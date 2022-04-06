2022 MLB preview: NL MVP odds, projections, picks

On the cusp of a new campaign, Tailgate Sports continues its 2022 MLB preview with a look at the brightest stars the senior circuit has to offer with a look at the current NL MVP odds.

An abundance of stars is set to captivate the game this season and the race for the National League’s biggest individual prize is very much up for grabs in what is perceived to be a tight pack of potential winners. Here is the current NL MVP picture including the lines, our breakdown, top picks, and potential dark horses you might not see coming.

2022 NL MVP odds

Players Position Team Odds to win NL MVP Juan Soto LF Nationals +280 Ronald Acuna Jr. LF Braves +700 Bryce Harper RF Phillies +900 Mookie Betts RF Dodgers +900 Freddie Freeman 1B Dodgers +1200 Trea Turner SS Dodgers +1400 Fernando Tatis Jr. SS Padres +1800 Matt Olson 1B Braves +2200 Austin Riley LF Braves +2500 Nolan Arenado 3B Cardinals +2500

2022 NL MVP Top Picks

Juan Soto (+280)

2022 projected stats: .313/.455/.587 (1.042 OPS), 36 HR, 105 RBI

It might be a difficult sell for some voters to choose Juan Soto this year considering his Washington Nationals are widely projected to finish in last place in a loaded NL East this season. However, an NL MVP award seems like a sure thing coming for the 23-year-old, who continues to light up stat sheets everywhere.

Over the last two seasons, he’s been ripping it up with a slash line of .322/.471/.572 (1.042 OPS) with 162-game averages of 35 home runs and 108 RBI while finishing in the top-five of the NL MVP voting twice (second in 2021).

What makes Soto one of the most complete hitters in baseball is his composure at the plate. He led the majors with 145 walks last year which helped him post MLB-best on-base percentage numbers in 2020 (.490) and 2021 (.465).

Bryce Harper (+900)

2022 projected stats: .276/.400/.556 (.956 OPS), 37 HR, 101 RBI

The defending National League MVP has quite a bit more support around him in 2021 as compared to last year when pitching around him was more of the norm — especially after Rhys Hoskins went down with an injury.

Philadelphia did well to bolster its attack with the acquisitions of Nick Castellanos and Kyle Schwarber, which means Harper will likely be seeing a lot more to hit this year. That might mean a dip in his on-base percentage as his walks decrease, but the lefty slugger could very well flirt with 40 home runs for the first time since 2015.

Freddie Freeman (+1200)

2022 projected stats: .296/.391/.531 (.922 OPS), 32 HR, 98 RBI

Not only does the reigning World Series MVP and 2020 NL MVP have to not be the man in Atlanta anymore, but he also joins a loaded Dodgers lineup where he is expected to absolutely rake.

Over the last six seasons, Freeman has slashed .305/.399/.547 (.946 OPS) with 162-game averages of 33 home runs and 103 RBI. With more support on a World Series favorite, those numbers are only expected to be maintained in Los Angeles.

2022 NL MVP Darkhorse Pick

Paul Goldschmidt (+4500)

2022 projected stats: .276/.361/.491 (.852 OPS), 30 HR, 88 RBI

They don’t come as reliable or as productive as Paul Goldschmidt — the Cardinals’ first baseman.

He’s hit 30 or more home runs in six of the last seven seasons in which he played in at least 140 games while a career OPS of .911 ranks 10th in baseball since his debut in 2011.

If the Cardinals can exceed expectations and find a way to win the NL Central, he’s going to have a huge hand in that, which will only make his MVP case stronger.

