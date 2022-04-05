Sports

Tiger Woods expecting to play at 2022 Masters

By
0
comments
Tiger Woods Masters
Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 5, 2022 Tiger Woods of the U.S. is seen after practice REUTERS/Mike Segar

Tiger Woods revealed on ESPN Tuesday morning that he is expecting to play at the Masters, which begins on Thursday at Augusta National.

“As of right now, I feel like I am going to play,” he said.

The 15-time major winner is just 14 months removed from a devastating car accident that nearly claimed one of his legs — resulting in a broken leg and shattered ankle.

For more golf news like this Tiger Woods article, visit TailgateSports.com

An arduous rehabilitation period now has him on the precipice of returning to one of the most famed golfing tournaments in the world after he went to work at Augusta this week to decipher whether or not he could play.

On Sunday, Woods said that he would be a “game-time decision” for the Masters, which he most recently won in 2019.

This will be the first time that he’s appearing in a PGA Tour event since the rescheduled Masters in November of 2020.

He is scheduled to tee off at 10:34 a.m. ET alongside Louis Oosthuizen for the opening round on Thursday.

About the Author

Joe Pantorno

Joe Pantorno is making the jump to Editor-in-Chief of Tailgate Sports after two years serving as sports editor for amNewYork newspaper. He will continue to cover both the Mets and Islanders for the publication. Previous career stops include Bleacher Report and Metro New York.

NFL

NCAA

MLB

NBA

Related Articles

More from our sister sites