The (L)Earning Curve Sports Betting Podcast: Episode One

Thunder Dan Palyo (@ThunderDanDFS) and Eric Samulski (@SamskiNYC) walk you through the ins and outs of betting on MLB Baseball, tackling the best types of bets, and what to look for when deciding where you lay your money. Then they give you their best picks and player props for the MLB slate on Monday, April 18th, 2022

Timestamp

3:00 – Explanation of types of bets you can make in baseball

7:12 – What do you look for when thinking of how to bet in baseball

10:30 – What are some of your top non-prop bets for Monday?

25:30 – What are the typical player props in baseball?

28:45 – What are some of your favorite prop bets for Monday?

(Recorded on April 17th )

