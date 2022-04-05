2022 MLB preview: NL Central predictions, odds, more

2022 MLB Divisional Previews: NL Central

(Using FanGraphs 2022 projections, odds courtesy of DraftKings)

Projected Standings

Team W L W% Odds to win Division Odds to make Playoffs Milwaukee Brewers 88 75 .543 -165 -285 St. Louis Cardinals 81 81 .500 +210 -110 Cincinnati Reds 75 87 .464 +1700 +550 Chicago Cubs 75 87 .464 +1100 +500 Pittsburgh Pirates 69 93 .426 +7500 +1800

Milwaukee Brewers

Key Additions

Hunter Renfroe, OF (acquired from Red Sox)

Mike Brosseau, 2B (acquired from Rays)

Andrew McCutchen, OF (agreed to one-year deal)

Key Subtractions

Avisail Garcia, RF (signed with Marlins)

Eduardo Escobar, INF (signed with Mets)

Jackie Bradley Jr., CF (traded to Red Sox)

Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):

Christian Yelich, OF: 137 games, .266 BA, .836 OPS, 22 HR, 73 RBI

137 games, .266 BA, .836 OPS, 22 HR, 73 RBI Corbin Burnes, SP: 169.0 IP, 12 wins, 3.09 ERA, 217 K’s, 1.05 WHIP

St. Louis Cardinals

Key Additions

Steven Matz, SP (agreed to four-year deal)

Luis Garcia, RP (agreed to two-year deal)

Corey Dickerson, LF (agreed to one-year deal)

Albert Pujols, DH (agreed to one-year deal)

Key Subtractions

Jon Lester, SP (retired)

Matt Carpenter, 2B (signed with Rangers)

Andrew Miller, RP (retired)

Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):

Nolan Arenado, 3B: 152 games, .258 BA, .795 OPS, 31 HR, 96 RBI

152 games, .258 BA, .795 OPS, 31 HR, 96 RBI Paul Goldschmidt, 1B: 151 games, .276 BA, .852 OPS, 30 HR, 88 RBI

Cincinnati Reds

Key Additions

Tommy Pham, LF (agreed to one-year deal)

Donovan Solano, 2B (agreed to one-year deal)

Mike Minor, SP (acquired from Royals)

Justin Dunn, SP (acquired from Mariners)

Chase Petty, SP (acquired from Twins)

Key Subtractions

Nick Castellanos, RF (signed with Phillies)

Sonny Gray (traded to Twins)

Eugenio Suarez, 3B (traded to Mariners)

Michael Lorenzen, SP (sighed with Angels)

Mychal Givens, RP (signed with Cubs)

Amir Garrett, RP (traded to Royals)

Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):

Joey Votto, 1B: 138 games, .255 BA, .845 OPS, 29 HR, 84 RBI

138 games, .255 BA, .845 OPS, 29 HR, 84 RBI Luis Castillo, SP: 165.0 IP, 11 wins, 3.88 ERA, 169 K’s, 1.28 WHIP

Chicago Cubs

Key Additions

Seiya Suzuki, RF (agreed to five-year deal)

Marcus Stroman, SP (agreed to three-year deal)

Drew Smyly, SP (agreed to one-year deal)

Wade Miley, SP (acquired off waivers from Reds)

Andrelton Simmons, SS (agreed to one-year deal)

Clint Frazier, OF (agreed to one-year deal)

Jonathan Villar, 3B (agreed to one-year deal)

Key Subtractions

Zach Davies, SP (signed with Diamondbacks)

Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):

Seiya Suzuki, RF: 125 games, .266 BA, .832 OPS, 22 HR, 68 RBI

125 games, .266 BA, .832 OPS, 22 HR, 68 RBI Marcus Stroman, SP: 171.0 IP, 10 wins, 3.98 ERA, 140 K’s, 1.28 WHIP

Pittsburgh Pirates

Key Additions

Roberto Perez, C (agreed to one-year deal)

Jose Quintana, SP (agreed to one-year deal)

Daniel Vogelbach, 1B (agreed to one-year deal)

Key Subtractions

Chad Kuhl, SP (signed with Rockies)

Colin Moran, 1B (signed with Reds)

Players to Know (with 2022 ATC projected stats):

Bryan Reynolds, CF: 150 games, .286 BA, .871 OPS, 25 HR, 84 RBI

150 games, .286 BA, .871 OPS, 25 HR, 84 RBI Ke’Bryan Hayes, 3B: 141 games, .265 BA, .755 OPS, 16 HR, 64 RBI

NL Central Best Bet

PICK: Brewers to win the division (-165)

WHY: You can never really count out devil Cardinals magic, but the shocking decision to fire Mike Schildt after making the playoffs last year and an underwhelming offseason had by St. Louis appears to have put the Brewers in the driver’s seat of the NL Central.

Milwaukee is the most complete team in the division, boasting superior pitching headlined by the one-two punch of Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff along with a bullpen that still has one of the most effective shutdown arms in Josh Hader.

If Christian Yelich can bounce back from a nightmare stretch between 2020-2021, the Brewers are breezing to a division title.