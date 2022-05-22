NBA odds: Warriors vs Mavericks Western Conference Finals Game 3 pick, preview, more

The Western Conference Finals between the Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks continue on Sunday night as the only game to pick from for our NBA odds slate.
It’s suddenly starting to feel like a re-coronation of sorts Golden State, who after some injury-riddled seasons, are on the precipice of getting back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2019 as they’ve taken a commanding 2-0 lead on Dallas.
Warriors vs. Mavericks Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Golden State
|STAT
|Dallas
|114.9 (1st)
|Points Per Game
|105.7 (10th)
|108.9 (8th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|104.2 (5th)
|38.2% (3rd)
|3PT Shooting %
|37.9% (4th)
|35.9% (9th)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|35.0% (7th)
|15.8 (13th)
|Turnovers per game
|10.6 (2nd)
|8-5
|Playoff O/U
|6-9
|7-6
|Playoff ATS
|9-6
Golden State Playoff Leaders
- Stephen Curry, PG: 26.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, 5.5 APG, 1.1 SPG, 37.5% FG
- Klay Thompson, SG: 19.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 2.4 APG, 0.9 SPG, 39.6% 3PT
- Jordan Poole, SG: 19.5 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 4.7 APG, 39.0% 3PT
Dallas Playoff Leaders
- Luka Doncic, PG: 31.4 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 6.5 APG, 1.9 SPG, 46.9% FG
- Jalen Brunson, PG: 22.9 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 3.6 APG, 0.9 SPG
- Spencer Dinwiddie, PG: 12.9 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.5 APG, 39.2% 3PT
Key Injuries:
- Gary Payton II, Golden State: Out (Elbow) Unlikely for Conference Finals
Game 3 Prediction NBA Odds and Free Pick:
-
- The Mavericks’ offense came alive in Game 2, getting monster outputs from Luka Doncic (42 points), Jalen Brunson (31 points), and Reggie Bullock (21 points).
- It still wasn’t enough to get past Golden State in a 126-117 decision behind Stephen Curry’s 32 points in 37 minutes of action on 6-of-10 three-point shooting while Golden State shot 56.1% from the field.
- NBA FREE PICK: