49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo Won’t Report To Offseason Camp

When the San Francisco 49ers’ voluntary offseason program begins today there will be one important face you won’t see there: incumbent starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers’ voluntary camp includes meetings, strength and conditioning workouts and rehab programs, so Garoppolo missing that isn’t a major problem; however, it is a talking point because of the veteran’s uncertain future with the team.

In addition to undergoing shoulder surgery in March, Garoppolo is the discussion of many trade rumors as the team looks to turn the reins over the last year’s 3rd overall pick, Trey Lance.

Garoppolo started 15 games for the 49ers last year amid a series of injuries. The 30-year-old threw for 3,810 yards but just 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. The veteran came under criticism in the playoffs as he threw for just 535 yards and two touchdowns to three interceptions in three games.

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that the 49ers were trying to trade the veteran and that general manager John Lynch had an offer of multiple second-round picks in hand. However, the trade talks have quieted with Garoppolo rehabbing his shoulder injury.

While Trey Lance possesses rare raw ability, the rookie had an up and down first year in the NFL. In six games, and two starts, he threw for 603 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions on a 57.7% completion percentage. However, he does add a dynamic element with his legs, rushing for 168 yards and a touchdown in those games as well.

With star wide receiver Deebo Samuel reportedly also skipping offseason programs as he negotiates a new contract, the 49ers are faced with a number of questions that could drastically impact what this roster looks like come summer.