NHL Daily Betting Guide: Schedule, Odds, Picks April 19

The NHL regular season is winding down through its final days. That means only few large slates like tonight’s 10-gamer remain. In the meantime, we’ll try to enjoy and profit from the little that are left.

Of course, bettors should always be extra cautious regarding end-of-the-season matchups. You never know which teams are thinking about their summer vacations a little early, or the stronger teams that already have their playoff ticket punched but may also let a sense of content settle in. Filling in for Joe Pantorno, let’s do our best to scope out the schedule.

Not sure what Moneyline or other terms mean? See our beginner’s guide to sports betting here.

You do not have to bet on every game! Only place bets that you feel comfortable with.

NHL Daily Betting Guide April 19, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: Maple Leafs -1.5 (-184)

Even on the puck line, the Maple Leafs are wielding heavy juice but it’s just low enough to make for a good value bet. After all, Toronto holds a Herculean 28-8-2 record at home, which is where they’ll be tonight hosting one of the worst teams in the East. That would be Philadelphia, who enter having lost five in a row. It’s apparent they’re packing it in.

Minnesota Wild @ Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: PASS

Yes, the Canadiens sit in the Eastern Conference cellar with their 51 points. At the same time, they might be poised for some upsets down the stretch now that they finally got back veteran goalie Carey Price (knee) after a long injury-related layoff. In his first game back last weekend, Price looked pretty good against the Islanders. His presence makes this a pass.

Tampa Bay Lightning @ Detroit Red Wings, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: PASS

Tampa Bay looks to be cruising toward another playoff spot — and perhaps a three-peat when all is said and done. Up next is an opponent whom they’ve gone 3-0 against, the Red Wings, who are missing the playoffs for the sixth straight season. The Lightning carry heavy odds on the money line (-495) and puck line (-192), however, so this is a no-bet for me.

Winnipeg Jets @ New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

The Pick: PASS

The Jets aren’t mathematically eliminated from contention just yet but they need to win out and get some help also if they want to claim a wild card berth. At 4-5-1 in their last 10, though, Winnipeg doesn’t seem like they’re about to make a run. That’s what the Rangers have been doing, being 7-2-1 across their last 10 games to comfortably sit in the top half of the playoff picture. Even so, the Jets have Connor Hellebuyck in net tonight, one of the few netminders that can hang with Igor Shesterkin. The under may be the best play but I’m not betting it.

Florida Panthers @ New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m. ET

The Pick: PASS

With the No. 1 seed in the conference all but locked up, it may be a little tougher to tell if the Panthers can close out the campaign in usual top form, since these last regular season games aren’t important. Combine that with facing a team like the Isles on the road that will continue playing hard down the stretch for head coach Barry Trotz and that makes this one close to a tossup. New York sports good value at +166 to win but its just too difficult betting against Florida, a legit Stanley Cup favorite.

Boston Bruins @ St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: PASS

This rematch of the 2019 Stanley Cup Finals pits two clubs that already clinched their spot in the playoffs opposite one another while still jockeying for postseason positioning in their respective conferences. Give St. Louis the edge here, as they’re the hottest team in all of hockey right now coming in on a nine-game winning streak. That -133 price tag to make it 10 in a row is solid value, but being a Bruins fan myself, I can’t bet against them.

Calgary Flames @ Nashville Predators, 8 p.m. ET

The Pick: PREDATORS ML (+110)

Huge game for Nashville, who are still trying to secure their playoff berth. Fortunately for them, the Flames — the West’s No. 2 seed — appear like they’re rolling with backup goalie Dan Vladar. That’s a stark contrast from having to face Vezina Trophy hopeful Jacob Markstrom, who played last night. As a result, I’m on the Preds to come through.

Check back soon for picks and analysis on tonight’s late games!

Want more NHL betting insights like this NHL odds piece? Click here for all NHL guides