2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: May 3

It was a pretty solid week of NBA Playoff betting, going 17-6 on the week and also winning the Tallysight award for Most Reach. With just one game on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

NBA Odds and Schedule, May 3

#3 Milwaukee Bucks (51-31) @ #2 Boston Celtics (51-31), 7:00 p.m. ET

Bucks lead the series 1-0

Watch on TNT

Game 1 was a disaster for Boston, losing 101-89 at home. They shot just 33.3% from the field and 36% from deep. Jayson Tatum led the team with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists, but he was just 6-18 from the field. Jaylen Brown also shot 3-13 and Marcus Smart was 3-11 from the field. There’s simply no way you can win when you’re three best players shoot like that.

On the other side, Giannis Antetokounmpo triple-doubled with 24 points, 13 rebounds, and 12 assists. However, the Bucks also didn’t shoot well from the field, hitting just 41.4% of shots and 35.3% from beyond the arc. That’s mildly concerning if the Celtics can start making shots in Game 2.

On the season, Boston is the 9th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 46-38-3, while Milwaukee is middle-of-the-pack at 43-45, which is 16th. At home, Boston is actually worse, going 19-23 ATS (20th), while Milwaukee is better on the road at 26-18 ATS, which is 8th in the NBA. However, Milwaukee is one of the worst teams ATS as an underdog at 6-11 (27th).

Both teams are middle of the pack when it comes to the Over/Under. Boston is currently sitting at 43-43-1 (15th) while Milwaukee is 43-45 (17th). However, in the playoffs, Milwaukee has gone under in all six of their games, while Boston has gone under in three of their five games.

For a more detailed breakdown, Click here to read the full series preview

THE PICK:



#3 Golden State Warriors (53-29) @ #2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26), 9:30 p.m. ET

Warriors lead the series 1-0

Watch on TNT

Despite trailing at the half and seeing Draymond Green get ejected, the Warriors clawed their way back to a 117-116 win. Despite Stephen Curry playing 37 minutes, it was Jordan Poole who was the star of the game, scoring 31 points on 12-20 shooting and 5-10 from beyond the arc. with eight rebounds and nine assists. It helped cover up Curry shooting just 8-20 from the field and Klay Thompson finishing at a poor 6-19 from the field.

Memphis did a good job preventing huge games from those two studs, but they had no answer for Poole and were essentially a two-person offense with Ja Morant scoring 34 points with 10 assists and nine rebounds and Jaren Jackson Jr. dominating the Warriors inside to the tune of 33 points and 10 rebounds.

On the season, Memphis is the best team in the NBA against the spread, going 56-32-1, while the Warriors are 44-40-4 ATS (13th). Memphis is also the best in the NBA at home, going 29-16 ATS, while Golden State has been worse on the road, going 19-23-2 ATS (24th). Golden State is also just 11-14-2 ATS as a road favorite (25th), while Memphis is 8-3 ATS as a home underdog (4th).

Memphis is better at hitting the over, coming in at 45-40-4 in the O/U, good for 9th, while the Warriors rely on their defense and are 40-46-2 (25th). Those trends have actually reversed in the playoffs as Golden State is 5-1 in the O/U but Memphis is 3-4.

Memphis is also 4th-best in the NBA straight up as a home underdog, going 7-4, while Golden State is 17-10 as a road favorite (19th).

Something to keep in mind is that Desmond Bane is listed as questionable for tonight’s game and would be a big loss.

For a more detailed breakdown, Click here to read the full series preview

THE PICK:



For all NBA Playoffs betting guides and content, click here



