2022 Masters odds, TV schedule, course info, more

In a sporting event as synonymous with spring as Opening Day in Major League Baseball, the Masters takes center stage of the sporting world to officially show winter the exit — and to challenge the best golfers on the planet.
To provide an even larger sense of normalcy, Tiger Woods will be returning to action for the first time since Nov. 2020 after a car accident that nearly ended his playing career 14 months ago.
Despite his lengthy absence and the uncertainty of whether or not he’d actually play, Woods is tied for the 23rd-shortest odds to win the Masters.
Here are the current odds heading into the tournament.
2022 Masters odds to win
|Golfer
|World Rank
|Best Masters Finish
|Odds
|Jon Rahm
|2
|4th (2018)
|+900
|Rory McIlroy
|9
|4th (2015)
|+1200
|Dustin Johnson
|8
|1st (2020)
|+1400
|Brooks Koepka
|17
|T-2nd (2019)
|+1400
|Jordan Spieth
|18
|1st (2015)
|+1400
|Collin Morikawa
|3
|T-18th (2021)
|+1400
|Justin Thomas
|7
|4th (2020)
|+1600
|Bryson DeChambeau
|19
|T-21st (2016)
|+1800
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|1st (2021)
|+1800
|Louis Oosthuizen
|14
|2nd (2012)
|+2000
|Viktor Hovland
|4
|T-21st (2021)
|+2000
|Xander Schauffele
|10
|T-2nd (2019)
|+2200
|Tyrrell Hatton
|16
|T-18th (2021)
|+2200
|Scottie Scheffler
|1
|T-18th (2021)
|+2500
|Patrick Reed
|31
|1st (2018)
|+2800
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|T-9th (2019)
|+2800
|Paul Casey
|25
|T-4th (2016)
|+3500
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|24
|T-7th (2016)
|+3500
|Shane Lowry
|35
|T-21st (2021)
|+3500
|Tommy Fleetwood
|47
|T-17th (2018)
|+3500
|Daniel Berger
|21
|T-10th (2016)
|+4000
|Tony Finau
|22
|T-5th (2019)
|+4000
|Robert MacIntyre
|74
|T-12th (2021)
|+4000
|Tiger Woods
|973
|1st (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019)
|+4000
Here is how you can keep up with all the action whether you’re at home or on the go:
2022 Masters TV schedule
|Date
|Round
|Start Time
|TV Coverage
|Live Stream Coverage
|Thursday, April 7
|1
|8:30 a.m. ET
|3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET ESPN
|3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Masters.com
|Friday, April 8
|2
|8:30 a.m.
|3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ESPN
|3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Masters.com
|Saturday, April 9
|3
|10 a.m.
|3 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS
|3 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS Sports
|Sunday, April 10
|4
|8 a.m.
|2-7 p.m. CBS
|2 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS Sports
Get to know the course at Augusta National here:
2022 Masters course breakdown
|Hole
|Name
|Par
|Yards
|1
|Tea Olive
|4
|445
|2
|Pink Dogwood
|5
|575
|3
|Flowering Peach
|4
|350
|4
|Flowering Crab Apple
|3
|240
|5
|Magnolia
|4
|495
|6
|Juniper
|3
|180
|7
|Pampas
|4
|450
|8
|Yellow Jasmine
|5
|570
|9
|Carolina Cherry
|4
|460
|10
|Camellia
|4
|495
|11
|White Dogwood
|4
|520
|12
|Golden Bell
|3
|166
|13
|Azalea
|5
|510
|14
|Chinese Fir
|4
|440
|15
|Firethorn
|5
|550
|16
|Redbud
|3
|170
|17
|Nandina
|4
|440
|18
|Holly
|4
|465
Want to learn more about the course at Augusta National? Visit Masters.com.