Updated NFL Draft Betting Odds and Mock Draft

We’re now just a week away from the NFL Draft, one of the most exciting moments of the NFL offseason.
As we covered in late March, sports fans and bettors alike will be able to wager on when exactly a player will hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell on April 28, exactly one month from Monday.
While the biggest action will be on the top-three picks, including the Jaguars’ likely choice to go #1 overall, there is the possibility to bet on multiple things during the draft. Below we’ll take you through the betting odds for the current top five, as well as our projected mock draft for the entire first round.
2022 NFL Draft Details
- Date: April 28th-30th
- Time: April 28th at 8 pm, April 29th at 7 pm, April 30th at 12 pm
- Watch: ESPN
Pick No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:
- Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan -200
- Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia +200
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +1200
- Evan Neal, OT Alabama +1400
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +2000
- Malik Willis, QB Liberty +3500
- The Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan
Odds courtesy of DraftKings (h/t Vegas Insider)
Pick No. 2, Detroit Lions, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +275
- Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia+400
- Malik Willis, QB Liberty +600
- Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +1200
- Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +2000
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +2000
- Evan Neal, OT Alabama +2500
- Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh +2500
- Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +2500
- The Pick: Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia
Pick No. 3, Houston Texas, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:
- Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +200
- Evan Neal, OT Alabama +350
- Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +400
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +650
- Derek Stingley, Jr., CB LSU +1000
- Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +1200
- The Pick: Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State
Pick No. 4, New York Jets, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:
- Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon+275
- Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +300
- Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +450
- Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State +1400
- Evan Neal, OT Alabama +1500
- The Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon
Pick No. 5, New York Giants, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:
- Evan Neal, OT Alabama +350
- Charles Cross, OT Miss State +450
- Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +450
- Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +1300
- Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +2000
- Malik Willis, QB Liberty +2000
- The Pick: Evan Neal, OT Alabama
Full NFL Mock Draft – Round 1
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Aidan Hutchinson
|EDGE
|Michigan
|2
|Detroit Lions
|Travon Walker
|EDGE
|Georgia
|3
|Houston Texans
|Ikem Ekwonu
|OT
|NC State
|4
|New York Jets
|Kayvon Thibodeaux
|EDGE
|Oregon
|5
|New York Giants
|Evan Neal
|OT
|Alabama
|6
|Carolina Panthers
|Kenny Pickett
|QB
|Pittsburgh
|7
|Giants (from Bears)
|Ahmed Gardner
|CB
|Cincinnati
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Malik Willis
|QB
|Liberty
|9
|Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos)
|Jermaine Johnson
|EDGE
|Florida State
|10
|Jets (from Seahawks)
|Derek Stingley Jr.
|CB
|LSU
|11
|Washington Commanders
|Kyle Hamilton
|S
|Notre Dame
|12
|Minnesota Vikings
|Trent McDuffie
|CB
|Washington
|13
|Texans (from Browns)
|Garrett Wilson
|WR
|Ohio State
|14
|Baltimore Ravens
|Charles Cross
|OT
|Mississippi State
|15
|Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins)
|Andrew Booth Jr.
|CB
|Clemson
|16
|New Orleans Saints (from Colts)
|Trevor Penning
|OT
|Northern Iowa
|17
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Jordan Davis
|DT
|Georgia
|18
|Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)
|Drake London
|WR
|USC
|19
|New Orleans Saints (from Eagles)
|Jameson Williams
|WR
|Alabama
|20
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Matt Corral
|QB
|Ole Miss
|21
|New England Patriots
|Devin Lloyd
|LB
|Utah
|22
|Green Bay Packers (from Raiders)
|Chris Olave
|WR
|Ohio State
|23
|Arizona Cardinals
|Zion Johnson
|OG
|Boston College
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|Kenyon Greene
|OG
|Texas A&M
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|Dax Hill
|CB/S
|Michigan
|26
|Tennessee Titans
|George Karlaftis
|EDGE
|Purdue
|27
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Devonte Wyatt
|DT
|Georgia
|28
|Green Bay Packers
|Boye Mafe
|EDGE
|Minnesota
|29
|Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers)
|Kaiir Elam
|CB
|Florida
|30
|Kansas City Chiefs
|Treylon Burks
|WR
|Alabama
|31
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Tyler Linderbaum
|OC
|Iowa
|32
|Lions (from Rams)
|Nakobe Dean
|LB
|Georgia