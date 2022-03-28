NFL

2022 NFL Draft odds, mock draft, more

By
0
comments
Aiden Hutchinson NFL Draft odds NFL mock draft
Aidan Hutchinson
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

It’s no longer just about which prospect goes to what team anymore, but about the 2022 NFL Draft odds — adding even more intrigue to professional football’s annual selection process.

Sports fans and bettors alike will be able to wager on when exactly a player will hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell on April 28, exactly one month from Monday.

Obviously, the biggest action will be on the top-three picks. There appears to be a clear favorite for the top selection, which is owned by the Jacksonville Jaguars. The same can’t be said about the second and third picks, which are owned by the Detroit Lions and Houston Texans:

2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars

  • Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: -280
  • Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +400
  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +1200
  • Evan Neal, OT, Alabama +1200
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +2500
  • Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +3500
  • Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +6500
  • Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +7500
  • Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +7500
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +7500
Caesars Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
$1,100
FREE BET
Claim Now

2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 2, Detroit Lions

  • Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +250
  • Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: +400
  • Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +400
  • Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +400
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +1000
  • Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: +1200
  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +1200
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +1400
  • Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: +1600
  • Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +4000
  • Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State: +4000
  • Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +5000

BetMGM is offering a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet to new users. For more information, click here.

2022 NFL Draft odds: Pick No. 3, Houston Texans

  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State: +180
  • Evan Neal, OT, Alabama: +250
  • Travon Walker, DT, Georgia: +650
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, Oregon: +750
  • Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame: +750
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati: +1000
  • Malik Willis, QB, Liberty: +1200
  • Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State: +1600
  • Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE, Michigan: +2800
  • Jermain Johnson II, EDGE, Florida State: +3000
  • Derek Stingley, Jr., CB, LSU: +5000
  • Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh: +5000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings (h/t Vegas Insider)

This is how we see the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft shaping up:

Tailgate Sports 2022 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan
2 Detroit Lions Travon Walker DT Georgia
3 Houston Texans Evan Neal OT Alabama
4 New York Jets Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
5 New York Giants Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
6 Carolina Panthers Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh
7 Giants (from Bears) George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue
8 Atlanta Falcons Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
9 Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos) Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati
10 Jets (from Seahawks) Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
11 Washington Commanders Drake London WR USC
12 Minnesota Vikings Trent McDuffie CB Washington
13 Texans (from Browns) Malik Willis QB Liberty
14 Baltimore Ravens Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins) Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
16 Eagles (from Colts) Nakobe Dean LB Georgia
17 Los Angeles Chargers Devin Lloyd LB Utah
18 New Orleans Saints Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
19 Eagles Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
20 Pittsburgh Steelers Sam Howell QB North Carolina
21 New England Patriots Jameson Williams WR Alabama
22 Green Bay Packers (from Raiders) Chris Olave WR Ohio State
23 Arizona Cardinals Bernhard Raimann OG Central Michigan
24 Dallas Cowboys Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia
25 Buffalo Bills Jalen Pitre CB Baylor
26 Tennessee Titans Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Jordan Davis DT Georgia
28 Packers Tyler Linderbaum C Iowa
29 Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers) David Ojabo EDGE Michigan
30 Chiefs Skyy Moore WR Western Michigan
31 Cincinnati Bengals Zion Johnson OT Boston College
32 Lions (from Rams) Jermaine Johnson II EDGE Florida State

For more NFL odds and news, visit TailgateSports.com

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno is making the jump to Editor-in-Chief of Tailgate Sports after two years serving as sports editor for amNewYork newspaper. He will continue to cover both the Mets and Islanders for the publication. Previous career stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York.

NFL

NCAA

MLB

NBA

Related Articles

More from our sister sites