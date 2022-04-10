MLB odds today, picks, probable pitchers, more: April 10

There’s nothing quite like Sunday afternoon baseball — and we get our first taste of it this spring as we delve into a jam-packed schedule with our MLB odds today, April 10, 2022.
MLB odds today: April 10
Oakland Athletics @ Philadelphia Phillies, 1:05 p.m. ET
- Probable pitchers: Daulton Jefferies vs. Zach Eflin
- 2022 head-to-head: Phillies 2-0
- Athletics last 10: 0-2
- Phillies last 10: 2-0
Chicago White Sox @ Detroit Tigers, 1:10 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Michael Kopech vs. Tarik Skubal
- 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1
- White Sox last 10: 1-1
- Tigers last 10: 1-1
Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays, 1:10 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Tyler Wells vs. Corey Kluber
- 2022 head-to-head: Rays 2-0
- Orioles last 10: 0-2
- Rays last 10: 2-0
New York Mets @ Washington Nationals, 1:35 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Carlos Carrasco vs. Erick Fedde
- 2022 head-to-head: Mets 3-0
- Mets last 10: 3-0
- Nationals last 10: 0-3
Cincinnati Reds @ Atlanta Braves, 1:35 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Hunter Greene vs. Ian Anderson
- 2022 head-to-head: Braves 2-1
- Reds last 10: 1-2
- Braves last 10: 2-1
Texas Rangers @ Toronto Blue Jays, 1:37 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Spencer Howard vs. Hyun Jin Ryu
- 2022 head-to-head: Blue Jays 2-0
- Rangers last 10: 0-2
- Blue Jays last 10: 2-0
Seattle Mariners @ Minnesota Twins, 2:10 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Marco Gonzales vs. Bailey Ober
- 2022 head-to-head: Mariners 2-0
- Mariners last 10: 2-0
- Twins last 10: 0-2
Cleveland Guardians vs. Kansas City Royals, 2:10 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Cal Quantrill vs. Kris Bubic
- 2022 head-to-head: Mariners 2-0
- Guardians last 10: 0-2
- Royals last 10: 2-0
Pittsburgh Pirates @ St. Louis Cardinals, 2:15 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Bryse Wilson vs. Steven Matz
- 2022 head-to-head: Cardinals 2-0
- Pirates last 10: 0-2
- Cardinals last 10: 2-0
Milwaukee Brewers @ Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Freddy Peralta vs. Marcus Stroman
- 2022 head-to-head: Cubs 2-0
- Brewers last 10: 0-2
- Cubs last 10: 2-0
Los Angeles Dodgers @ Colorado Rockies, 3:10 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Julio Urias vs. Antonio Senzatela
- 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1
- Dodgers last 10: 1-1
- Rockies last 10: 1-1
Miami Marlins @ San Francisco Giants, 4:05 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Trevor Rogers vs. Anthony DeSclafani
- 2022 head-to-head: Tied 1-1
- Marlins last 10: 1-1
- Giants last 10: 1-1
Houston Astros @ Los Angeles Angels, 4:07 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Jose Urquidy vs. Jose Suarez
- 2022 head-to-head: Astros 2-1
- Astros last 10: 2-1
- Angels last 10: 1-2
San Diego Padres @ Arizona Diamondbacks, 4:10 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Blake Snell vs. Caleb Smith
- 2022 head-to-head: Padres 2-1
- Padres last 10: 2-1
- Diamondbacks last 10: 1-2
Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, 7 p.m.
- Probable pitchers: Tanner Houck vs. Jordan Montgomery
- 2022 head-to-head: Yankees 2-0
- Red Sox last 10: 0-2
- Yankees last 10: 2-0