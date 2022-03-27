MLB

2022 MLB win totals over under odds: Lines for every team

Freddie Freeman MLB win totals
Mar 22, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman against the Cincinnati Reds during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale.
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The market has slowed down since the league and owners lifted their lockout on the players, which allows us to get a pretty concrete idea of where the 2022 MLB win totals are at heading into the new season.

Of course, a busy offseason has had quite the influence on projections, with some sizable jumpers and big drops on the charts.

Amongst the largest risers is the New York Mets, whose projected win total is set roughly 13 games higher than their 77 last year.

Much of that has to do with a busy winter in which they acquired Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to join Jacob deGrom in the rotation while adding Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar to the lineup.

Max Scherzer Mets
Mar 21, 2022; Jupiter, Florida, USA; Max Scherzer (21) of the New York Mets warms up before a spring training game against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Stadium/Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The Padres are also seeing a boost despite superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis being sidelined for the first few months of the season with a wrist injury.

They’re still just the second-favorites in the NL West, though, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers — who added to their embarrassment of riches this offseason by nabbing 2021 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.

Three AL East teams have their wins set above 89 — the dormant Yankees and resourceful Rays being joined by the upstart Toronto Blue Jays, who traded for All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland A’s to complete an imposing-looking infield.

Here is the complete list of projected MLB win totals for 2020 and their over-under odds:

2022 MLB win totals over under odds

Team Over/Under wins Odds 2021 wins
Los Angeles Dodgers 97.5 -110 106
Toronto Blue Jays 92.5 -110 91
New York Yankees 91.5 -110 92
Houston Astros 91.5 -110 95
Chicago White Sox 91.5 -110 93
New York Mets 90.5 -110 77
Atlanta Braves 90.5 -110 88
Tampa Bay Rays 89.5 -110 100
San Diego Padres 88.5 Under: -120, Over: +100 79
Milwaukee Brewers 88.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 95
Boston Red Sox 85.5 -110 92
San Francisco Giants 85.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 107
Philadelphia Phillies 85.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 82
St. Louis Cardinals 84.5 -110 90
Los Angeles Angels 83.5 -110 77
Seattle Mariners 83.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 90
Minnesota Twins 81.5 Under: -115, Over: -105 73
Detroit Tigers 77.5 -110 77
Miami Marlins 76.5 -110 67
Cleveland Guardians 76.5 -110 80
Chicago Cubs 75.5 -110 71
Texas Rangers 74.5 Under: -115, Over: -105 60
Cincinnati Reds 74.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 83
Kansas City Royals 74.5 -110 74
Washington Nationals 71.5 -110 65
Oakland Athletics 70.5 -110 86
Colorado Rockies 68.5 -110 74
Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 52
Pittsburgh Pirates 65.5 -110 61
Baltimore Orioles 62.5 -110 52

Figures and odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

For more MLB content, visit TailgateSports.com

