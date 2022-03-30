2022 World Cup qualifying: USMNT vs Costa Rica odds, how to watch, more

All the United States Men’s National Soccer Team (USMNT) has to do is not lose by six goals and they are in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar for the first time since 2014.

In the final round of CONCACAF qualifying for the World Cup, the United States sits tied with Mexico for second in the standings with Canada having already clinched their first berth to the World Cup since 1986.

The top three teams out of CONCACAF will make the 32-team Finals with Costa Rica, currently sitting in fourth just three points back, needing a whopping, blowout victory over USMNT on Wednesday night in Costa Rica.

For more soccer news and odds, visit TailgateSports.com

With a goal difference of +3 compared to the United States’ +13, a 5-0 Costa Rican win still wouldn’t eliminate the Americans. But a 6-0 would, putting Costa Rica at +9 and the US at +7.

A huge 5-1 victory created a comfortable cushion for USMNT, whose next generation is eliminating the sour taste of missing out on the 2018 World Cup in a disastrous qualifying display that led to widespread changes across the federation.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 FREE BET Claim Now

The time for the young stars is now, led by Christian Pulisic, as the United States stands on the precipice of the greatest sporting competition in the world.

Here is how you can catch all the action for the potential ticket-punching match.

USMNT vs Costa Rica how to watch

Date: Wednesday, March 30, 2022

Time: 9:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Nacional Costa Rica, San Jose, Costa Rica

TV: CBS Sports Network, Universo

Live Stream: Paramount+, Peacock

USMNT vs Costa Rica odds

USA to win: +114

Costa Rica to win: +255

Draw: +200

Over 2.5 total goals scored: +140

Under 2.5 total goals scored: -180

Anytime scorer odds

Christian Pulisic (USA): +450

Ricardo Pepi (USA): +450

Jordan Morris (USA): +600

Theoson Siebatcheu (USA): +600

Odds courtesy of Caesars. For more information, click here.