NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 16

It’s day one of the NBA Playoffs! After some great play-in games, we have a complete field for the first round of the playoffs and get to enjoy four games on national TV throughout the day.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 16

#5 Utah Jazz (49-33) @ #4 Dallas Mavericks (52-30), 1:o0 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN

The Utah Jazz are 4-6 over their last 10 games, while the Dallas Mavericks come in at 8-2. Obviously, the Mavericks’ numbers are skewed by the presence of their star Luka Doncic, who will not play on Saturday due to a calf injury.

On the season, Dallas is 47-33-2 against the spread, which is 3rd best in the NBA, while Utah is 33-46-3, which is 27th in the NBA. Utah is 16-24-1 ATS on the road (27th), while Dallas is 23-16-2 ATS at home (4th).

Both of these teams trend towards the under with Dallas’ O/U mark on the season finishing at 31-49-2 and Utah’s coming in at 37-43-2.

#7 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) @ #2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26), 3:30 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN

The Grizzlies are 7-3 in their last ten games and 30-11 at home on the season, while the Timberwolves are 4-6 in their last ten games and are 20-21 on the road this season.

Memphis is also the best team in the NBA against the spread at 52-29-1 and also the best at home ATS, going 27-14. Meanwhile, Minnesota is a strong 43-38-2 ATS (11th), but 21-20 ATS on the road (18th).

Both of these teams trend toward the over, but Minnesota has the best O/U record on the year at 50-33, and Memphis ranking 9th at 42-36-4.

#5 Toronto Raptors (48-34) @ #4 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31), 6:00 p.m. ET

Watch on ESPN

The Raptors come into this game 8-2 in their previous ten games, while the Sixers are 6-4. The two teams also have an identical home/away record with the 76ers finishing the year 24-17 at home, and the Raptors going 24-17 on the road.

On the season, Toronto was the 5th-best team in the NBA against the spread, finishing 46-35-1, while the 76ers went 28-43-1, which was 21st. At home, Philadelphia was also 17-24 ATS (22nd), while Toronto was 25-15-1 ATS on the road (4th).

Both of these teams were also middle of the pack when it comes to the Over/Under. Toronto finished 41-41 (15th) with Philadelphia just behind at 39-41-2 (22nd).

#6 Denver Nuggets (48-34) @ #3 Golden State Warriors (53-29), 8:30 p.m. ET

Watch on ABC

