NHL odds today, schedule, top picks: March 31

With nine games on the slate, here are the NHL odds today, March 31, 2022, with our top picks.

Yesterday’s pick record: 3-3

NHL odds today: March 31

Chicago Blackhawks @ Florida Panthers, 7 p.m. ET

Puck Line: Panthers -1.5

Panthers -1.5 O/U: 7

7 Blackhawks last 10: 4-4-2

4-4-2 Blackhawks ATS: 35-32

35-32 Panthers last 10: 7-2-1

7-2-1 Panthers ATS: 35-31

35-31 The Pick: Panthers to cover

Panthers to cover Why?: There’s no slowing down one of the NHL’s best teams as the Panthers are clicking on all cylinders. They’re 29-6 at home this season and have won 20 of their last 21 games at FLA Live Arena following a win.

Montreal Canadiens @ Carolina Hurricanes, 7 p.m.

Puck Line: Hurricanes -1.5

Hurricanes -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Canadiens last 10: 3-3-4

3-3-4 Canadiens ATS: 34-33

34-33 Hurricanes last 10: 4-3-3

4-3-3 Hurricanes ATS: 32-35

32-35 The Pick: Hurricanes Puck Line, Under 6 total goals

Hurricanes Puck Line, Under 6 total goals Why?: The Canadiens have lost each of their last seven games at PNC Arena, which bodes well for a Hurricanes team that has been misfiring lately. But seven of Carolina’s last eight home games against Eastern Conference opponents have gone under the total goals line, so we might not see many goals tonight.

New Jersey Devils @ Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5

Bruins -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Devils last 10: 4-6-0

4-6-0 Devils ATS: 31-35

31-35 Bruins last 10: 7-2-1

7-2-1 Bruins ATS: 25-41

25-41 The Pick: Devils to cover Puck Line

Devils to cover Puck Line Why?: The Bruins are playing solid hockey, which is why you should pick them at home to win against the lowly Devils. But Boston isn’t an easy bet when looking at the spread. They’re 25-41 this year and have failed to cover the puck line in each of their last eight games at TD Garden following a loss, which they did on Tuesday against the Leafs.

For more NHL news and odds, visit TailgateSports.com

Winnipeg Jets @ Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.

Puck Line: Maple Leafs -1.5

Maple Leafs -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Jets last 10: 7-3-0

7-3-0 Jets ATS: 37-31

37-31 Maple Leafs last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Maple Leafs ATS: 28-38

28-38 The Pick: Jets to cover Puck Line

Jets to cover Puck Line Why?: It’s not easy to bet against the Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, but the Jets are hot and they’ve covered the Puck Line in nine of their last 10 games against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 FREE BET Claim Now

Columbus Blue Jackets @ New York Islanders, 7 p.m

Puck Line: Islanders -1.5

Islanders -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Blue Jackets last 10: 4-4-2

4-4-2 Blue Jackets ATS: 40-27

40-27 Islanders last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Islanders ATS: 29-36

29-36 The Pick: Islanders Puck Line

Islanders Puck Line Why?: The Islanders aren’t making the playoffs, but they’ve been playing well as of late, winning nine of their last 14 games while Brock Nelson leads the NHL in goals scored this month (13). Two of those wins have come against the Blue Jackets by a combined score of 10-3. They’ve also won seven of their last nine at UBS Arena.

Pittsburgh Penguins @ Minnesota Wild, 8 p.m.

Puck Line: Wild -1.5

Wild -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Penguins last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Penguins ATS: 33-35

33-35 Wild last 10: 8-1-1

8-1-1 Wild ATS: 31-34

31-34 The Pick: Under 6 total goals

Under 6 total goals Why?: The Wild are streaking, having won eight of their last 10 games and seven-in-a-row. Yet each of their last six outings have gone under the total goals line — mostly because they haven’t allowed more than two goals in each of their last seven games.

San Jose Sharks @ Colorado Avalanche, 9 p.m.

Puck Line: Avalanche -1.5

Avalanche -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Sharks last 10: 5-4-1

5-4-1 Sharks ATS: 34-32

34-32 Avalanche last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Avalanche ATS: 33-34

33-34 The Pick: Avalanche spread

Avalanche spread Why?: The Avalanche is a strong enough team as it is, even without Nathan MacKinnon. But they’ve been automatic against teams coming off back-to-backs like the Sharks are, winning each of their last 10 home games against such opponents.

Los Angeles Kings @ Calgary Flames, 9 p.m.

NHL Puck Line: Flames -1.5

Flames -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Kings last 10: 4-4-2

4-4-2 Kings ATS: 41-28

41-28 Flames last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Flames ATS: 36-30

36-30 The Pick: Flames Moneyline

Flames Moneyline Why?: The Flames don’t lose consecutive games often — and they’ve won each of their last nine games coming off a loss like they currently are heading into Thursday night. They’re understandable heavy favorites, but the Kings have covered the Puck Line in each of their last six games while on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Dallas Stars @ Anaheim Ducks, 10 p.m.

Puck Line: Stars -1.5

Stars -1.5 O/U: 5.5

5.5 Stars last 10: 5-5-0

5-5-0 Stars ATS: 29-36

29-36 Ducks last 10: 0-8-2

0-8-2 Ducks ATS: 39-29

39-29 The Pick: Stars Moneyline

Stars Moneyline Why?: The Ducks have been miserable as of late, losing each of their last 10 games. I wouldn’t bet on them until they can prove to win a game.

Odds and prop information courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.