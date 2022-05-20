MLB Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Free Picks: May 20th

We’ve been stuck in neutral in the middle of this MLB betting week, but we’re still up at 33-28-1 on the week, so we’ll try to close out with a strong weekend.

Remember, you don’t HAVE to bet on each game. We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s okay to give that game a pass. There will always be more games to bet on.

Below, I take you through today’s schedule, the odds for each game along with the starting pitchers, and some picks that should help you not only enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

Also, we recommend checking the Fangraphs Probables Grid to see the likely starting pitchers from each game with clickable links to get the most in-depth information on each pitcher.

MLB Odds and Schedule, May 20

Arizona Diamondbacks (19-21) @ Chicago Cubs (15-22), 2:20 p.m. ET

CHC Starting Pitcher: Kyle Hendricks (2-3, 4.03 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 6.45 K/9)

ARI Starting Pitcher: Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 6.23 K/9)

Humberto Castellanos (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 6.23 K/9) Last 10: CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. ARI is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHC is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

CHC is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. ARI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHC averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 3.9 runs scored.

CHC averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. ARI averaged 3.9 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHC allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.4 runs.

CHC allowed 2.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. ARI allowed 5.4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: Current weather projections at Wrigley Field have the wind blowing OUT to left field at 16.1 mph. That would be MASSIVE for offense. However, will it be like that all game? Can Kyle Hendricks get groundballs to thwart that? There are just too many uncertainties, which is also why Vegas didn’t even post an Over/Under for this game until 11 am.

St. Louis Cardinals (20-18) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (16-21), 6:35 p.m. ET

PIT Starting Pitcher: Zach Thompson (2-3, 5.47 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 7.52 K/9)

STL Starting Pitcher: Adam Wainwright (4-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 7.43 K/9)

Adam Wainwright (4-3, 3.15 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 7.43 K/9) Last 10: PIT is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

PIT is 5-5 in their last 10 games. STL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PIT is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. STL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

PIT is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. STL is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PIT averaged 2 total runs in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.1 runs scored.

PIT averaged 2 total runs in their last 10 games. STL averaged 5.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PIT allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.7 runs.

PIT allowed 4.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. STL allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Atlanta Braves (17-21) @ Miami Marlins (17-20), 6:40 p.m. ET

MIA Starting Pitcher: Trevor Rogers (2-4, 4.45 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 8.07 K/9)

ATL Starting Pitcher: Charlie Morton (2-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8.31 K/9)

Charlie Morton (2-3, 4.93 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 8.31 K/9) Last 10: MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 4-6 in their last 10 games. ATL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. ATL is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIA averaged 4.9 total runs in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.5 runs scored.

MIA averaged 4.9 total runs in their last 10 games. ATL averaged 4.5 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIA allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.7 runs.

MIA allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. ATL allowed 4.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Tampa Bay Rays (23-15) @ Baltimore Orioles (15-24), 7:05 p.m. ET

(*Tampa Bay will use Ryan Yarbrough to follow Jalen Beeks)

BAL Starting Pitcher: Tyler Wells (1-3, 4.18 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 6.11 K/9)

TB Starting Pitcher: Jalen Beeks (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 9.77 K/9)

Jalen Beeks (1-0, 1.72 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 9.77 K/9) Last 10: BAL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. TB is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: BAL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

BAL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. TB is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: BAL averaged 2.9 total runs in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.3 runs scored.

BAL averaged 2.9 total runs in their last 10 games. TB averaged 3.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: BAL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.9 runs.

BAL allowed 4.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TB allowed 3.9 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Chicago White Sox (19-19) @ New York Yankees (28-10), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Nestor Cortes (2-1, 1.35 ERA, 0.85 WHIP, 11.02 K/9)

CHW Starting Pitcher: Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 5.54 K/9)

Dallas Keuchel (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.96 WHIP, 5.54 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 8-2 in their last 10 games. CHW is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. CHW is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 3.7 runs scored.

NYY averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. CHW averaged 3.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 4.8 runs.

NYY allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHW allowed 4.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Los Angeles Dodgers (25-12) @ Philadelphia Phillies (18-20), 7:05 p.m. ET

PHI Starting Pitcher: Ranger Suárez (4-1, 3.72 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 6.94 K/9)

LAD Starting Pitcher: Julio Urías (2-3, 3 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.5 K/9)

Julio Urías (2-3, 3 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.5 K/9) Last 10: PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 6-4 in their last 10 games. LAD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games.

PHI is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PHI averaged 5.3 total runs in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.8 runs scored.

PHI averaged 5.3 total runs in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PHI allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 5.5 runs.

PHI allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 5.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Cincinnati Reds (11-26) @ Toronto Blue Jays (20-18), 7:07 p.m. ET

TOR Starting Pitcher: Hyun Jin Ryu (0-0, 9 ERA, 1.5 WHIP, 6 K/9)

CIN Starting Pitcher: Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.52 K/9)

Luis Castillo (0-1, 5.59 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 6.52 K/9) Last 10: TOR is 3-7 in their last 10 games. CIN is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 3-7 in their last 10 games. CIN is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TOR is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

TOR is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. CIN is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TOR averaged 3 total runs in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.7 runs scored.

TOR averaged 3 total runs in their last 10 games. CIN averaged 5.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TOR allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 3.6 runs.

TOR allowed 3.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. CIN allowed 3.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Detroit Tigers (13-25) @ Cleveland Guardians (16-19), 7:10 p.m. ET

CLE Starting Pitcher: Aaron Civale (1-3, 9.85 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 9.85 K/9)

DET Starting Pitcher: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.5 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10.21 K/9)

Tarik Skubal (3-2, 2.5 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 10.21 K/9) Last 10: CLE is 4-6 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 4-6 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CLE is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

CLE is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CLE averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. DET averaged 2.7 runs scored.

CLE averaged 4.6 total runs in their last 10 games. DET averaged 2.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CLE allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.7 runs.

CLE allowed 5.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Texas Rangers (17-20) @ Houston Astros (25-14), 8:10 p.m. ET

HOU Starting Pitcher: Cristian Javier (2-1, 3.2 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 10.66 K/9)

TEX Starting Pitcher: Martin Pérez (2-2, 2.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.36 K/9)

Martin Pérez (2-2, 2.01 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 7.36 K/9) Last 10: HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: HOU is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: HOU averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.6 runs scored.

HOU averaged 6.3 total runs in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.6 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: HOU allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.1 runs.

HOU allowed 3.3 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 5.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Washington Nationals (13-26) @ Milwaukee Brewers (24-14), 8:10 p.m. ET

MIL Starting Pitcher: Eric Lauer (3-1, 2.6 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 12.72 K/9)

WSH Starting Pitcher: Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.5 WHIP, 8.47 K/9)

Erick Fedde (2-2, 4.24 ERA, 1.5 WHIP, 8.47 K/9) Last 10: MIL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 5-5 in their last 10 games. WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

MIL is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. WSH is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIL averaged 4.3 total runs in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.7 runs scored.

MIL averaged 4.3 total runs in their last 10 games. WSH averaged 3.7 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIL allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 5.3 runs.

MIL allowed 5.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. WSH allowed 5.3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Minnesota Twins (22-16) @ Kansas City Royals (14-23), 8:10 p.m. ET

KC Starting Pitcher: Daniel Lynch (2-2, 3.3 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 8.7 K/9)

MIN Starting Pitcher: Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3.6 K/9)

Devin Smeltzer (0-0, 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 3.6 K/9) Last 10: KC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

KC is 5-5 in their last 10 games. MIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

KC is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. MIN is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: KC averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 4.3 runs scored.

KC averaged 5 total runs in their last 10 games. MIN averaged 4.3 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: KC allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.6 runs.

KC allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIN allowed 4.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

New York Mets (26-14) @ Colorado Rockies (18-19), 8:40 p.m. ET

COL Starting Pitcher: Germán Márquez (1-3, 6.16 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 7.58 K/9)

NYM Starting Pitcher: Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 7.68 K/9)

Carlos Carrasco (3-1, 3.73 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 7.68 K/9) Last 10: COL is 2-8 in their last 10 games. NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

COL is 2-8 in their last 10 games. NYM is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: COL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

COL is 8-2-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: COL averaged 5.3 total runs in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 4.8 runs scored.

COL averaged 5.3 total runs in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 4.8 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: COL allowed 7.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4 runs.

COL allowed 7.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: It’s going to snow all day in Colorado, so this game is HIGHLY unlikely to play. Don’t put your own money on anything here.

Oakland Athletics (16-24) @ Los Angeles Angels (24-16), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Chase Silseth (1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.50 WHIP, 6.00 K/9 in one start)

OAK Starting Pitcher: Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.67 ERA, 0.9 WHIP, 6.93 K/9)

Paul Blackburn (4-0, 1.67 ERA, 0.9 WHIP, 6.93 K/9) Last 10: LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. OAK is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. OAK is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. OAK is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. OAK is 3-5-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 5.7 total runs in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 3.4 runs scored.

LAA averaged 5.7 total runs in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 3.4 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 4.1 runs.

LAA allowed 3.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 4.1 runs. MLB Free Pick:

San Diego Padres (24-14) @ San Francisco Giants (22-15), 10:15 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Jakob Junis (1-1, 1.74 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 7.84 K/9)

SD Starting Pitcher: Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 10.47 K/9)

Sean Manaea (2-3, 3.77 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 10.47 K/9) Last 10: SF is 7-3 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

SF is 7-3 in their last 10 games. SD is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SF is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

SF is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SF averaged 6.2 total runs in their last 10 games. SD averaged 4.1 runs scored.

SF averaged 6.2 total runs in their last 10 games. SD averaged 4.1 runs scored. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SF allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.7 runs.

SF allowed 5 runs on average in their last 10 games. SD allowed 3.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

F5 Parlay of the Day

We’re going to start moving away from the typical parlay and suggest parlay’s specifically for F5 (first five innings) picks because this gives us the ability to take advantage when we see a lopsided starting pitching matchup.

Odds: +454

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games: