MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day: April 16, Diamondbacks vs Mets

MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day

Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

Over/Under: 8

First pitch: 1:10 p.m. ET

Probable pitchers: Zac Gallen (0-0, -.– ERA) vs. Carlos Carrasco (0-0, 1.59 ERA)

Already looking like a legitimate force this season, the Mets will be especially dangerous if old Carlos Carrasco is back.

It definitely looked that way in his first start of the campaign last weekend following an underwhelming injury-riddled debut campaign with the Mets last year. Carrasco took a no-decision (because of the bullpen) but pitched strong into the sixth with only one run charged to his name while accumulating five strikeouts.

Only two Nationals hitters reached base in the effort, as the veteran right-hander leaned significantly less on his four-seamer or sinker — which he was using a lot of last year at about a 50-percent clip as a result of managing pain. Carrasco is still a lethal weapon when he’s healthy.

Fortunately for the former Cleveland Indian (no, he was never a Guardian), he gets one of the lightest-hitting offenses on tap to continue his encouraging beginning. The D-backs own the lowest team OPS (.532) in the Majors and have scored the second-fewest runs — 18 in seven games — through the early going.

Carrasco has the potential for a shutdown outing but what about his counterpart Zac Gallen? The 26-year-old is making his first start of the year after a freak accident at home pushed back his start a handful of days. Gallen went through more notable injury issues last year but now healthy again, he can resume being one of the brightest rising stars in all of baseball.

Yes, Gallen most certainly is. He’s exhibited as much plenty of times since first arriving a few seasons ago, even notching a Major League record by opening his career with 23 consecutive starts in which he amazingly yielded three or fewer runs.

Of course, this will be a tough opposing batting order to go against but Gallen has already proven he can be one of the steadiest arms around when healthy — that appears to be the case entering ‘22. In his lone meeting opposite the Mets last year, Gallen held his own and crafted a quality start (that the bullpen would blow).

Some of that steady work from the UNC product would do wonders in deciding the total of this game. Carrasco reverting to old form is a determining factor as well.

