NHL odds today, schedule, top picks: April 10

With seven games on the slate, here are the live NHL odds today, April 10, 2022, for each matchup with our top picks.

NHL odds today, April 10

Boston Bruins @ Washington Capitals, 1:30 p.m. ET

Bruins last 10: 8-2-0

8-2-0 Bruins ATS: 27-30

27-30 Capitals last 10: 6-4-0

6-4-0 Capitals ATS: 35-35

Nashville Predators @ Pittsburgh Penguins, 4 p.m.

Predators last 10: 6-4-0

6-4-0 Predators ATS: 39-31

39-31 Penguins last 10: 3-6-1

3-6-1 Penguins ATS: 35-37

Buffalo Sabres @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 5 p.m.

Sabres last 10: 4-3-3

4-3-3 Sabres ATS: 42-30

42-30 Lightning last 10: 4-4-2

4-4-2 Lightning ATS: 31-39





Los Angeles Kings @ Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m.

Kings last 10: 4-4-2

4-4-2 Kings ATS: 45-28

45-28 Wild last 10: 7-1-2

7-1-2 Wild ATS: 33-36

Anaheim Ducks @ Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.

Ducks last 10: 2-7-0

2-7-0 Ducks ATS: 41-31

41-31 Hurricanes last 10: 5-3-2

5-3-2 Hurricanes ATS: 34-37

Dallas Stars @ Chicago Blackhawks, 7 p.m.

Stars last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Stars ATS: 30-40

30-40 Blackhawks last 10: 2-6-2

2-6-2 Blackhawks ATS: 35-36



Winnipeg Jets @ Ottawa Senators

Jets last 10: 5-4-1

5-4-1 Jets ATS: 37-34

37-34 Senators last 10: 4-5-1

4-5-1 Senators ATS: 37-33

Joe Pantorno’s Picks: NHL odds today