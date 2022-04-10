MLB

MLB odds today, picks, probable pitchers, more: April 10

By
0
comments
Giancarlo Stanton MLB odds today
Apr 8, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton (27) reacts after hitting a solo home run against Boston Red Sox during the fourth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

There’s nothing quite like Sunday afternoon baseball — and we get our first taste of it this spring as we delve into a jam-packed schedule with our MLB odds today, April 10, 2022.

MLB odds today: April 10

Oakland Athletics @ Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET

  • Probable pitchers: Daulton Jefferies vs. Zach Eflin
  • 2022 head-to-head: Phillies 2-0
  • Athletics last 10: 0-2
  • Phillies last 10: 2-0

Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Tarik Skubal
  • 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1
  • White Sox last 10: 1-1
  • Tigers last 10: 1-1


Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Corey Kluber
  • 2022 head-to-head: Rays 2-0
  • Orioles last 10: 0-2
  • Rays last 10: 2-0


New York Mets @ Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Erick Fedde
  • 2022 head-to-head: Mets 3-0
  • Mets last 10: 3-0
  • Nationals last 10: 0-3


Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves, 1:35 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Ian Anderson
  • 2022 head-to-head: Braves 2-1
  • Reds last 10: 1-2
  • Braves last 10: 2-1


Texas Rangers @ Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Spencer Howard vs. Hyun Jin Ryu
  • 2022 head-to-head: Blue Jays 2-0
  • Rangers last 10: 0-2
  • Blue Jays last 10: 2-0


Caesars Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
$1,100
FREE BET
Claim Now

Seattle Mariners @ Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Bailey Ober
  • 2022 head-to-head: Mariners 2-0
  • Mariners last 10: 2-0
  • Twins last 10: 0-2


Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kris Bubic
  • 2022 head-to-head: Mariners 2-0
  • Guardians last 10: 0-2
  • Royals last 10: 2-0

DraftKings is offering a season-opening MLB deal: Bet $5, Win $200 on any MLB Moneyline. To claim this offer, click here.

Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Steven Matz
  • 2022 head-to-head: Cardinals 2-0
  • Pirates last 10: 0-2
  • Cardinals last 10: 2-0

For more MLB news and odds, visit TailgateSports.com

Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Marcus Stroman
  • 2022 head-to-head: Cubs 2-0
  • Brewers last 10: 0-2
  • Cubs last 10: 2-0


Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela
  • 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1
  • Dodgers last 10: 1-1
  • Rockies last 10: 1-1


Miami Marlins @ San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Anthony DeSclafani
  • 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1
  • Marlins last 10: 1-1
  • Giants last 10: 1-1


Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Jose Suarez
  • 2022 head-to-head: Astros 2-1
  • Astros last 10: 2-1
  • Angels last 10: 1-2


San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Caleb Smith
  • 2022 head-to-head: Padres 2-1
  • Padres last 10: 2-1
  • Diamondbacks last 10: 1-2


Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, 7 p.m.

  • Probable pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Jordan Montgomery
  • 2022 head-to-head: Yankees 2-0
  • Red Sox last 10: 0-2
  • Yankees last 10: 2-0

Joe Pantorno’s Picks

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno is making the jump to Editor-in-Chief of Tailgate Sports after two years serving as sports editor for amNewYork newspaper. He will continue to cover both the Mets and Islanders for the publication. Previous career stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York.

NFL

NCAA

MLB

NBA

Related Articles

More from our sister sites