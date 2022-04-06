2022 Masters odds, TV schedule, course info, more

In a sporting event as synonymous with spring as Opening Day in Major League Baseball, the Masters takes center stage of the sporting world to officially show winter the exit — and to challenge the best golfers on the planet.

To provide an even larger sense of normalcy, Tiger Woods will be returning to action for the first time since Nov. 2020 after a car accident that nearly ended his playing career 14 months ago.

Despite his lengthy absence and the uncertainty of whether or not he’d actually play, Woods is tied for the 23rd-shortest odds to win the Masters.

Here are the current odds heading into the tournament.

2022 Masters odds to win

Golfer World Rank Best Masters Finish Odds Jon Rahm 2 4th (2018) +900 Rory McIlroy 9 4th (2015) +1200 Dustin Johnson 8 1st (2020) +1400 Brooks Koepka 17 T-2nd (2019) +1400 Jordan Spieth 18 1st (2015) +1400 Collin Morikawa 3 T-18th (2021) +1400 Justin Thomas 7 4th (2020) +1600 Bryson DeChambeau 19 T-21st (2016) +1800 Hideki Matsuyama 12 1st (2021) +1800 Louis Oosthuizen 14 2nd (2012) +2000 Viktor Hovland 4 T-21st (2021) +2000 Xander Schauffele 10 T-2nd (2019) +2200 Tyrrell Hatton 16 T-18th (2021) +2200 Scottie Scheffler 1 T-18th (2021) +2500 Patrick Reed 31 1st (2018) +2800 Patrick Cantlay 5 T-9th (2019) +2800 Paul Casey 25 T-4th (2016) +3500 Matthew Fitzpatrick 24 T-7th (2016) +3500 Shane Lowry 35 T-21st (2021) +3500 Tommy Fleetwood 47 T-17th (2018) +3500 Daniel Berger 21 T-10th (2016) +4000 Tony Finau 22 T-5th (2019) +4000 Robert MacIntyre 74 T-12th (2021) +4000 Tiger Woods 973 1st (1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, 2019) +4000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more information, click here. For the Masters’ best bets from our affiliate at Philly Sports Network, click here.

For more golf news and odds like this Masters preview, visit TailgateSports.com

Here is how you can keep up with all the action whether you’re at home or on the go:

2022 Masters TV schedule

Date Round Start Time TV Coverage Live Stream Coverage Thursday, April 7 1 8:30 a.m. ET 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET ESPN 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Masters.com Friday, April 8 2 8:30 a.m. 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ESPN 3 p.m.-7:30 p.m. ET Masters.com Saturday, April 9 3 10 a.m. 3 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS 3 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS Sports Sunday, April 10 4 8 a.m. 2-7 p.m. CBS 2 p.m.-7 p.m. CBS Sports

Get to know the course at Augusta National here:

2022 Masters course breakdown

Hole Name Par Yards 1 Tea Olive 4 445 2 Pink Dogwood 5 575 3 Flowering Peach 4 350 4 Flowering Crab Apple 3 240 5 Magnolia 4 495 6 Juniper 3 180 7 Pampas 4 450 8 Yellow Jasmine 5 570 9 Carolina Cherry 4 460 10 Camellia 4 495 11 White Dogwood 4 520 12 Golden Bell 3 166 13 Azalea 5 510 14 Chinese Fir 4 440 15 Firethorn 5 550 16 Redbud 3 170 17 Nandina 4 440 18 Holly 4 465

Want to learn more about the course at Augusta National? Visit Masters.com.