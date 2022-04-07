NHL odds today, schedule, top picks: April 7

With 10 games on the slate, here are the NHL odds today, April 7, 2022, with our top picks.

NHL odds today: April 7

Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers, 7 p.m. ET

Puck Line: Rangers -1.5

Rangers -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Penguins last 10: 5-4-1

5-4-1 Penguins ATS: 35-36

35-36 Rangers last 10: 7-2-1

7-2-1 Rangers ATS: 35-36

35-36 The Pick: Rangers Moneyline

Rangers Moneyline Why?: The Rangers just keep finding ways to win and while the Penguins offer a tough divisional matchup at MSG Thursday night, New York has won each of the last two meetings (3/25, 3/29) by a combined score of 8-3.

Nashville Predators @ Ottawa Senators

Puck Line: Predators -1.5

Predators -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Predators last 10: 6-4-0

6-4-0 Predators ATS: 39-30

39-30 Senators last 10: 5-4-1

5-4-1 Senators ATS: 36-33

36-33 The Pick: Senators Puck Line

Senators Puck Line Why?: Nashville might be favored on the road, but in this matchup, the home team has won each of the last seven games between the Predators and Senators. Go with the home team to keep it close.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 FREE BET Claim Now

Montreal Canadiens @ New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Puck Line: Devils -1.5

Devils -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Canadiens last 10: 3-4-3

3-4-3 Canadiens ATS: 35-35

35-35 Devils last 10: 2-7-1

2-7-1 Devils ATS: 33-37

33-37 The Pick: Devils Puck Line

Devils Puck Line Why?: It’s been tough sledding for both teams as of late, especially for a Devils team that has lost nine of their last 12. But they’ve lost their lost three games by a combined four goals and at home against Montreal, they might be able to nab one. New Jersey has won nine of its last 10 games against the Canadiens and has covered the puck line in seven of eight.

For more NHL news and odds, visit TailgateSports.com

Philadelphia Flyers @ Columbus Blue Jackets, 7 p.m.

Puck Line: Blue Jackets -1.5

Blue Jackets -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Flyers last 10: 3-7-0

3-7-0 Flyers ATS: 33-37

33-37 Blue Jackets last 10: 2-5-3

2-5-3 Blue Jackets ATS: 42-29

42-29 The Pick: Blue Jackets Puck Line

Blue Jackets Puck Line Why?: The Blue Jackets have been surprisingly consistent when it comes to covering the spread, especially at home. They’ve covered the Puck Line in eight of their last nine games at Nationwide Arena and they’re playing a Flyers team that has lost nine of their last 10 games against Metropolitan Division opponents.

Buffalo Sabres @ Carolina Hurricanes, 7:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Hurricanes -1.5

Hurricanes -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Sabres last 10: 6-1-3

6-1-3 Sabres ATS: 42-29

42-29 Hurricanes last 10: 4-3-3

4-3-3 Hurricanes ATS: 33-37

33-37 The Pick: Under 6.5 total goals

Under 6.5 total goals Why?: Hurricanes games at PNC Arena aren’t usually a good bet for the over/under. In fact, the O/U record at Carolina’s home is 12-22-1 this season with games averaging 5.4 goals. Eight of the Hurricanes’ last nine home games against Eastern Conference opponents have also gone under the total goals line.

Toronto Maple Leafs @ Dallas Stars, 8:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Maple Leafs -1.5

Maple Leafs -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Maple Leafs last 10: 7-2-1

7-2-1 Maple Leafs ATS: 32-38

32-38 Stars last 10: 7-3-0

7-3-0 Stars ATS: 29-40

29-40 The Pick: Maple Leafs Puck Line

Maple Leafs Puck Line Why?: The underdogs have covered the Puck Line in each of the Stars’ last seven games and with the Maple Leafs scoring at a torrid pace — they’ve scored at least six goals in each of their last five games (31 goals in total) — they should have no problem keeping up with Dallas.

Seattle Kraken @ Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Blackhawks -1.5

Blackhawks -1.5 O/U: 6.5

6.5 Kraken last 10: 5-5-0

5-5-0 Kraken ATS: 31-38

31-38 Blackhawks last 10: 2-5-3

2-5-3 Blackhawks ATS: 35-35

35-35 The Pick: Kraken Puck Line

Kraken Puck Line Why?: Not only have the Blackhawks lost five straight games, but they are also coming off an overtime loss, which doesn’t bode well for them. They’ve lost 14 of their last 15 games coming off an OT result.

Vancouver Canucks @ Arizona Coyotes, 10 p.m.

Puck Line: Canucks -1.5

Canucks -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Canucks last 10: 3-4-0

3-4-0 Canucks ATS: 41-29

41-29 Coyotes last 10: 2-7-1

2-7-1 Coyotes ATS: 35-35

35-35 The Pick: Coyotes Puck Line

Coyotes Puck Line Why?: The Coyotes are catching the Canucks at a come time as they enter the second leg of a back-to-back. Vancouver has lost 15 of their last 16 night games on the back end of consecutive games. Meanwhile, the underdogs have covered the Puck Line in seven of the Canucks’ last eight games.

NHL odds today: Calgary Flames @ San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Flames -1.5

Flames -1.5 O/U: 5.5

5.5 Flames last 10: 5-3-2

5-3-2 Flames ATS: 36-33

36-33 Sharks last 10: 3-6-1

3-6-1 Sharks ATS: 36-33

36-33 The Pick: Sharks Puck Line

Sharks Puck Line Why?: San Jose, despite playing a strong Flames team tonight, has won five of their last six games as an underdog against Calgary. The home team has also covered the Puck Line in each of the Sharks’ last six games.

NHL odds today: Edmonton Oilers @ Los Angeles Kings, 10:30 p.m.

Puck Line: Oilers -1.5

Oilers -1.5 O/U: 6

6 Oilers last 10: 7-2-1

7-2-1 Oilers ATS: 33-38

33-38 Kings last 10: 5-3-2

5-3-2 Kings ATS: 44-28

44-28 The Pick: Oilers Moneyline

Oilers Moneyline Why?: Not only are the Oilers hot, but they’ve been pretty predictable as of late. The favorite has won each of their last 12 games.