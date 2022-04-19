NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 19

We’ve now gotten our first taste of every series in the NBA Playoffs! While some higher seeds clearly came out on a mission, we saw a number of upsets in the first game, which should make these series interesting.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 19

#8 Atlanta Hawks (43-39) @ #1 Miami Heat (53-29), 7:30 p.m. ET

Heat lead 1-0

The Heat dominated the first game, winning 115-91 behind a defensive performance that saw them hold Atlanta to just 38.7% from the field and 27.8% from beyond the arc. Duncan Robinson led the team in scoring with 27 points on 9-10 from the field and 8-9 from three. Jimmy Butler also added 21 points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a complete effort.

On the season, Miami was the 4th-best team in the NBA against the spread, finishing 47-35-1, while the Hawks went 39-46, which was 22nd. At home, Miami was a little worse at 22-20 ATS (12th), while Atlanta was a truly poor 15-28 ATS on the road (28th). Atlanta was also just 10-22 ATS as an underdog.

Both of these teams trended towards the Over during the season. Miami finished 48-34-1 (2nd) while Atlanta wasn’t too far behind at 43-42 (14th).

#7 Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36) @ #2 Memphis Grizzlies (56-26), 8:30 p.m. ET

Timberwolves lead 1-0

Minnesota pulled the upset of the first set of games, beating Memphis 130-117 on the back of a ridiculous 50% shooting night for the team. They were led by 36 points and six assists from Anthony Edwards to go along with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists from Karl Anthony Towns.

For Memphis, Ja Morant had 32 points and eight assists and Dillon Brooks chipped in with 24 points, but the team shot just 25.9% from three and the defense had no answer inside for the Minnesota team that was 29-49 (59.2%) from inside the arc.

Memphis is also the best team in the NBA against the spread at 52-29-1 and also the best at home ATS, going 27-14. Meanwhile, Minnesota is a strong 43-38-2 ATS (11th), but 21-20 ATS on the road (18th).

Both of these teams trend toward the over, but Minnesota has the best O/U record on the year at 50-33, and Memphis ranking 9th at 42-36-4.

#8 New Orleans Pelicans (36-46) @ #1 Phoenix Suns (64-18), 10:00 p.m. ET

Suns lead 1-0

Despite a valiant effort from New Orleans, Phoenix took the first game of the series 110-99. Chris Paul was impressive down the stretch for the Suns, finishing with 30 points, 10 assists, seven rebounds, and three steals. Devin Booker also added 25 points and eight assists, while Deandre Ayton had 21 points and nine rebounds in a solid team effort.

The Pelicans were a bit frustrated by the Suns’ defense, shooting just 37.9% from the field; although, they did shoot 39.1% from beyond the arc. C.J. McCollum had a solid night, going for 25 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, but Brandon Ingram shot just 6-17 from the field, while Jonas Valanciunas finished 7-21 from the field as well (although he did grab a ridiculous 25 rebounds).

On the season, Phoenix is 45-38 against the spread (8th), while the Pelicans are 43-41-1 ATS (15th). However, Phoenix is just 22-20 (17th) ATS at home, and New Orleans is 21-22 ATS on the road (19th). Phoenix is also 36-28 ATS after a win, but New Orleans has been a solid bounce-back team, going 24-22 ATS after a loss.

Phoenix is also 33-8 straight up as a home favorite, while New Orleans is 11-23 as a road underdog.

Both teams are not great at hitting the over, with Phoenix finishing 41-42 in the O/U on the season, good for 17th, while the Pelicans were 34-51 (28th).

