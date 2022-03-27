2022 MLB win totals over under odds: Lines for every team

The market has slowed down since the league and owners lifted their lockout on the players, which allows us to get a pretty concrete idea of where the 2022 MLB win totals are at heading into the new season.

Of course, a busy offseason has had quite the influence on projections, with some sizable jumpers and big drops on the charts.

Amongst the largest risers is the New York Mets, whose projected win total is set roughly 13 games higher than their 77 last year.

Much of that has to do with a busy winter in which they acquired Max Scherzer and Chris Bassitt to join Jacob deGrom in the rotation while adding Starling Marte, Mark Canha, and Eduardo Escobar to the lineup.

The Padres are also seeing a boost despite superstar shortstop Fernando Tatis being sidelined for the first few months of the season with a wrist injury.

They’re still just the second-favorites in the NL West, though, behind the Los Angeles Dodgers — who added to their embarrassment of riches this offseason by nabbing 2021 World Series MVP Freddie Freeman.

Three AL East teams have their wins set above 89 — the dormant Yankees and resourceful Rays being joined by the upstart Toronto Blue Jays, who traded for All-Star third baseman Matt Chapman from the Oakland A’s to complete an imposing-looking infield.

Here is the complete list of projected MLB win totals for 2020 and their over-under odds:

2022 MLB win totals over under odds

Team Over/Under wins Odds 2021 wins Los Angeles Dodgers 97.5 -110 106 Toronto Blue Jays 92.5 -110 91 New York Yankees 91.5 -110 92 Houston Astros 91.5 -110 95 Chicago White Sox 91.5 -110 93 New York Mets 90.5 -110 77 Atlanta Braves 90.5 -110 88 Tampa Bay Rays 89.5 -110 100 San Diego Padres 88.5 Under: -120, Over: +100 79 Milwaukee Brewers 88.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 95 Boston Red Sox 85.5 -110 92 San Francisco Giants 85.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 107 Philadelphia Phillies 85.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 82 St. Louis Cardinals 84.5 -110 90 Los Angeles Angels 83.5 -110 77 Seattle Mariners 83.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 90 Minnesota Twins 81.5 Under: -115, Over: -105 73 Detroit Tigers 77.5 -110 77 Miami Marlins 76.5 -110 67 Cleveland Guardians 76.5 -110 80 Chicago Cubs 75.5 -110 71 Texas Rangers 74.5 Under: -115, Over: -105 60 Cincinnati Reds 74.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 83 Kansas City Royals 74.5 -110 74 Washington Nationals 71.5 -110 65 Oakland Athletics 70.5 -110 86 Colorado Rockies 68.5 -110 74 Arizona Diamondbacks 66.5 Over: -115, Under: -105 52 Pittsburgh Pirates 65.5 -110 61 Baltimore Orioles 62.5 -110 52

Figures and odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.

