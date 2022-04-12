Spurs vs Pelicans 2022 NBA Play-In Tournament: Odds, How to Watch, More

College Basketball

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans
Mar 26, 2022; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo (11) during the second half at the New Orleans Pelicans at the Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NBA Play-In Tournament: San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

How to Watch:

  • Date: Wednesday, April 13
  • Time: 9:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, LA
  • TV: ESPN

Tale of the Tape:

Spurs STAT Pelicans
34-48 Record 36-46
113.2 (8th) Points Per Game 109.3 (21st)
113.0 (23rd) Points Allowed Per Game 110.3 (13th)
6-4 Last Ten 6-4
18-23 on the road Home/Away Record 19-22 at home

San Antonio leaders:

Apr 10, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; San Antonio guard Dejounte Murray (5) drives to the basket past Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green (8) during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
  • Dejounte Murray, PG: – 21.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, 9.2 APG, 2.0 SPG
  • Keldon Johnson, SF: – 17.1 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 2.1 APG, 39.8% 3PM
  • Jakob Poetl, C: – 13.5 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.8 APG, 1.7 BPG

 

New Orleans leaders:

Apr 5, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; New Orleans guard CJ McCollum (3) dribbles against Sacramento Kings guard Davion Mitchell (15) during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
  • CJ McCollum, SG: 24.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 5.3 APG, 1.3 SPG, 39.4% 3PT
  • Brandon Ingram, SF: 22.7 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 5.6 APG
  • Jonas Valanciunas, C: 17.8 PPG, 11.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 54.4% FG

Odds courtesy of Draftkings. For the latest odds, click here.

Odds, Lines, and Past Performance:

  • Pace of Play: SA is 4th in pace, and NO is 21st
  • ATS Record: SA is 43-37-2 (10th); NO 41-40-1 (15th)
  • ATS Home/Away: NO 21-19-1 at home (11th); SA 23-16-2 on the road (7th)

