL Central Best Bet
PICK: Brewers to win the division (-165)
WHY: You can never really count out devil Cardinals magic, but the shocking decision to fire Mike Schildt after making the playoffs last year and an underwhelming offseason had by St. Louis appears to have put the Brewers in the driver’s seat of the NL Central.
Milwaukee is the most complete team in the division, boasting superior pitching headlined by the one-two punch of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff along with a bullpen that still has one of the most effective shutdown arms in Josh Hader.
If Christian Yelich can bounce back from a nightmare stretch between 2020-2021, the Brewers are breezing to a division title.