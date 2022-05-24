MLB Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Free Picks: May 24th

We had a pretty solid Monday to start our week of MLB betting last week. We’ll try to keep it going with a hot week ahead.

Remember, you don’t HAVE to bet on each game. We are giving you our best bets for every game, but if our analysis isn’t landing with you or you just don’t feel like a bet stands out, it’s okay to give that game a pass. There will always be more games to bet on.

Below, I take you through today’s schedule, the odds for each game along with the starting pitchers, and some picks that should help you not only enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

Also, we recommend checking the Fangraphs Probables Grid to see the likely starting pitchers from each game with clickable links to get the most in-depth information on each pitcher.

New to betting? Read our Beginner’s Guide to Betting with a glossary of terms

MLB Odds and Schedule, May 24

Colorado Rockies (19-22) @ Pittsburgh Pirates (17-24), 6:35 p.m. ET

PIT Starting Pitcher: Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11.74 K/9)

Roansy Contreras (1-0, 3.52 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 11.74 K/9) COL Starting Pitcher: Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7.17 K/9)

Kyle Freeland (1-4, 4.85 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 7.17 K/9) Last 10: PIT is 4-6 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

PIT is 4-6 in their last 10 games. COL is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: PIT is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

PIT is 2-6-2 in their last 10 games. COL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: PIT averaged 2.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 5.8 runs.

PIT averaged 2.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. COL averaged 5.8 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: PIT allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5.8 runs.

PIT allowed 5.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. COL allowed 5.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Chicago Cubs (17-24) @ Cincinnati Reds (12-29), 6:40 p.m. ET

CIN Starting Pitcher: Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 9.21 K/9)

Tyler Mahle (2-4, 5.23 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 9.21 K/9) CHC Starting Pitcher: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8.04 K/9)

Marcus Stroman (2-4, 4.88 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8.04 K/9) Last 10: CIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CHC is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

CIN is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. CHC is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CIN averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 5 runs.

CIN averaged 3.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. CHC averaged 5 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CIN allowed 2.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 3.5 runs.

CIN allowed 2.6 runs on average in their last 10 games. CHC allowed 3.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Miami Marlins (18-22) @ Tampa Bay Rays (24-17), 6:40 p.m. ET

TB Starting Pitcher: Shane McClanahan (3-2, 2.33 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 12.63 K/9)

Shane McClanahan (3-2, 2.33 ERA, 0.86 WHIP, 12.63 K/9) MIA Starting Pitcher: Pablo López (4-1, 1.57 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 9.39 K/9)

Pablo López (4-1, 1.57 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 9.39 K/9) Last 10: TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

TB is 6-4 in their last 10 games. MIA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: TB is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

TB is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. MIA is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: TB averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 5.1 runs.

TB averaged 4.7 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIA averaged 5.1 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: TB allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 3.5 runs.

TB allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIA allowed 3.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Want to learn more about betting on MLB? Read our MLB Betting Resource Guide

Baltimore Orioles (18-25) @ New York Yankees (29-13), 7:05 p.m. ET

NYY Starting Pitcher: Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 7.14 K/9)

Jordan Montgomery (0-1, 3.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 7.14 K/9) BAL Starting Pitcher: Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 7.4 K/9)

Bruce Zimmermann (2-2, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 7.4 K/9) Last 10: NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 5-5 in their last 10 games. BAL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: NYY is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

NYY is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. BAL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: NYY averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 4 runs.

NYY averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. BAL averaged 4 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: NYY allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5 runs.

NYY allowed 4 runs on average in their last 10 games. BAL allowed 5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: Sometimes it’s important to realize when there just isn’t a betting edge for you. The Yankees are -245 favorites on the moneyline, so there is no real upside in betting them. They also lost last night, so you know you’re not guaranteed to win if you place a ML bet. Our model also shows no real value on the Over/Under and shows that Baltimore plus the 1.5 runs may be the best bet and has the Yankees favored by only 1.31 total runs. However, I’m just not confident enough in Baltimore, so it makes more sense to me to pass than place unfavorable bets.

Los Angeles Dodgers (28-13) @ Washington Nationals (14-29), 7:05 p.m. ET

WSH Starting Pitcher: Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.55 K/9)

Josiah Gray (4-3, 4.36 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 9.55 K/9) LAD Starting Pitcher: Walker Buehler (4-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.52 K/9)

Walker Buehler (4-1, 2.89 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 7.52 K/9) Last 10: WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 3-7 in their last 10 games. LAD is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: WSH is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games.

WSH is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. LAD is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: WSH averaged 3.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.1 runs.

WSH averaged 3.2 runs scored in their last 10 games. LAD averaged 6.1 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: WSH allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 3.8 runs.

WSH allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. LAD allowed 3.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Philadelphia Phillies (20-22) @ Atlanta Braves (19-23), 7:20 p.m. ET

ATL Starting Pitcher: Max Fried (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.63 K/9)

Max Fried (4-2, 3.31 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 8.63 K/9) PHI Starting Pitcher: Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 7.74 K/9)

Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.98 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 7.74 K/9) Last 10: ATL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 4-6 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games.

ATL is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. PHI is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ATL averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 4.3 runs.

ATL averaged 3.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. PHI averaged 4.3 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ATL allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4 runs.

ATL allowed 4.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. PHI allowed 4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Detroit Tigers (14-27) @ Minnesota Twins (26-16), 7:40 p.m. ET

(*For Detroit, Beau Brieske will act as the bulk reliever)

MIN Starting Pitcher: Sonny Gray (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10.89 K/9)

Sonny Gray (1-1, 3.48 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 10.89 K/9) DET Starting Pitcher: Rony García (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 10.93 K/9)

Rony García (0-0, 2.57 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 10.93 K/9) Last 10: MIN is 8-2 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 8-2 in their last 10 games. DET is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games.

MIN is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. DET is 3-6-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: MIN averaged 6.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 2.9 runs.

MIN averaged 6.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. DET averaged 2.9 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: MIN allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.7 runs.

MIN allowed 3.8 runs on average in their last 10 games. DET allowed 3.7 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Toronto Blue Jays (22-20) @ St. Louis Cardinals (24-18), 7:45 p.m. ET

STL Starting Pitcher: Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 9.12 K/9)

Jordan Hicks (1-3, 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 9.12 K/9) TOR Starting Pitcher: Kevin Gausman (3-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.26 K/9)

Kevin Gausman (3-3, 2.52 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 10.26 K/9) Last 10: STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TOR is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

STL is 7-3 in their last 10 games. TOR is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 1-8-1 in their last 10 games.

STL is 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. TOR is 1-8-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: STL averaged 6.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 2.7 runs.

STL averaged 6.9 runs scored in their last 10 games. TOR averaged 2.7 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: STL allowed 4.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.8 runs.

STL allowed 4.4 runs on average in their last 10 games. TOR allowed 2.8 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Cleveland Guardians (18-20) @ Houston Astros (27-16), 8:10 p.m. ET

HOU Starting Pitcher: Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 7.47 K/9)

Framber Valdez (3-2, 2.68 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 7.47 K/9) CLE Starting Pitcher: Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 5.35 K/9)

Zach Plesac (1-3, 4.42 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 5.35 K/9) Last 10: HOU is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 4-6 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 5-5 in their last 10 games. CLE is 4-6 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: HOU is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

HOU is 2-8-0 in their last 10 games. CLE is 3-7-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: HOU averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 4.5 runs.

HOU averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. CLE averaged 4.5 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: HOU allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.5 runs.

HOU allowed 4.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. CLE allowed 4.5 runs. MLB Free Pick: Pass

Pass WHY?: The model isn’t giving us anything that seems really valuable here as a bet. The Astros are projected to win, but the ML odds are not good enough for us to place a straight bet on that. The model also only sees this as a 0.54 total difference in runs and actually gives Cleveland a 46.7% chance of winning the game outright. Realistically, that means the only bet I’d make would be to take the runline with the Guardians, but I just don’t feel good about that bet, so I’ll pass.

Boston Red Sox (19-22) @ Chicago White Sox (21-20), 8:10 p.m. ET

CHW Starting Pitcher: Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 13.81 K/9)

Dylan Cease (4-1, 3.09 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 13.81 K/9) BOS Starting Pitcher: Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8.65 K/9)

Nick Pivetta (2-4, 4.22 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 8.65 K/9) Last 10: CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 6-4 in their last 10 games. BOS is 8-2 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: CHW is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

CHW is 2-7-1 in their last 10 games. BOS is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: CHW averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 6.7 runs.

CHW averaged 3.5 runs scored in their last 10 games. BOS averaged 6.7 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: CHW allowed 3 runs on average in their last 10 games. BOS allowed 4.6 runs.

MLB Free Pick:

Texas Rangers (18-22) @ Los Angeles Angels (26-17), 9:38 p.m. ET

LAA Starting Pitcher: Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.6 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 6.6 K/9)

Noah Syndergaard (3-2, 3.6 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 6.6 K/9) TEX Starting Pitcher: Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.86 K/9)

Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.92 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 8.86 K/9) Last 10: LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 5-5 in their last 10 games. TEX is 5-5 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: LAA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

LAA is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. TEX is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: LAA averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.1 runs.

LAA averaged 4.3 runs scored in their last 10 games. TEX averaged 4.1 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: LAA allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.5 runs.

LAA allowed 3.7 runs on average in their last 10 games. TEX allowed 4.5 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Milwaukee Brewers (26-16) @ San Diego Padres (28-14), 9:40 p.m. ET

SD Starting Pitcher: Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 12.27 K/9)

Blake Snell (0-1, 7.36 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 12.27 K/9) MIL Starting Pitcher: Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.27 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 10.8 K/9)

Corbin Burnes (1-2, 2.27 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 10.8 K/9) Last 10: SD is 8-2 in their last 10 games. MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games.

SD is 8-2 in their last 10 games. MIL is 6-4 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games.

SD is 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. MIL is 4-6-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SD averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.6 runs.

SD averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. MIL averaged 3.6 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SD allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 3.4 runs.

SD allowed 2.9 runs on average in their last 10 games. MIL allowed 3.4 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Oakland Athletics (17-27) @ Seattle Mariners (18-25), 9:40 p.m. ET

SEA Starting Pitcher: George Kirby (0-1, 3.6 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 6.6 K/9)

George Kirby (0-1, 3.6 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 6.6 K/9) OAK Starting Pitcher: James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.5 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 8 K/9)

James Kaprielian (0-2, 4.5 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 8 K/9) Last 10: SEA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

SEA is 3-7 in their last 10 games. OAK is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SEA is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. OAK is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games.

SEA is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. OAK is 4-5-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SEA averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 3 runs.

SEA averaged 4.4 runs scored in their last 10 games. OAK averaged 3 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SEA allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 5.3 runs.

SEA allowed 6.1 runs on average in their last 10 games. OAK allowed 5.3 runs. MLB Free Pick:

Kansas City Royals (14-27) @ Arizona Diamondbacks (22-22), 9:40 p.m. ET

ARI Starting Pitcher: Zac Gallen (3-0, 1.14 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 8.92 K/9)

Zac Gallen (3-0, 1.14 ERA, 0.71 WHIP, 8.92 K/9) KC Starting Pitcher: Jon Heasley (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 2.16 K/9)

Jon Heasley (0-2, 4.32 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 2.16 K/9) Last 10: ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. KC is 3-7 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 4-6 in their last 10 games. KC is 3-7 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: ARI is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. KC is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games.

ARI is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. KC is 6-3-1 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: ARI averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 4 runs.

ARI averaged 5.1 runs scored in their last 10 games. KC averaged 4 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: ARI allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.6 runs.

ARI allowed 5.5 runs on average in their last 10 games. KC allowed 5.6 runs. MLB Free Pick:

New York Mets (29-15) @ San Francisco Giants (22-19), 9:45 p.m. ET

SF Starting Pitcher: Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6.33 K/9)

Logan Webb (5-1, 3.54 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 6.33 K/9) NYM Starting Pitcher: Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.06 K/9)

Chris Bassitt (4-2, 2.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 9.06 K/9) Last 10: SF is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games.

SF is 3-7 in their last 10 games. NYM is 7-3 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – O/U: SF is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games.

SF is 7-3-0 in their last 10 games. NYM is 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. Last 10 – Score: SF averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 5.9 runs.

SF averaged 4.6 runs scored in their last 10 games. NYM averaged 5.9 runs. Last 10 – Runs Allowed: SF allowed 7.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.2 runs.

SF allowed 7.2 runs on average in their last 10 games. NYM allowed 4.2 runs. MLB Free Pick:

For all of our MLB Betting Guides and News, click here

F5 Parlay of the Day

We’re going to start moving away from the typical parlay and suggest parlay’s specifically for F5 (first five innings) picks because this gives us the ability to take advantage when we see a lopsided starting pitching matchup.

CHC (+0.5 F5) + LAD/WAS (Over 4 runs F5) + KC/ARI (Over 4.5 F5)

Odds: +500 so $10 would win you $60

Staff Free Picks:

Here you can keep track of all of our picks for the day’s games:

