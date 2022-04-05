Tiger Woods expecting to play at 2022 Masters

Tiger Woods revealed on ESPN Tuesday morning that he is expecting to play at the Masters, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” he said.

The 15-time major winner is just 14 months removed from a devastating car accident that nearly claimed one of his legs — resulting in a broken leg and shattered ankle.

An arduous rehabilitation period now has him on the precipice of returning to one of the most famed golfing tournaments in the world after he went to work at Augusta this week to decipher whether or not he could play.

On Sunday, Woods said that he would be a “game-time decision” for the Masters, which he most recently won in 2019.

This will be the first time that he’s appearing in a PGA Tour event since the rescheduled Masters in November of 2020.

He is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET alongside Louis Oosthuizen for the opening round on Thursday.