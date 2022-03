2022 NCAA Tournament: Selection Sunday results, first-round matchups, teams, schedule

Sign up for our daily email newsletter packed with the sports analysis and insights you need.

The 2022 NCAA Tournament’s field of 68 is officially in place after Selection Sunday revealed the teams that will start their climb toward college basketball’s largest prize.

A gripping conference championship season provided 32 automatic bids to the Big Dance, meaning the selection committee was tasked with granting 34 teams at-large bids — which always brings its fair share of drama to the brackets.

For more college basketball coverage, visit TailgateSports.com

College basketball fans won’t have to wait long for the festivities to begin as the First Four games kick off on Tuesday, serving as an appetizer for the gauntlet that is the second and third rounds beginning Thursday.

Here is how the bracket shapes up by region with each team’s odds to make the Final Four, courtesy of DraftKings:

Selection Sunday: 2022 NCAA Tournament teams, matchups

West

No. 1 Gonzaga (-120) vs. No. 16 Georgia State (+10000)

No. 8 Boise State (+3000) vs. No. 9 Memphis (+2000)

No. 5 UConn (+1200) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State (+10000)

No. 4 Arkansas (+900) vs. No. 13 Vermont (+10000)

No. 6 Alabama (+1200) vs. No. 11 Rutgers (+5000)/Notre Dame (+3000)

No. 3 Texas Tech (+500) vs. No. 14 Montana State (+20000)

No. 7 Michigan State (+2000) vs. No. 10 Davidson (+5000)

No. 2 Duke (+240) vs. No. 15 Cal State Fullerton (+20000)

South

No. 1 Arizona (+130 vs. No. 16 Wright State (+20000)/Bryant (+20000)

No. 8 Seton Hall (+4000) vs. No. 9 TCU (+3000)

No. 5 Houston (+800) vs. No. 12 UAB (+10000)

No. 4 Illinois (+800) vs. No. 13 Chattanooga (+6000)

No. 6 Colorado State (+4000) vs. No. 11 Michigan (+2500)

No. 3 Tennessee (+500) vs. No. 14 Longwood (+10000)

No. 7 Ohio State (+1500) vs. No. 10 Loyola-Chicago (+3000)

No. 2 Villanova (+550) vs. No. 15 Delaware (+20000)

Midwest

No. 1 Kansas (+26) vs. No. 16 Texas Southern (+20000)/Texas A&M-CC (+10000)

No. 8 San Diego State (+4000) vs. No. 9 Creighton (+5000)

No. 5 Iowa (+750) vs. No. 12 Richmond (+9000)

No. 4 Providence (+2000) vs. No. 13 South Dakota State (+8000)

No. 6 LSU (+1800) vs. No. 11 Iowa State (+5000)

No. 3 Wisconsin (+12000) vs. No. 14 Colgate (N/A)

No. 7 USC (+1800) vs. No. 10 Miami (FL)

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State (+3000)

East

No. 1 Baylor (+250) vs. No. 16 Norfolk State (+20000)

No. 8 North Carolina (+2000) vs. No. 9 Marquette (+1800)

No. 5 Saint Mary’s (+2000) vs. No. 12 Wyoming (+5000)/Indiana (+3000)

No. 4 UCLA (+600) vs. No. 13 Akron (+20000)

No. 6 Texas (+1500) vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech (+3000)

No. 3 Purdue (+300) vs. No. 14 Yale (+10000)

No. 7 Murray State (+3000) vs. No. 10 San Francisco (+4000)

No. 2 Kentucky (+160) vs. No. 15 Saint Peter’s (+20000)

*Odds subject to change