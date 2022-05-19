MLB Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Free Picks: May 19

So far we’ve gotten back on track with a hot start to our MLB betting week. Now we need to try and keep it going.
Remember, you don’t HAVE to bet on each game. We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s okay to give that game a pass. There will always be more games to bet on.
Below, I take you through today’s schedule, the odds for each game along with the starting pitchers, and some picks that should help you not only enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.
Also, we recommend checking the Fangraphs Probables Grid to see the likely starting pitchers from each game with clickable links to get the most in-depth information on each pitcher.
New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms
MLB Odds and Schedule, May 19
New York Yankees (28-9) @ Baltimore Orioles (14-24), 12:35 p.m. ET
- BAL Starting Pitcher: Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 7.93 K/9)
- NYY Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.39 K/9)
- Last 10: BAL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYY is 9-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 2.6 total runs in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.8 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 4.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 3.1 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
San Diego Padres (23-14) @ Philadelphia Phillies (18-19), 1:05 p.m. ET
- PHI Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.1 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 7.23 K/9)
- SD Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.38 K/9)
- Last 10: PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 5.4 total runs in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.9 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 4.5 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Want to learn more about betting on MLB? Read our MLB Betting Resource Guide
St. Louis Cardinals (20-17) @ New York Mets (25-14), 1:10 p.m. ET
- NYM Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.78 K/9)
- STL Starting Pitcher: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 5.09 K/9)
- Last 10: NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 4.7 total runs in their last 10 games. STL averaged 4.8 total runs in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.4 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Cincinnati Reds (10-26) @ Cleveland Guardians (16-18), 1:10 p.m. ET
- CLE Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.24 K/9)
- CIN Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.82 K/9)
- Last 10: CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.8 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 4.2 runs
- MLB Free Pick:
Chicago White Sox (18-19) @ Kansas City Royals (14-22), 2:10 p.m. ET
- KC Starting Pitcher: Carlos Hernández (0-3, 9.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 4.39 K/9)
- CHW Starting Pitcher: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.53 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 8.13 K/9)
- Last 10: KC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 3.9 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.6 runs.
- MLB Free Pick:
Seattle Mariners (17-21) @ Boston Red Sox (15-22), 7:10 p.m. ET
- BOS Starting Pitcher: Rich Hill (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 6.75 K/9)
- SEA Starting Pitcher: George Kirby (0-0, 0.9 ERA, 0.8 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)
- Last 10: BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4.9 total runs in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 3 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.1 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later when lineups are published
Arizona Diamondbacks (18-21) @ Chicago Cubs (15-21), 7:40 p.m. ET
- CHC Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (2-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.52 K/9)
- ARI Starting Pitcher: Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.05 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 9.17 K/9)
- Last 10: CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.6 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later when lineups are published
Texas Rangers (17-19) @ Houston Astros (24-14), 8:10 p.m. ET
- HOU Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)
- TEX Starting Pitcher: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 7.85 K/9)
- Last 10: HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – O/U: HOU is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.
- Last 10 – Score: HOU averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.5 total runs scored.
- Last 10 – Runs Allowed: HOU allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.7 runs.
- MLB Free Pick: Check back later when lineups are published
For all of our MLB Betting Guides and News, click here
F5 Parlay of the Day
We’re going to start moving away from the typical parlay and suggest parlay’s specifically for F5 (first five innings) picks because this gives us the ability to take advantage when we see a lopsided starting pitching matchup.
NYY (F5 -0.5) + CHC (Under 2.5 team runs F5) + CIN (Over 1.5 team runs F5)
Odds: +454 so a $10 bet would win you $55.43
Staff Free Picks:
Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games: