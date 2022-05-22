Yankees’ Chad Green to undergo Tommy John surgery, 2022 season over

New York Yankees reliever Chad Green will need Tommy John surgery, ending his 2022 season, manager Aaron Boone announced on Sunday.

The team faced the right-hander on the 15-day IL on Saturday with what was described at the time as a right elbow strain.

However, needing second and third opinions, Boone didn’t sugarcoat things — calling the injury “significant” before the Yankees’ 7-5 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.

Green suffered the injury during Thursday’s game against the Baltimore Orioles with forearm discomfort.

An extra sting comes with the timing of this injury for the 30-year-old, who is in the final year of his contract. He was expected to hit the open market as one of the top relievers available.

In seven MLB seasons, all with the Yankees, Green posted a 3.17 ERA in 272 appearances.

Since joining New York’s bullpen full-time in 2017, that ERA is even better at 2.96 along with a 147 ERA+, a 0.970 WHIP, and a strikeouts-per-nine-innings rate of 11.8.

“He’s on that very short list of outstanding relievers in our sport,” Boone said (h/t New York Post). “He’s been so consistent. He’s such a rock for us. He’s just a consistent pitcher, person, so reliable and an important part of our team and that room. So it’s definitely tough.”

In a corresponding move on Saturday, the Yankees called up Ron Marinaccio from their Triple-A affiliates in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

“It was pretty emotional for me, honestly,” Boone continued. “A lot that’s right about our sport is Chad Green, just in the way he prepares, how he takes care of himself, the professional that he is, the respect he carries in that room, the track record of consistent success.

“So it’s difficult.”

