Updated NFL Draft Betting Odds and Mock Draft

NFL: Scouting Combine
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan defensive lineman Aidan Hutchinson (DL31) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

We’re now just a week away from the NFL Draft, one of the most exciting moments of the NFL offseason.

As we covered in late March, sports fans and bettors alike will be able to wager on when exactly a player will hear his name called by commissioner Roger Goodell on April 28, exactly one month from Monday.

While the biggest action will be on the top-three picks, including the Jaguars’ likely choice to go #1 overall, there is the possibility to bet on multiple things during the draft. Below we’ll take you through the betting odds for the current top five, as well as our projected mock draft for the entire first round.

2022 NFL Draft Details

  • Date: April 28th-30th
  • Time: April 28th at 8 pm, April 29th at 7 pm, April 30th at 12 pm
  • Watch: ESPN

Pick No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

  • Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan -200
  • Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia +200
  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +1200
  • Evan Neal, OT Alabama +1400
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +2000
  • Malik Willis, QB Liberty +3500
  • The Pick: Aidan Hutchinson, EDGE Michigan

Odds courtesy of DraftKings (h/t Vegas Insider)

Pick No. 2, Detroit Lions, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +275
  • Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia+400
  • Malik Willis, QB Liberty +600
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +1200
  • Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +2000
  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +2000
  • Evan Neal, OT Alabama +2500
  • Kenny Pickett, QB Pittsburgh +2500
  • Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +2500
  • The Pick: Travon Walker, EDGE Georgia
Mar 5, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker (DL48) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Pick No. 3, Houston Texas, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

  • Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State +200
  • Evan Neal, OT Alabama +350
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +400
  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon +650
  • Derek Stingley, Jr., CB LSU +1000
  • Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +1200
  • The Pick: Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State

 

Pick No. 4, New York Jets, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

  • Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon+275
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +300
  • Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +450
  • Garrett Wilson, WR Ohio State +1400
  • Evan Neal, OT Alabama +1500
  • The Pick: Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE Oregon

 

Pick No. 5, New York Giants, 2022 NFL Draft Odds:

  • Evan Neal, OT Alabama +350
  • Charles Cross, OT Miss State +450
  • Ahmad Gardner, CB Cincinnati +450
  • Jermaine Johnson II, EDGE Florida State +1300
  • Kyle Hamilton, S Notre Dame +2000
  • Malik Willis, QB Liberty +2000
  • The Pick: Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Full NFL Mock Draft – Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Jacksonville Jaguars Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan
2 Detroit Lions Travon Walker EDGE Georgia
3 Houston Texans Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
4 New York Jets Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
5 New York Giants Evan Neal OT Alabama
6 Carolina Panthers Kenny Pickett QB Pittsburgh
7 Giants (from Bears) Ahmed Gardner CB Cincinnati
8 Atlanta Falcons Malik Willis QB Liberty
9 Seattle Seahawks (from Broncos) Jermaine Johnson EDGE Florida State
10 Jets (from Seahawks) Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
11 Washington Commanders Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
12 Minnesota Vikings Trent McDuffie CB Washington
13 Texans (from Browns) Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
14 Baltimore Ravens Charles Cross OT Mississippi State
15 Philadelphia Eagles (from Dolphins) Andrew Booth Jr. CB Clemson
16 New Orleans Saints (from Colts) Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
17 Los Angeles Chargers Jordan Davis DT Georgia
18 Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints) Drake London WR USC
19 New Orleans Saints (from Eagles) Jameson Williams WR Alabama
20 Pittsburgh Steelers Matt Corral QB Ole Miss
21 New England Patriots Devin Lloyd LB Utah
22 Green Bay Packers (from Raiders) Chris Olave WR Ohio State
23 Arizona Cardinals Zion Johnson OG Boston College
24 Dallas Cowboys Kenyon Greene OG Texas A&M
25 Buffalo Bills Dax Hill CB/S Michigan
26 Tennessee Titans George Karlaftis EDGE Purdue
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Devonte Wyatt DT Georgia
28 Green Bay Packers Boye Mafe EDGE Minnesota
29 Kansas City Chiefs (from 49ers) Kaiir Elam CB Florida
30 Kansas City Chiefs Treylon Burks WR Alabama
31 Cincinnati Bengals Tyler Linderbaum OC Iowa
32 Lions (from Rams) Nakobe Dean LB Georgia

