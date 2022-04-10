MLB odds today, picks, probable pitchers, more: April 10

There’s nothing quite like Sunday afternoon baseball — and we get our first taste of it this spring as we delve into a jam-packed schedule with our MLB odds today, April 10, 2022.

MLB odds today: April 10

Oakland Athletics @ Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET

Probable pitchers: Daulton Jefferies vs. Zach Eflin

Daulton Jefferies vs. Zach Eflin 2022 head-to-head: Phillies 2-0

Phillies 2-0 Athletics last 10: 0-2

0-2 Phillies last 10: 2-0

Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Tarik Skubal

Michael Kopech vs. Tarik Skubal 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1

Tied 1-1 White Sox last 10: 1-1

1-1 Tigers last 10: 1-1



Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Corey Kluber

Tyler Wells vs. Corey Kluber 2022 head-to-head: Rays 2-0

Rays 2-0 Orioles last 10: 0-2

0-2 Rays last 10: 2-0



New York Mets @ Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Erick Fedde

Carlos Carrasco vs. Erick Fedde 2022 head-to-head: Mets 3-0

Mets 3-0 Mets last 10: 3-0

3-0 Nationals last 10: 0-3



Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves, 1:35 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Ian Anderson

Hunter Greene vs. Ian Anderson 2022 head-to-head: Braves 2-1

Braves 2-1 Reds last 10: 1-2

1-2 Braves last 10: 2-1



Texas Rangers @ Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Spencer Howard vs. Hyun Jin Ryu

Spencer Howard vs. Hyun Jin Ryu 2022 head-to-head: Blue Jays 2-0

Blue Jays 2-0 Rangers last 10: 0-2

0-2 Blue Jays last 10: 2-0





Probable pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Bailey Ober

Marco Gonzales vs. Bailey Ober 2022 head-to-head: Mariners 2-0

Mariners 2-0 Mariners last 10: 2-0

2-0 Twins last 10: 0-2



Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kris Bubic

Cal Quantrill vs. Kris Bubic 2022 head-to-head: Mariners 2-0

Mariners 2-0 Guardians last 10: 0-2

0-2 Royals last 10: 2-0

Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Steven Matz

Bryse Wilson vs. Steven Matz 2022 head-to-head: Cardinals 2-0

Cardinals 2-0 Pirates last 10: 0-2

0-2 Cardinals last 10: 2-0

Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Marcus Stroman

Freddy Peralta vs. Marcus Stroman 2022 head-to-head: Cubs 2-0

Cubs 2-0 Brewers last 10: 0-2

0-2 Cubs last 10: 2-0



Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela

Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1

Tied 1-1 Dodgers last 10: 1-1

1-1 Rockies last 10: 1-1



Miami Marlins @ San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Anthony DeSclafani

Trevor Rogers vs. Anthony DeSclafani 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1

Tied 1-1 Marlins last 10: 1-1

1-1 Giants last 10: 1-1



Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Jose Suarez

Jose Urquidy vs. Jose Suarez 2022 head-to-head: Astros 2-1

Astros 2-1 Astros last 10: 2-1

2-1 Angels last 10: 1-2



San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Caleb Smith

Blake Snell vs. Caleb Smith 2022 head-to-head: Padres 2-1

Padres 2-1 Padres last 10: 2-1

2-1 Diamondbacks last 10: 1-2



Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, 7 p.m.

Probable pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Jordan Montgomery

Tanner Houck vs. Jordan Montgomery 2022 head-to-head: Yankees 2-0

Yankees 2-0 Red Sox last 10: 0-2

0-2 Yankees last 10: 2-0

Joe Pantorno’s Picks