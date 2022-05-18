MLB Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Free Picks: May 18

So far we’ve gotten back on track with a hot start to our MLB betting week. Now we need to try and keep it going.
Remember, you don’t HAVE to bet on each game. We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s okay to give that game a pass. There will always be more games to bet on.
Below, I take you through today’s schedule, the odds for each game along with the starting pitchers, and some picks that should help you not only enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.
Also, we recommend checking the Fangraphs Probables Grid to see the likely starting pitchers from each game with clickable links to get the most in-depth information on each pitcher.
MLB Odds and Schedule, May 18
Atlanta Braves (17-20) @ Milwaukee Brewers (23-14), 1:10 p.m. ET
- MIL Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 1.77 ERA, 0.79 WHIP, 11.23 K/9)
- ATL Starting Pitcher: Max Fried (4-2, 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 8.58 K/9)
- Last 10: MIL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 3.8 total runs in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.2 total runs
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.6 runs
- MLB Free Pick:
Detroit Tigers (13-24) @ Tampa Bay Rays (22-15), 1:10 p.m. ET
- TB Starting Pitcher: Drew Rasmussen (3-1, 2.67 ERA, 0.92 WHIP, 7.22 K/9)
- DET Starting Pitcher: Eduardo Rodriguez (1-2, 3.72 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 7.91 K/9)
- Last 10: TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TB is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. DET is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 3.5 total runs in their last 10 games. DET averaged 2.6 total runs
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.3 runs
- MLB Free Pick:
San Francisco Giants (22-14) @ Colorado Rockies (17-19), 3:10 p.m. ET
- COL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.91 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 6.38 K/9)
- SF Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 6.1 K/9)
- Last 10: COL is 2-8 in their last 10 games. SF is 8-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: COL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. SF is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 5.2 total runs in their last 10 games. SF averaged 7.2 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 7.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. SF allowed 5.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Minnesota Twins (21-16) @ Oakland Athletics (16-23), 3:37 p.m. ET
- OAK Starting Pitcher: Daulton Jefferies (1-6, 4.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 5.86 K/9)
- MIN Starting Pitcher: Sonny Gray (0-1, 3.68 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 12.27 K/9)
- Last 10: OAK is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: OAK is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. MIN is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: OAK averaged 3 total runs in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 3 total runs.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: OAK allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Arizona Diamondbacks (18-20) @ Los Angeles Dodgers (24-12), 4:10 p.m. ET
- LAD Starting Pitcher: Walker Buehler (3-1, 2.81 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.56 K/9)
- ARI Starting Pitcher: Zach Davies (2-1, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 7.13 K/9)
- Last 10: LAD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: LAD is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: LAD averaged 6.4 total runs in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4.1 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAD allowed 5.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.1 runs
- MLB Free Pick:
Cincinnati Reds (10-26) @ Cleveland Guardians (16-18), 6:10 p.m. ET
- CLE Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.24 K/9)
- CIN Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.82 K/9)
- Last 10: CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.8 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 4.2 runs
- MLB Free Pick:
Houston Astros (24-13) @ Boston Red Sox (14-22), 6:10 p.m. ET
- BOS Starting Pitcher: Nick Pivetta (1-4, 5.08 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 8.82 K/9)
- HOU Starting Pitcher: Luis Garcia (3-1, 2.94 ERA, 0.95 WHIP, 9.89 K/9)
- Last 10: BOS is 4-6 in their last 10 games. HOU is 8-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. HOU is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4.6 total tuns in their last 10 games. HOU averaged 6.5 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. HOU allowed 2.9 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Washington Nationals (12-26) @ Miami Marlins (17-19), 6:40 p.m. ET
- MIA Starting Pitcher: Pablo López (4-1, 1.05 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 9.63 K/9)
- WSH Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 9.4 K/9)
- Last 10: MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 5.3 total runs in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.9 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 5.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
San Diego Padres (23-13) @ Philadelphia Phillies (17-19), 6:45 p.m. ET
- PHI Starting Pitcher: Zack Wheeler (1-3, 4.26 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 9.09 K/9)
- SD Starting Pitcher: Blake Snell (7-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 11.98 K/9 in 2021)
- Last 10: PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 5.4 total runs in their last 10 games. SD averaged 4.2 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 4.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Pass
- WHY?: Wheeler has been battling injury this year and has been more inconsistent than we’d like. This is also Snell’s first start of the year, so we have no idea what to expect. There are just a few too many unknowns for me to put money on this one.
New York Yankees (27-9) @ Baltimore Orioles (14-23), 7:05 p.m. ET
- BAL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Lyles (2-3, 4.39 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 7.38 K/9)
- NYY Starting Pitcher: Gerrit Cole (3-0, 2.95 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 11.29 K/9)
- Last 10: BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 2.8 total runs in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.7 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 3.3 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Seattle Mariners (16-21) @ Toronto Blue Jays (20-17), 7:07 p.m. ET
- TOR Starting Pitcher: Kevin Gausman (3-2, 2.40 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 10.8 K/9)
- SEA Starting Pitcher: Marco Gonzales (1-4, 3.38 ERA, 1.531 WHIP, 6.19 K/9)
- Last 10: TOR is 4-6 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 3.7 total runs in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 2.7 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.8 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
St. Louis Cardinals (20-16) @ New York Mets (24-14), 7:10 p.m. ET
- NYM Starting Pitcher: Max Scherzer (4-1, 2.66 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11.25 K/9)
- STL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8.72 K/9)
- Last 10: NYM is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 3.8 total runs in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.1 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 3.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.6 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Pittsburgh Pirates (15-21) @ Chicago Cubs (15-20), 7:40 p.m. ET
- CHC Starting Pitcher: Drew Smyly (1-4, 3.64 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 6.37 K/9)
- PIT Starting Pitcher: Roansy Contreras (0-0, 2.45 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 12.27 K/9 in minors)
- Last 10: CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. PIT is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. PIT is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. PIT averaged 2 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 3.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. PIT allowed 5.1 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Los Angeles Angels (24-15) @ Texas Rangers (16-19), 8:05 p.m. ET
- TEX Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning (1-2, 4.06 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 8.84 K/9)
- LAA Starting Pitcher: Shohei Ohtani (3-2, 2.78 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 12.8 K/9)
- Last 10: TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. LAA is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: TEX is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. LAA is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: TEX averaged 4.3 total runs in their last 10 games. LAA averaged 5.7 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TEX allowed 4.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAA allowed 3.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Chicago White Sox (18-18) @ Kansas City Royals (13-22), 8:10 p.m. ET
- KC Starting Pitcher: Zack Greinke (0-2, 3.52 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 3.29 K/9)
- CHW Starting Pitcher: Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.70 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 12.49 K/9)
- Last 10: KC is 4-6 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 4.5 total runs in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 4 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.2 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
F5 Parlay of the Day
We’re going to start moving away from the typical parlay and suggest parlay’s specifically for F5 (first five innings) picks because this gives us the ability to take advantage when we see a lopsided starting pitching matchup.
NYY (F5 +0.5 RL) + CIN/CLE (Over 4 F5) + CHW/KC (Under 4 Runs)
Odds: +508 so $10 could win you $60.87
Staff Best Bets:
Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games: