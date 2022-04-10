MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day: April 10, Brewers vs Cubs

MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day

Milwaukee Brewers at Chicago Cubs

Over/Under: 7.5

First pitch: 2:20 p.m. ET

Probables: Freddy Peralta (0-0, -.– ERA) vs. Marcus Stroman (0-0, -.– ERA)

Big spot for Stroman in this opening series finale. Remember, this is his Cubs debut.

It will come within the Friendly Confines, something that also adds fuel to the fire after Stroman celebrated being able to pitch at a storied venue like Wrigley Field when the organization signed him this past offseason.

The veteran right-hander is coming off arguably his best overall season in which he strung together a nifty 3.02 ERA while posting career-best marks in WHIP (1.15) and batting average against (.242). Stroman cannot possibly be more excited.

Typically, when he’s most into an outing mentally, that’s when Stroman is at his best. The matchup presents all hitters that he’s faced a very limited amount of times — for instance, among the starters in the Brewer batting order, Andrew McCutchen has taken the most at-bats against him with just seven. But being how much I’ve always been a fan of Stroman, I see him delivering here with a nice first impression in front of Cubs faithful nevertheless.

As for the counterpart, well, Peralta always comes through whenever he sees Chicago’s team from the south side. Hence why he was 3-0 with a 2.39 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, and 14 K/9 (!) in five meetings opposite the Cubs a season ago. Additionally, he shackled those hitters to a real puny .163/.274/.272 slash line.

So, there’s a lot to like about Peralta’s outlook for his inaugural start of the campaign. Though the Cubs did take the first two games of this series in surprisingly beating Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, let’s not begin crowning them a dangerous offense yet.

Peralta figures to craft his usual masterful showing considering the opponent. With solid work from Stroman in addition, scoring won’t get out of hand. Strong winds blowing from right to left help, too.

Pick: UNDER 7.5 (-110)

2022 MLB Over/Under Betting Record*: 1-1-1, -0.15 unit

Yesterday’s Result: Pirates-Cardinals Under 8 (Push)

*Each bet graded as if it were to win 1 unit