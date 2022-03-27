2022 MLB win totals over under odds: Lines for every team

The market has slowed down since the league and owners lifted their lockout on the players, which allows us to get a pretty concrete idea of where the 2022 MLB win totals are at heading into the new season.
Of course, a busy offseason has had quite the influence on projections, with some sizable jumpers and big drops on the charts.
Amongst the largest risers is the New York Mets, whose projected win total is set roughly 13 games higher than their 77 last year.
Much of that has to do with a busy winter in which they acquired Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to join Jacob deGrom in the rotation while adding Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar to the lineup.
The Padres are also seeing a boost despite superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis being sidelined for the first few months of the season with a wrist injury.
They’re still just the second-favorites in the NL West, though, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers — who added to their embarrassment of riches this offseason by nabbing 2021 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.
Three AL East teams have their wins set above 89 — the dormant Yankees and resourceful Rays being joined by the upstart Toronto Blue Jays, who traded for All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland A’s to complete an imposing-looking infield.
Here is the complete list of projected MLB win totals for 2020 and their over-under odds:
2022 MLB win totals over under odds
|Team
|Over/Under wins
|Odds
|2021 wins
|Los Angeles Dodgers
|97.5
|-110
|106
|Toronto Blue Jays
|92.5
|-110
|91
|New York Yankees
|91.5
|-110
|92
|Houston Astros
|91.5
|-110
|95
|Chicago White Sox
|91.5
|-110
|93
|New York Mets
|90.5
|-110
|77
|Atlanta Braves
|90.5
|-110
|88
|Tampa Bay Rays
|89.5
|-110
|100
|San Diego Padres
|88.5
|Under: -120, Over: +100
|79
|Milwaukee Brewers
|88.5
|Over: -115, Under: -105
|95
|Boston Red Sox
|85.5
|-110
|92
|San Francisco Giants
|85.5
|Over: -115, Under: -105
|107
|Philadelphia Phillies
|85.5
|Over: -115, Under: -105
|82
|St. Louis Cardinals
|84.5
|-110
|90
|Los Angeles Angels
|83.5
|-110
|77
|Seattle Mariners
|83.5
|Over: -115, Under: -105
|90
|Minnesota Twins
|81.5
|Under: -115, Over: -105
|73
|Detroit Tigers
|77.5
|-110
|77
|Miami Marlins
|76.5
|-110
|67
|Cleveland Guardians
|76.5
|-110
|80
|Chicago Cubs
|75.5
|-110
|71
|Texas Rangers
|74.5
|Under: -115, Over: -105
|60
|Cincinnati Reds
|74.5
|Over: -115, Under: -105
|83
|Kansas City Royals
|74.5
|-110
|74
|Washington Nationals
|71.5
|-110
|65
|Oakland Athletics
|70.5
|-110
|86
|Colorado Rockies
|68.5
|-110
|74
|Arizona Diamondbacks
|66.5
|Over: -115, Under: -105
|52
|Pittsburgh Pirates
|65.5
|-110
|61
|Baltimore Orioles
|62.5
|-110
|52
