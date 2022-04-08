NBA Odds Today, Schedule, Picks, Props: April 8

The NBA regular season is inching to a close, but we have a large nine-game slate of NBA action on Friday. Let’s dive into the schedule, odds, and top picks for Friday, April 8, 2022.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 8

Milwaukee Bucks @ Detroit Pistons, 7:00 p.m. ET

Spread: MIL -5

MIL -5 Over/Under: 228.5

228.5 Bucks last 10: 6-4

6-4 Bucks ATS: 38-42 (17th)

38-42 (17th) Pistons last 10: 4-6

4-6 Pitsons ATS: 45-35 (7th)

45-35 (7th) Home/Road Splits: Bucks are 23-16 on the road, Pistons are 13-27 at home

Bucks are 23-16 on the road, Pistons are 13-27 at home Pace of Play: Bucks are tied for 7th in the NBA in pace, and the Pistons are tied for 12th.

Bucks are tied for 7th in the NBA in pace, and the Pistons are tied for 12th. The pick: TBD

Why?: Props have not yet been released. Unsure if the Bucks play all of their starters

New York Knicks @ Washington Wizards, 7:00 p.m. ET

Spread: NYK -3.5

NYK -3.5 Over/Under: 224.5

224.5 Knicks last 10: 5-5

5-5 Knicks ATS: 37-43 (20th)

37-43 (20th) Wizards last 10: 5-5

5-5 Wizards ATS: 32-46-2 (28th)

32-46-2 (28th) Home/Road Splits: Knicks are 19-21 on the road, Wizards are 21-19 at home.

Knicks are 19-21 on the road, Wizards are 21-19 at home. Pace of Play: Wizards are 23rd in the NBA in pace, and the Knicks are tied for 26th.

Wizards are 23rd in the NBA in pace, and the Knicks are tied for 26th. The pick: Obi Toppin over 28.5 PRA (Points+Rebounds+Assists)

Why?: This line swung by over four points when it was announced that Kristaps Porzingis would be out. That will open up more opportunities for Toppin, who has been playing 36.3 minutes per game since Julius Randle was essentially shut down for the season. The PRA line is creeping up now, and Toppin only had 28 his last game out, but he’s bested this line in two of three and just missed the other, so I think he takes advantage of a good matchup and the opportunity he’s getting to show what he can do.

Cleveland Cavaliers @ Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Spread: BKN -8

BKN -8 Over/Under: 232.5

232.5 Cavs last 10: 3-7

3-7 Cavs ATS: 37-41-1 (18th)

37-41-1 (18th) Nets last 10: 4-6

4-6 Nets ATS: 46-33 (3rd)

46-33 (3rd) Home/Road Splits: Cavs are 19-21 on the road, Nets are 18-21 at home

Cavs are 19-21 on the road, Nets are 18-21 at home Pace of Play: Nets are 10th in the NBA in pace, and the Cavs are tied for 28th.

Nets are 10th in the NBA in pace, and the Cavs are tied for 28th. The pick: Kyrie Irving under 6.5 assists

Why?: This game matters as both the Nets and Cavs are fighting to see who gets home court during the play-in tournament next week. As a result, we should expect to see all the starters playing their full allotment of minutes. For the Cavs, unfortunately, Jarrett Allen, and Collin Sexton remain out, but Evan Mobley is now questionable to play. The Nets are going to do what they do and ride their stars, which I think means Kyrie looks for his own shot a little bit more than he looks to dish. Cleveland has a pretty solid defense and Kyrie has only gone over this total three times in his last ten games. All of which leads me to take the under.

Houston Rockets @ Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m ET

Spread: TOR -11.5

TOR -11.5 Over/Under: 228

228 Rockets last 10: 3-7

3-7 Rockets ATS: 34-44-2 (25th)

34-44-2 (25th) Raptors last 10: 8-2

8-2 Raptors ATS: 47-33 (3rd)

47-33 (3rd) Home/Road Splits: Rockets are 9-31 on the road, Raptors are 23-17 at home

Rockets are 9-31 on the road, Raptors are 23-17 at home Pace of Play: The Rockets are 2nd in the NBA in pace, and the Raptors are 25th

The Rockets are 2nd in the NBA in pace, and the Raptors are 25th The pick: Jalen Green over 23.5 points

Why?: The Raptors don’t need this game. They’re all but locked into the five seed and just came off a win over the 76ers, so I can see them resting a few of their starters here. I don’t see Houston resting any of theirs since they’re just letting the young kids play at this point. As a result, Green has gone over this total in six straight games and actually has scored at least 30 points in five straight. Let’s keep the good times rolling.

Atlanta Hawks @ Miami Heat, 8:00 p.m. ET

Spread: ATL -1.5

ATL -1.5 Over/Under: 230

230 Hawks last 10: 1-9

1-9 Hawks ATS: 36-44 (2nd)

36-44 (2nd) Heat last 10: 7-3

7-3 Heat ATS: 45-34-1 (5th)

45-34-1 (5th) Home/Road Splits: Hawks are 15-24 on the road, Heat are 28-12 at home

Hawks are 15-24 on the road, Heat are 28-12 at home Pace of Play: Hawks are 19th in the NBA in pace, and the Heat are 29th.

Hawks are 19th in the NBA in pace, and the Heat are 29th. The pick: Hawks -1.5

Why?: This is a near must-win game for the Hawks, who need a win and some help to secure the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. However, Miami has clinched the first seed and will likely be resting some of their starters. As of now though, the books haven’t adjusted the lines because Miami hasn’t made any official designations. Since I expect a handful of regulars to be out, I’m taking the Hawks while the line remains this close.

Charlotte Hornets @ Chicago Bulls, 9:00 p.m. ET

Spread: CHI -2.5

CHI -2.5 Over/Under: 232.5

232.5 Hornets last 10: 6-4

6-4 Hornets ATS: 43-35-2 (7th)

43-35-2 (7th) Bulls last 10: 4-6

4-6 Bulls ATS: 41-38-1 (15th)

41-38-1 (15th) Home/Road Splits: Hornets are 20-20 on the road, Bulls are 27-13 at home

Hornets are 20-20 on the road, Bulls are 27-13 at home Pace of Play: Hornets are 5th in the NBA in pace, and the Bulls are 16th.

Hornets are 5th in the NBA in pace, and the Bulls are 16th. The pick: Bulls -2.5

Why?: I think the Bulls need this game just from a mental standpoint. They’ve lost three in a row and six of their last ten. They’re locked into a playoff spot, but I think they’ll want some good momentum going once the big games arrive. On the other hand, Charlotte is in the play-in games and will not be hosting a game. This will also be the Hornets’ third game in four days and their second of a back-to-back. The Hornets are 1-13 straight up and 3-13 against the spread on no rest, so we want to attack that here. Especially since the Bulls have defeated them six straight times.

Portland Trail Blazers @ Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. ET

Spread: DAL -19.5

DAL -19.5 Over/Under: 220

220 Blazers last 10: 1-9

1-9 Blazers ATS: 30-48-2 (30th)

30-48-2 (30th) Mavs last 10: 4-3

4-3 Mavs ATS: 45-33-2 (4th)

45-33-2 (4th) Home/Road Splits: Blazers are 17-23 on the road, Mavericks are 27-12 at home

Blazers are 17-23 on the road, Mavericks are 27-12 at home Pace of Play: Blazers are 15th in the NBA in pace, and the Mavericks are 30th.

Blazers are 15th in the NBA in pace, and the Mavericks are 30th. The pick: Luka Doncic under 45.5 PRA

Why?: Technically, the Mavericks could still get the third seed in the Western Conference, but we’re not sure how hard they’ll be pushing for that. The Blazers have nothing to play for and really haven’t been playing well of late, so this game should not be close. As a result, I don’t think the Mavericks will need to rely on Luka as much, which means I’m going to take the under on what is a relatively high PRA number.

Phoenix Suns @ Utah Jazz, 9:30 p.m. ET

Spread: UTA -2.5

UTA -2.5 Over/Under: 228

228 Suns last 10: 7-3

7-3 Suns ATS: 43-37 (9th)

43-37 (9th) Jazz last 10: 4-6

4-6 Jazz ATS: 32-46-2 (26th)

32-46-2 (26th) Home/Road Splits: Suns are 31-9 on the road, Jazz are 29-11 at home

Suns are 31-9 on the road, Jazz are 29-11 at home Pace of Play: Suns are 9th in the NBA in pace, and the Jazz are 22nd

Suns are 9th in the NBA in pace, and the Jazz are 22nd The pick: Jazz -2.5

Why?: The Suns have clinched the first seed and have already been resting starters, so maybe we should expect the same again? Meanwhile, the Jazz need at least one more win to secure the 5th seed, which will mean avoiding Stephen Curry and the Warriors in the first round of the playoffs. As a result, I think the Jazz come out swinging here, and with the Suns likely resting at least a couple of their starters, the Jazz can take this one in the end.

Oklahoma City Thunder @ Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Spread: LAL -5.5

LAL -5.5 Over/Under: 227

227 Lakers last 10: 1-9

1-9 Lakers ATS: 33-45-2 (26th)

33-45-2 (26th) Thunder last 10: 4-6

4-6 Thunder ATS: 47-28-5 (2nd)

47-28-5 (2nd) Home/Road Splits: Thunder are 12-27 on the road, Lakers are 20-20 at home

Thunder are 12-27 on the road, Lakers are 20-20 at home Pace of Play: Lakers are 6th in the NBA in pace, and the Thunder are tied for 12th.

Lakers are 6th in the NBA in pace, and the Thunder are tied for 12th. The pick: Thunder +5.5

Why?: The Lakers are out of playoff contention and clearly don’t care anymore. They 1-9 in their last ten games and they just don’t seem to have any motivation or energy on the court. Meanwhile, the Thunder are all young guys who are playing for their NBA future. I think they’re going to get up for game in LA and will keep this game close or even pull out a win.

NBA prop stats courtesy of DraftKings.