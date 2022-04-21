Updated NFL Draft Betting Odds and Mock Draft

We’re now just a week away from the NFL Draft, one of the most exciting moments of the NFL offseason.

As we covered in late March, sports fans and bettors alike will be able to wager on when exactly a player will hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell on April 28, exactly one month from Monday.

While the biggest action will be on the top-three picks, including the Jaguars’ likely choice to go #1 overall, there is the possibility to bet on multiple things during the draft. Below we’ll take you through the betting odds for the current top five, as well as our projected mock draft for the entire first round.

2022 NFL Draft Details

Date: April 28th-30th

April 28th-30th Time: April 28th at 8 pm, April 29th at 7 pm, April 30th at 12 pm

April 28th at 8 pm, April 29th at 7 pm, April 30th at 12 pm Watch: ESPN

Pick No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan -200

Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia +200

Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +1200

Evan Neal, OT Alabama +1400

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +2000

Malik Willis, QB Liberty +3500

The Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan

Odds courtesy of DraftKings (h/t Vegas Insider)

Pick No. 2, Detroit Lions, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +275

Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia+400

Malik Willis, QB Liberty +600

Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +1200

Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +2000

Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +2000

Evan Neal, OT Alabama +2500

Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh +2500

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +2500

The Pick: Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia

Pick No. 3, Houston Texas, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +200

Evan Neal, OT Alabama +350

Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +400

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +650

Derek Stingley, Jr., CB LSU +1000

Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +1200

The Pick: Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State

Pick No. 4, New York Jets, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon+275

Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +300

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +450

Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State +1400

Evan Neal, OT Alabama +1500

The Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon

Pick No. 5, New York Giants, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

Evan Neal, OT Alabama +350

Charles Cross, OT Miss State +450

Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +450

Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +1300

Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +2000

Malik Willis, QB Liberty +2000

The Pick: Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Full NFL Mock Draft – Round 1