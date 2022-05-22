Sports

NBA odds: Warriors vs Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 pick, preview, more

By
0
comments
Curry Doncic NBA odds
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, left, shoots against Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball playoffs Western Conference finals in San Francisco, Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

The Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks continue on Sunday night as the only game to pick from for our NBA odds slate.

It’s suddenly starting to feel like a re-coronation of sorts Golden State, who after some injury-riddled seasons, are on the precipice of getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019 as they’ve taken a commanding 2-0 lead on Dallas.

Warriors vs. Mavericks Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Golden State STAT Dallas
114.9 (1st) Points Per Game 105.7 (10th)
108.9 (8th) Points Allowed Per Game 104.2 (5th)
38.2% (3rd) 3PT Shooting % 37.9% (4th)
35.9% (9th) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 35.0% (7th)
15.8 (13th) Turnovers per game 10.6 (2nd)
8-5 Playoff O/U 6-9
7-6 Playoff ATS 9-6

 

Can’t Miss Offer From Caesars

Caesars Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
$1,100
FREE BET
Claim Now

 

Golden State Playoff Leaders

  • Stephen Curry, PG: 26.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.5% FG
  • Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
  • Jordan Poole, SG: 19.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 39.0% 3PT

 

Dallas Playoff Leaders

  • Luka Doncic, PG:  31.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 46.9% FG
  • Jalen Brunson, PG:  22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG
  • Spencer Dinwiddie, PG:  12.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 39.2% 3PT

Key Injuries:

For more 2022 NBA Playoff coverage, visit TailgateSports.com

Game 3 Prediction NBA Odds and Free Pick:

    • The Mavericks’ offense came alive in Game 2, getting monster outputs from Luka Doncic (42 points), Jalen Brunson (31 points), and Reggie Bullock (21 points).
    • It still wasn’t enough to get past Golden State in a 126-117 decision behind Stephen Curry’s 32 points in 37 minutes of action on 6-of-10 three-point shooting while Golden State shot 56.1% from the field.
    • NBA FREE PICK: 

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno is making the jump to Editor-in-Chief of Tailgate Sports after two years serving as sports editor for amNewYork newspaper. He will continue to cover both the Mets and Islanders for the publication. Previous career stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York.

NFL

NCAA

MLB

NBA

Related Articles

More from our sister sites