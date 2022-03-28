2022 NFL Draft odds, mock draft, more

It’s no longer just about which prospect goes to what team anymore, but about the 2022 NFL Draft odds — adding even more intrigue to professional football’s annual selection process.
Sports fans and bettors alike will be able to wager on when exactly a player will hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell on April 28, exactly one month from Monday.
Obviously, the biggest action will be on the top-three picks. There appears to be a clear favorite for the top selection, which is owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The same can’t be said about the second and third picks, which are owned by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans:
2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars
- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: -280
- Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +400
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +1200
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama +1200
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +2500
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +3500
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +6500
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +7500
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +7500
- Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +7500
2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 2, Detroit Lions
- Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +250
- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: +400
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +400
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +400
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +1000
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: +1200
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +1200
- Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +1400
- Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: +1600
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +4000
- Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State: +4000
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +5000
2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 3, Houston Texans
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +180
- Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: +250
- Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +650
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +750
- Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +750
- Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +1000
- Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +1200
- Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +1600
- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: +2800
- Jermain Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State: +3000
- Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: +5000
- Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +5000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings (h/t Vegas Insider)
This is how we see the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft shaping up:
Tailgate Sports 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|2
|Detroit Lions
|Travon Walker
|DT
|Georgia
|3
|Houston Texans
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|4
|New York Jets
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|5
|New York Giants
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|NC State
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|7
|Giants (from Bears)
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Notre Dame
|9
|Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)
|Ahmad Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|10
|Jets (from Seahawks)
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|11
|Washington Commanders
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|13
|Texans (from Browns)
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|16
|Eagles (from Colts)
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|18
|New Orleans Saints
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Arkansas
|19
|Eagles
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Sam Howell
|QB
|North Carolina
|21
|New England Patriots
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|22
|Green Bay Packers (from Raiders)
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|Bernhard Raimann
|OG
|Central Michigan
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Georgia
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|Jalen Pitre
|CB
|Baylor
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Georgia
|28
|Packers
|Tyler Linderbaum
|C
|Iowa
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers)
|David Ojabo
|EDGE
|Michigan
|30
|Chiefs
|Skyy Moore
|WR
|Western Michigan
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Zion Johnson
|OT
|Boston College
|32
|Lions (from Rams)
|Jermaine Johnson II
|EDGE
|Florida State
