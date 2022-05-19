MLB Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Free Picks: May 19

So far we’ve gotten back on track with a hot start to our MLB betting week. Now we need to try and keep it going.

Remember, you don’t HAVE to bet on each game. We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s okay to give that game a pass. There will always be more games to bet on.

Below, I take you through today’s schedule, the odds for each game along with the starting pitchers, and some picks that should help you not only enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

Also, we recommend checking the Fangraphs Probables Grid to see the likely starting pitchers from each game with clickable links to get the most in-depth information on each pitcher.

MLB Odds and Schedule, May 19

New York Yankees (28-9) @ Baltimore Orioles (14-24), 12:35 p.m. ET

BAL Starting Pitcher: Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 7.93 K/9)

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 2.73 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 7.93 K/9) NYY Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.39 K/9)

Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.06 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 7.39 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYY is 9-1 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYY is 9-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. NYY is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 2.6 total runs in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.8 total runs scored.

BAL averaged 2.6 total runs in their last 10 games. NYY averaged 5.8 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 4.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 3.1 runs.

BAL allowed 4.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYY allowed 3.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

San Diego Padres (23-14) @ Philadelphia Phillies (18-19), 1:05 p.m. ET

PHI Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.1 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 7.23 K/9)

Kyle Gibson (3-1, 4.1 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 7.23 K/9) SD Starting Pitcher: Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.38 K/9)

Yu Darvish (3-1, 4.62 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.38 K/9) Last 10: PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 5.4 total runs in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.9 total runs scored.

PHI averaged 5.4 total runs in their last 10 games. SD averaged 3.9 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 4.5 runs.

PHI allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 4.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

St. Louis Cardinals (20-17) @ New York Mets (25-14), 1:10 p.m. ET

NYM Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.78 K/9)

Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.34 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 9.78 K/9) STL Starting Pitcher: Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 5.09 K/9)

Dakota Hudson (3-2, 3.06 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 5.09 K/9) Last 10: NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYM is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

NYM is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYM averaged 4.7 total runs in their last 10 games. STL averaged 4.8 total runs in their last 10 games.

NYM averaged 4.7 total runs in their last 10 games. STL averaged 4.8 total runs in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYM allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.4 runs.

NYM allowed 3.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Cincinnati Reds (10-26) @ Cleveland Guardians (16-18), 1:10 p.m. ET

CLE Starting Pitcher: Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.24 K/9)

Cal Quantrill (2-2, 3.93 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.24 K/9) CIN Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.82 K/9)

Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.89 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 9.82 K/9) Last 10: CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. CIN is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.8 total runs scored.

CLE averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.8 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 4.2 runs

CLE allowed 5.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 4.2 runs MLB Free Pick:

Chicago White Sox (18-19) @ Kansas City Royals (14-22), 2:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Carlos Hernández (0-3, 9.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 4.39 K/9)

Carlos Hernández (0-3, 9.11 ERA, 2.03 WHIP, 4.39 K/9) CHW Starting Pitcher: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.53 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 8.13 K/9)

Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.53 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 8.13 K/9) Last 10: KC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

KC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHW is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 3.9 total runs scored.

KC averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 3.9 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.6 runs.

KC allowed 4.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 5.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Seattle Mariners (17-21) @ Boston Red Sox (15-22), 7:10 p.m. ET

BOS Starting Pitcher: Rich Hill (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 6.75 K/9)

Rich Hill (1-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 6.75 K/9) SEA Starting Pitcher: George Kirby (0-0, 0.9 ERA, 0.8 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)

George Kirby (0-0, 0.9 ERA, 0.8 WHIP, 7.2 K/9) Last 10: BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 5-5 in their last 10 games. SEA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BOS is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

BOS is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. SEA is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BOS averaged 4.9 total runs in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 3 total runs scored.

BOS averaged 4.9 total runs in their last 10 games. SEA averaged 3 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BOS allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.1 runs.

BOS allowed 4.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. SEA allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later when lineups are published

Arizona Diamondbacks (18-21) @ Chicago Cubs (15-21), 7:40 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (2-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.52 K/9)

Marcus Stroman (2-3, 5.13 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 7.52 K/9) ARI Starting Pitcher: Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.05 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 9.17 K/9)

Zac Gallen (2-0, 1.05 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, 9.17 K/9) Last 10: CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4 total runs scored.

CHC averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 4 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.6 runs.

CHC allowed 2.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.6 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later when lineups are published

Texas Rangers (17-19) @ Houston Astros (24-14), 8:10 p.m. ET

HOU Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.2 K/9)

Framber Valdez (2-2, 2.93 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 7.2 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 7.85 K/9)

Glenn Otto (1-1, 6.38 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 7.85 K/9) Last 10: HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: HOU is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: HOU averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.5 total runs scored.

HOU averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.5 total runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: HOU allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.7 runs.

HOU allowed 3.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Free Pick: Check back later when lineups are published

F5 Parlay of the Day

We’re going to start moving away from the typical parlay and suggest parlay’s specifically for F5 (first five innings) picks because this gives us the ability to take advantage when we see a lopsided starting pitching matchup.

NYY (F5 -0.5) + CHC (Under 2.5 team runs F5) + CIN (Over 1.5 team runs F5)

Odds: +454 so a $10 bet would win you $55.43

Staff Free Picks:



