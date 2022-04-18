Sports

Red Sox vs Twins 2022 MLB Regular Season: Odds, How to Watch, More

By
0
comments
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
Apr 16, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray (54) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

2022 MLB Regular Season: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox

  • Date: Monday, April 18th
  • Time: 11:10 AM ET
  • TV: MLB Network

Tale of the Tape:

Minnesota STAT Boston
3-6 Record 5-4
3.22 (26th) Runs Per Game 4.67 (T-15th)
4.11 (T-17th) Runs Allowed Per Game 3.67 (T-11th)
1-2 away Home/Away Record 2-1 at home
4.22 (20th) Team ERA 3.71 (T-13th)
.182 (28th) Team Batting Average .231 (16th)
.329 (23rd) Team Slugging Percentage .388 (13th)

Can’t Miss Offer From Caesars
Caesars Sportsbook
States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV
Claim Now
New Player Bonus
$1,100
FREE BET
Claim Now

 

Minnesota Hitting leaders:

Apr 11, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota center fielder Byron Buxton (25) rounds third base to score during the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
  • Byron Buxton, OF:  .250 AVG, 1.058 OPS, 3 HR, 5 Runs, 4 RBI, 1 SB
  • Jorge Polanco, 2B:  .200 AVG, .700 OPS, 4 Runs, 3 RBI
  • Gary Sanchez, C:  .240 AVG, .696 OPS, 7 RBI

 

Boston Hitting leaders:

Apr 12, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Boston third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits an RBI single in the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

 

Starting Pitcher Matchup:

Dylan Bundy, Minnesota: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.40 WHIP, 3.60 K/9 in 5 IP

Rich Hill, Boston: 0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8.31 K/9 in 4.1 IP

 

The Pick:

For more MLB regular-season coverage, visit TailgateSports.com

About the Author

NFL

NCAA

MLB

NBA

Related Articles

More from our sister sites