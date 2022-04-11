MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day: April 11, Rockies vs Rangers

MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day

Colorado Rockies at Texas Rangers

Over/Under: 10

First pitch: 4:05 p.m. ET

Probable pitchers: Austin Gomber (0-0, -.– ERA) vs. Taylor Hearn (0-0, -.– ERA)

While they’ve only had one series to show off their presents, the new-look Rangers have clearly exhibited they’re going to be a force after last year’s 102-loss disaster.

Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Mitch Garver were the most significant additions to a lineup that scored fewer runs than any other team in the Majors after the All-Star break. Through the club’s opening series in Toronto, it can be considered a fact that they will be nowhere near the bottom of the league in plating runs this season.

However, I’ll still be anticipating less activity on the scoreboard as it pertains to Texas’ home opener this afternoon. Take note that this will be a left-handed starter they’re facing, given how those struggles at the dish so recently were only amplified against southpaws. Nobody in baseball had a lower team OPS (.652) with a lefty on the mound last year than the Rangers, and they were depositing the long ball only once every 39 at-bats. Just abysmal.

True, that aforementioned trio of Seager, Semien, and Garver gives Texas a much different appearance offensively but when it comes to facing left-handers, it might take a while for those three to make a significant impact. They collectively hit in the .260’s off southpaws a year ago, and notably, Seager hits 20 points lower against lefties compared to right-handers.

Furthermore, another new name in the Rangers 2022 lineup, Kole Calhoun, struggles in this department as well, hence why left-handers minimized the veteran last year to a .122 average.

All of this can aid the efforts of Austin Gomber in getting his season out to a good start. The former Cardinals farmhand was churning out some nice work in 2021 before an injury-shortened his campaign a month early. Gomber held opposing hitters to a .232 mark while averaging nearly a strikeout per inning.

Another unique note to this season’s debut is that Gomber will be returning to the site of where his year ended last August. Surely that can add to the emotion of his outing and help ensure a quality showing.

The Rockies lineup will also be taking on a left-handed starter in this affair, that being the potentially emerging Hearn.

Don’t be fooled by his lack of fanfare; Hearn is equipped with the tools to establish himself as a fine mid-rotation starter. The 27-year-old got his first extended big-league experience in the rotation last year and was actually mostly reliable, limiting opponents to three runs or fewer in all but three of his 11 starts.

An assignment to take on Colorado isn’t easy but I’m going with my belief that Hearn is now ready to break out and that begins with, at least, a decent effort here. That’s really all that’s needed when dealing with a total as high as 10. For the hometown kid Hearn, this is the biggest start of his life and he won’t disappoint.

Pick: UNDER 10 (-115)

2022 MLB Over/Under Betting Record*: 1-2-1, -1.25 units

Yesterday’s Result: Brewers-Cubs Under 7.5 (loss)

*Each bet graded as if it were to win 1 unit