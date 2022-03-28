2022 NFL Draft odds, mock draft, more

It’s no longer just about which prospect goes to what team anymore, but about the 2022 NFL Draft odds — adding even more intrigue to professional football’s annual selection process.

Sports fans and bettors alike will be able to wager on when exactly a player will hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell on April 28, exactly one month from Monday.

Obviously, the biggest action will be on the top-three picks. There appears to be a clear favorite for the top selection, which is owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The same can’t be said about the second and third picks, which are owned by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans:

2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: -280

Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +400

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +1200

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama +1200

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +2500

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +3500

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +6500

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +7500

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +7500

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +7500

2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 2, Detroit Lions

Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +250

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: +400

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +400

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +400

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +1000

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: +1200

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +1200

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +1400

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: +1600

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +4000

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State: +4000

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +5000

2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 3, Houston Texans

Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +180

Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: +250

Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +650

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +750

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +750

Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +1000

Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +1200

Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +1600

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: +2800

Jermain Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State: +3000

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: +5000

Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +5000

This is how we see the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft shaping up:

Tailgate Sports 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Pick Team Player Position School 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan 2 Detroit Lions Travon Walker DT Georgia 3 Houston Texans Evan Neal OT Alabama 4 New York Jets Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon 5 New York Giants Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State 6 Carolina Panthers Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh 7 Giants (from Bears) George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue 8 Atlanta Falcons Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame 9 Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos) Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati 10 Jets (from Seahawks) Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU 11 Washington Commanders Drake London WR USC 12 Minnesota Vikings Trent McDuffie CB Washington 13 Texans (from Browns) Malik Willis QB Liberty 14 Baltimore Ravens Charles Cross OT Mississippi State 15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins) Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State 16 Eagles (from Colts) Nakobe Dean LB Georgia 17 Los Angeles Chargers Devin Lloyd LB Utah 18 New Orleans Saints Treylon Burks WR Arkansas 19 Eagles Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson 20 Pittsburgh Steelers Sam Howell QB North Carolina 21 New England Patriots Jameson Williams WR Alabama 22 Green Bay Packers (from Raiders) Chris Olave WR Ohio State 23 Arizona Cardinals Bernhard Raimann OG Central Michigan 24 Dallas Cowboys Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia 25 Buffalo Bills Jalen Pitre CB Baylor 26 Tennessee Titans Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jordan Davis DT Georgia 28 Packers Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa 29 Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers) David Ojabo EDGE Michigan 30 Chiefs Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan 31 Cincinnati Bengals Zion Johnson OT Boston College 32 Lions (from Rams) Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State

