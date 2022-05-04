2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: May 4

Last week was a pretty solid week of NBA Playoff betting, going 17-6 on the week and also winning the Tallysight award for Most Reach. We went 3-1 last night as we try to keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, May 4

#4 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) @ #1 Miami Heat (53-29), 7:30 p.m. ET

Heat lead the series 1-0

Watch on TNT

Miami dominated Game 1 without Joel Embiid in their way, winning 106-92. Tyler Herro, the NBA’s 6th Man of the Year, paced the Heat with 25 points on 9-17 shooting, including 4-6 from three. In fact, he was really the only Miami player who shot well from beyond the arc, as the team was just 25% from deep during the game, which makes their lopsided win even more impressive.

Jimmy Butler was just 5-16 from the field for 15 points but was able to chip in 12 rebounds and four assists. However, Philadelphia not being able to come close to capitalizing on such a poor shooting game from Butler is a bad sign.

On the season, Miami is the 4th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 50-37-1, while Philadelphia is middle-of-the-pack at 42-46-1, which is 18th. At home, Miami is actually slightly worse, going 24-21 ATS (11th), while Philadelphia is slightly better on the road at 23-21-1 ATS, which is 16th in the NBA.

Miami trended more towards the Over during the season, currently sitting at 48-39-1 (6th) while Philadelphia is 41-46-2 (23rd). However, in the playoffs, Miami has gone under in all six of their games, while Philadelphia went under in five of their seven total games.

Miami has also gone 4-2 against the spread in the playoffs, while Philadelphia has gone 4-3, and will be without Joel Embiid for Game 2 as well.

We saw last game how different the 76ers are without Embiid. This season, without Joel Embiid, the 76ers are 6-8, averaging 105.8 points per game on 45.5% shooting. However, only two of those games occurred with James Harden on the team, and in those two games, the 76ers scored 115.5 points per game.

#4 Dallas Mavericks (52-30) @ #1 Phoenix Suns (64-18), 10:00 p.m. ET

Suns lead the series 1-0

Watch on TNT

Game 1 was just another game between these two teams decided by less than double-digits as the Suns won 121-114. Phoenix shot 50.5% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, but it was Deandre Ayton who led the team, dominating the Maverick inside for 25 points on 12-20 from the field. The Mavericks’ desire to play small was something we covered in our series preview since it gives the Suns a major advantage with Ayton inside.

It’s a little disconcerting that Dallas couldn’t win – or cover the spread – when Luka Doncic had 45 points on 15-30 shooting with 12 rebounds, and eight assists. While Luka seemed to get what he wanted all game, Jalen Brunson was just 6-16 from the field and it was Maxi Kleber who emerged as the second-leading scorer with 19 points on 5-8 shooting from three.

With Dallas going small, Kleber will have the opportunities to be open from three when Ayton is on him, so he’ll need to keep taking advantage of those if Dallas has any hope in this series.

On the season, Phoenix is 49-40 against the spread (8th), and the Mavericks are an even better 52-35-2 ATS (3rd). However, Phoenix is worse at home, going 22-23 ATS (15th), while Dallas is 27-18 ATS on the road (7th). Dallas is 14-11 ATS as a road underdog (10th), and Phoenix is an average 22-22 ATS as a home favorite (14th).

Phoenix is better at hitting the over, coming in at 46-43 in the O/U, good for 10th, while the Mavericks are dead last in the NBA in the O/U at 34-53-2. Those trends have carried over into the playoffs as Phoenix is 5-2 in the O/U but Dallas is 3-4 as they’ve been playing smaller and faster. However, both teams have done well ATS, with both sitting at 5-2.

Phoenix is also 4th-best in the NBA straight up as a home favorite, going 35-9, while Dallas is 9-16 straight up as a road underdog (13th).

