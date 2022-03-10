2022 Players Championship: TV schedule, odds, course info, more

Sign up for our daily email newsletter packed with the sports analysis and insights you need.

For the 2021-22 PGA Tour season, it hasn’t gotten any bigger than the 2022 Players Championship — teeing off on Thursday — from Ponte Vedra Beach, FL.

Not only does the tournament boast the largest purse to date this year at $12 million, it also features one of the strongest field of competitors we’ve seen. In total, 47 of the world’s top 50 golfers will test their mettle at the famed course over the next four days.

2022 Players Championship TV schedule

Date Round Start Time TV Coverage Live Stream Coverage Thursday, March 10 1 6:45 a.m. ET 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Golf Channel 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ESPN+ Friday, March 11 2 6:45 a.m. 12 p.m.-6 p.m. Golf Channel 6:45 a.m.-6 p.m. ESPN+ Saturday, March 12 3 7:45 a.m. 1-6 p.m. NBC 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ESPN+ Sunday, March 13 4 7:45 a.m. 1-6 p.m. NBC 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. ESPN+

More specifically, the best of the best must contend with the daunting 17th hole.

It seems easy enough. After all, it’s just a par 3, 137-yard hole. The problem is that it’s practically a floating island that leaves zero margin for error. Either you hit the middle of the green and can try to two-putt for par, or you find the water.

That is where championships are won and lost — granted the rest of the course isn’t necessarily much of a picnic, either.

2022 Players Championship course breakdown

Hole Par Yards 1 4 423 2 5 532 3 3 177 4 4 384 5 4 471 6 4 393 7 4 442 8 3 237 9 5 583

10 4 424 11 5 558 12 4 358 13 3 181 14 4 481 15 4 449 16 5 523 17 3 137 18 4 462

Given the oddities and unpredictability that TPC Sawgrass has to offer, picking a winner might be just as difficult as landing a shot on the green at No. 17, especially with such a strong field.

Here is a look at some golfers to watch out for followed by a list of the favorites. All odds are provided by DraftKings and are updated here:

Trending Down — Jon Rahm: The World No. 1 will do everything he possibly can to hold on to his perch atop the rankings, especially with the confidence in knowing that he finished T-9th at the Players Championship last year. He’s listed as the favorite, but his play near the cup has been dismal as of late. His strokes gained around the green this season is at -6.714 while his strokes gained putting is at -2.124.

For more sports news, analysis, and betting tips, visit TailgateSports.com

Trending Up — Scottie Scheffler: The 25-year-old American is currently ranked No. 5 in the world and is ripping it up. He’s won two of his last three events at Phoenix and Bay Hill and is playing out of this world right now. Over his last 20 rounds, he’s gained 2.55 strokes. It’s rather surprising that he’s not listed as a top-five favorite, placing as the No. 7 favorite.

2022 Players Championship Odds (as of 3/10)

Player To Win Top 5 Jon Rahm +1100 +250 Justin Thomas +1600 +360 Collin Morikawa +1600 +360 Patrick Cantlay +1800 +400 Viktor Hovland +2000 +450 Rory McIlroy +2000 +450 Xander Schauffele +2500 +500 Scottie Scheffler +2500 +550 Daniel Berger +3000 +600