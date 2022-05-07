2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: May 7

After a pretty solid week of NBA Playoff betting, going 17-6 on the week and also winning the Tallysight award for Most Reach, we’re sitting at just 7-7 this week. Learning Joel Embiid was coming back hours after we had locked our pick certainly didn’t help, but we’ll try to get back on track today.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, May 7

#2 Boston Celtics (51-31) @ #3 Milwaukee Bucks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Series is tied 1-1

Watch on ABC

Game 1 was a disaster for Boston, losing 101-89 at home, but they rebounded with a statement win in Game 2 109-86. Jaylen Brown, who had a poor shooting game to open the series, scored 30 points on 11-18 from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arc. He also chipped in six rebounds and six assists in a tremendous game.

Jayson Tatum added 29 points and eight assists as the Celtics were able to cruise to a win even with Marcus Smart out with a thigh bruise. That’s bad news for the Bucks’ hopes in this series without Khris Middleton.

On the season, Boston is the 9th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 46-38-3, while Milwaukee is middle-of-the-pack at 43-45, which is 16th. At home, Boston is actually worse, going 19-23 ATS (20th), while Milwaukee is better on the road at 26-18 ATS, which is 8th in the NBA. However, Milwaukee is one of the worst teams ATS as an underdog at 6-11 (27th).

Both teams are middle of the pack when it comes to the Over/Under. Boston is currently sitting at 43-43-1 (15th) while Milwaukee is 43-45 (17th). However, in the playoffs, Milwaukee has gone under in all six of their games, while Boston has gone under in three of their five games.

#2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26) @ #3 Golden State Warriors (53-29, 8:30 p.m. ET

Series is tied 1-1

Watch on ABC

What a series this has been so far. After Golden State rallied back to a 117-116 win in Game 1, it was Memphis’ turn to rally in Game 2, earning a 106-101 victory.

However, things could be different for Memphis without Dillon Brooks, who was suspended for Game 3 after a flagrant foul on Gary Payton II. Brooks only played three minutes in Game 2 due to his ejection, but without him, Ja Morant had to basically do everything for Memphis, scoring 47 points on 15-31 shooting, to go along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Zaire Williams was the next leading scorer with 14, while Jaren Jackson Jr. added 12. However, the Grizzlies also benefitted from the normally hot-shooting Warriors hitting just 18.4% of their three-pointers. Jordan Poole was 1-6 from deep, Klay Thompson was 2-12, and Stephen Curry was 3-11. It would seem highly unlikely all three would shoot so poorly again.

The Grizzlies will need more from Desmond Bane, Tyus Jones, and Brandon Clarke if they’re going to go into California and beat the Warriors without Brooks.

On the season, Memphis is the best team in the NBA against the spread, going 56-32-1, while the Warriors are 44-40-4 ATS (13th). Memphis is also the best in the NBA at home, going 29-16 ATS, while Golden State has been worse on the road, going 19-23-2 ATS (24th). Golden State is also just 11-14-2 ATS as a road favorite (25th), while Memphis is 8-3 ATS as a home underdog (4th).

Memphis is better at hitting the over, coming in at 45-40-4 in the O/U, good for 9th, while the Warriors rely on their defense and are 40-46-2 (25th). Those trends have actually reversed in the playoffs as Golden State is 5-1 in the O/U but Memphis is 3-4.

