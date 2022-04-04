NHL odds today, schedule, top picks: April 4

With four games on the slate, here are the NHL odds today, April 4, 2022, with our top picks.

NHL odds today: April 4

Boston Bruins @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m. ET

Puck Line: Bruins -1.5

Bruins -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Bruins last 10: 8-2-0

8-2-0 Bruins ATS: 27-41

27-41 Blue Jackets last 10: 3-5-2

3-5-2 Blue Jackets ATS: 40-29

40-29 The Pick: Bruins to cover

Bruins to cover Why?: Not only have the Bruins won eight of their last 10 games, but they’re 16-3-1 in their last 20 games. Each of their last three wins has come by three goals or more, so I’d expect more of the same against a Blue Jackets team that has lost each of their last six games.

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Lightning -1.5

Lightning -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Maple Leafs last 10: 7-3-0

7-3-0 Maple Leafs ATS: 30-38

30-38 Lightning last 10: 6-3-1

6-3-1 Lightning ATS: 31-37

31-37 The Pick: Maple Leafs Puck Line

Maple Leafs Puck Line Why?: Both Toronto and Tampa have picked their games up during the stretch run, which makes Monday night’s clash easily the best on the docket. Not only should it be close, but the road team has covered the Puck Line in each of the last eight games between the Leafs and Lightning, so expect the visitors to keep it close.

Arizona Coyotes @ St. Louis Blues, 8 p.m.

Puck Line: Blues -1.5

Blues -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Coyotes last 10: 3-6-1

3-6-1 Coyotes ATS: 35-34

35-34 Blues last 10: 4-3-3

4-3-3 Blues ATS: 38-30

38-30 The Pick: Coyotes Puck Line

Coyotes Puck Line Why?: There isn’t much reason to believe in this Coyotes team, but they’ve at least played the Blues tough in St. Louis. Arizona has covered the Puck Line in each of its last 10 games at Enterprise Center while its last six games against Central Division opponents have gone under the total goals line.

Calgary Flames @ Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Flames -1.5

Flames -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Flames last 10: 4-4-2

4-4-2 Flames ATS: 36-32

36-32 Kings last 10: 5-3-2

5-3-2 Kings ATS: 43-28

43-28 The Pick: Flames Moneyline

Flames Moneyline Why?: Calgary has lost three straight games for the first time since early January. The timing isn’t great, but this is team isn’t one to stay down for long. Look for them to rebound against a Kings team that beat them in a shootout on Thursday.