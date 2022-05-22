NBA odds: Warriors vs Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 pick, preview, more

The Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks continue on Sunday night as the only game to pick from for our NBA odds slate.

It’s suddenly starting to feel like a re-coronation of sorts Golden State, who after some injury-riddled seasons, are on the precipice of getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019 as they’ve taken a commanding 2-0 lead on Dallas.



Warriors vs. Mavericks Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas 114.9 (1st) Points Per Game 105.7 (10th) 108.9 (8th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.2 (5th) 38.2% (3rd) 3PT Shooting % 37.9% (4th) 35.9% (9th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 35.0% (7th) 15.8 (13th) Turnovers per game 10.6 (2nd) 8-5 Playoff O/U 6-9 7-6 Playoff ATS 9-6

Golden State Playoff Leaders

Stephen Curry, PG: 26.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.5% FG

26.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.5% FG Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 39.6% 3PT

19.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 39.6% 3PT Jordan Poole, SG: 19.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 39.0% 3PT

Dallas Playoff Leaders

Luka Doncic, PG: 31.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 46.9% FG

31.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 46.9% FG Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG

22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 12.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 39.2% 3PT

Key Injuries:

Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals

Game 3 Prediction NBA Odds and Free Pick: