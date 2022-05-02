2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: May 2

It was a pretty solid week of NBA Playoff betting, going 17-6 on the week and also winning the Tallysight award for Most Reach. With just one game on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, May 2

#4 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) @ #1 Miami Heat (53-29), 7:30 p.m. ET

Watch on TNT

On the season, Miami is the 4th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 49-37-1, while Philadelphia is middle-of-the-pack at 42-45-1, which is 17th. At home, Miami is actually slightly worse, going 23-21 ATS (12th), while Philadelphia is slightly better on the road at 23-20-1 ATS, which is 15th in the NBA. Philadelphia is also 14-11 ATS as an underdog (10th).

Miami trended more towards the Over during the season, currently sitting at 48-38-1 (5th) while Philadelphia is 41-45-2 (21st). However, in the playoffs, Miami has gone under in all five of their games, while Philadelphia went under in two of their six games against Toronto. Philadelphia has also gone 4-2 against the spread in the playoffs, while Miami has gone 3-2, but we know that the 76ers will be without Joel Embiid tonight.

This season, without Joel Embiid, the 76ers are 6-8, averaging 105.8 points per game on 45.5% shooting. However, only two of those games occurred with James Harden on the team, and in those two games, the 76ers scored 115.5 points per game.

THE PICK:



#4 Dallas Mavericks (52-30) @ #1 Phoenix Suns (64-18), 10:00 p.m. ET

Watch on TNT

On the season, Phoenix is 48-40 against the spread (9th), and the Mavericks are an even better 52-34-2 ATS (3rd). However, Phoenix is worse at home, going 21-23 ATS (16th), while Dallas is 27-17 ATS on the road (6th). Dallas is 14-10 ATS as a road underdog (8th), and Phoenix is a fairly average 21-22 ATS as a home favorite (16th).

Pheonix is better at hitting the over, coming in at 45-43 in the O/U, good for 11th, while the Mavericks are dead last in the NBA in the O/U at 33-53-2. Those trends have carried over into the playoffs as Phoenix is 4-2 in the O/U but Dallas is 2-4. However, both teams have done well ATS, with Phoenix sitting at 4-2 and Dallas at 5-1

Phoenix is also 4th-best in the NBA straight up as a home favorite, going 34-9, while Dallas is 9-15 straight up as a road underdog (10th).

THE PICK:



