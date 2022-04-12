Spurs vs Pelicans 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament: Odds, How to Watch, More

2022 NBA Play-In Tournament: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
How to Watch:
- Date: Wednesday, April 13
- Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
- Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA
- TV: ESPN
Tale of the Tape:
|Spurs
|STAT
|Pelicans
|34-48
|Record
|36-46
|113.2 (8th)
|Points Per Game
|109.3 (21st)
|113.0 (23rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|110.3 (13th)
|6-4
|Last Ten
|6-4
|18-23 on the road
|Home/Away Record
|19-22 at home
San Antonio leaders:
- Dejounte Murray, PG: – 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, 2.0 SPG
- Keldon Johnson, SF: – 17.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.1 APG, 39.8% 3PM
- Jakob Poetl, C: – 13.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.7 BPG
New Orleans leaders:
- CJ McCollum, SG: 24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.4% 3PT
- Brandon Ingram, SF: 22.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.6 APG
- Jonas Valanciunas, C: 17.8 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 54.4% FG
Odds courtesy of Draftkings. For the latest odds, click here.
Odds, Lines, and Past Performance:
- Pace of Play: SA is 4th in pace, and NO is 21st
- ATS Record: SA is 43-37-2 (10th); NO 41-40-1 (15th)
- ATS Home/Away: NO 21-19-1 at home (11th); SA 23-16-2 on the road (7th)
