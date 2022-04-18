Red Sox vs Twins 2022 MLB Regular Season: Odds, How to Watch, More

2022 MLB Regular Season: Minnesota Twins at Boston Red Sox
- Date: Monday, April 18th
- Time: 11:10 AM ET
- TV: MLB Network
Tale of the Tape:
|Minnesota
|STAT
|Boston
|3-6
|Record
|5-4
|3.22 (26th)
|Runs Per Game
|4.67 (T-15th)
|4.11 (T-17th)
|Runs Allowed Per Game
|3.67 (T-11th)
|1-2 away
|Home/Away Record
|2-1 at home
|4.22 (20th)
|Team ERA
|3.71 (T-13th)
|.182 (28th)
|Team Batting Average
|.231 (16th)
|.329 (23rd)
|Team Slugging Percentage
|.388 (13th)
Minnesota Hitting leaders:
- Byron Buxton, OF: .250 AVG, 1.058 OPS, 3 HR, 5 Runs, 4 RBI, 1 SB
- Jorge Polanco, 2B: .200 AVG, .700 OPS, 4 Runs, 3 RBI
- Gary Sanchez, C: .240 AVG, .696 OPS, 7 RBI
Boston Hitting leaders:
- Rafael Devers, 3B: .368 AVG, .990 OPS, 2 HR, 8 Runs, 7 RBI
- Alex Verdugo, OF: .300 AVG, .994 OPS, 3 HR, 3 Runs, 8 RBI
- Xander Bogaerts, SS: .290 AVG, .785 OPS, 6 Runs, 4 RBI
Starting Pitcher Matchup:
Dylan Bundy, Minnesota: 1-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.40 WHIP, 3.60 K/9 in 5 IP
Rich Hill, Boston: 0-0, 6.23 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 8.31 K/9 in 4.1 IP