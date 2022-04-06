PGA

2022 Masters odds, TV schedule, course info, more

The Masters 2022
Golf – The Masters – Augusta National Golf Club – Augusta, Georgia, U.S. – April 4, 2022 General view of a hole flag on the on the 18th green REUTERS/Mike Blake

In a sporting event as synonymous with spring as Opening Day in Major League Baseball, the Masters takes center stage of the sporting world to officially show winter the exit — and to challenge the best golfers on the planet.

To provide an even larger sense of normalcy, Tiger Woods will be returning to action for the first time since Nov. 2020 after a car accident that nearly ended his playing career 14 months ago.

Despite his lengthy absence and the uncertainty of whether or not he’d actually play, Woods is tied for the 23rd-shortest odds to win the Masters.

Here are the current odds heading into the tournament.

2022 Masters odds to win

Golfer World Rank Best Masters Finish Odds
Jon Rahm 2 4th (2018) +900
Rory McIlroy 9 4th (2015) +1200
Dustin Johnson 8 1st (2020) +1400
Brooks Koepka 17 T-2nd (2019) +1400
Jordan Spieth 18 1st (2015) +1400
Collin Morikawa 3 T-18th (2021) +1400
Justin Thomas 7 4th (2020) +1600
Bryson DeChambeau 19 T-21st (2016) +1800
Hideki Matsuyama 12 1st (2021) +1800
Louis Oosthuizen 14 2nd (2012) +2000
Viktor Hovland 4 T-21st (2021) +2000
Xander Schauffele 10 T-2nd (2019) +2200
Tyrrell Hatton 16 T-18th (2021) +2200
Scottie Scheffler 1 T-18th (2021) +2500
Patrick Reed 31 1st (2018) +2800
Patrick Cantlay 5 T-9th (2019) +2800
Paul Casey 25 T-4th (2016) +3500
Matthew Fitzpatrick 24 T-7th (2016) +3500
Shane Lowry 35 T-21st (2021) +3500
Tommy Fleetwood 47 T-17th (2018) +3500
Daniel Berger 21 T-10th (2016) +4000
Tony Finau 22 T-5th (2019) +4000
Robert MacIntyre 74 T-12th (2021) +4000
Tiger Woods 973 1st (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) +4000

Here is how you can keep up with all the action whether you’re at home or on the go:

2022 Masters TV schedule

Date Round Start Time TV Coverage Live Stream Coverage
Thursday, April 7 1 8:30 a.m. ET 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET ESPN 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Masters.com
Friday, April 8 2 8:30 a.m. 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ESPN 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Masters.com
Saturday, April 9 3 10 a.m. 3 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS Sports
Sunday, April 10 4 8 a.m. 2-7 p.m. CBS 2 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS Sports

Get to know the course at Augusta National here:

2022 Masters course breakdown

Hole Name Par Yards
1 Tea Olive 4 445
2 Pink Dogwood 5 575
3 Flowering Peach 4 350
4 Flowering Crab Apple 3 240
5 Magnolia 4 495
6 Juniper 3 180
7 Pampas 4 450
8 Yellow Jasmine 5 570
9 Carolina Cherry 4 460
10 Camellia 4 495
11 White Dogwood 4 520
12 Golden Bell 3 166
13 Azalea 5 510
14 Chinese Fir 4 440
15 Firethorn 5 550
16 Redbud 3 170
17 Nandina 4 440
18 Holly 4 465

Want to learn more about the course at Augusta National? Visit Masters.com.

