2022 NBA Playoffs Daily Betting Guide: Odds, Schedule, Picks: April 28

We had another solid night in betting the NBA Playoffs, going 3-1 with a miss on the over in the Golden State game, and are sitting pretty at 8-3 on the week. With three games on the docket for tonight, let’s see if we can keep it rolling.

Below I’ll take you through today’s entire schedule, the betting odds for each game, and some stats and picks that we think should help you not only prepare to enjoy the game but also think about which way you want to want to bet the game if that’s something you want to do.

NBA Odds and Schedule, April 28

#4 Philadelphia 76ers (51-31) @ #5 Toronto Raptors (48-34), 7:00 p.m. ET

76ers lead 3-2

Watch on NBA TV

The 76ers have seen their 3-0 series lead get just a little bit tighter. With Scottie Barnes now fully back in action, the Raptors are going to be relying heavily on the rookie since guard Fred VanVleet is considered doubtful for Game 6. In Game 5, Barnes played 41 minutes, scoring 12 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. But it was Pascal Siakam leading the way with 23 points, 10 rebounds, and seven assists.

The 76ers shot a poor 38.3% from the field and 27% from beyond the arc in Game 5, so they’ll need to be more efficient if they have any hope of closing this series out. Both Tyrese Maxey and James Harden had poor shooting games again, with Maxey going 5-14 from the field and 0-3 from three, while Harden went 4-11 from the field and 2-6 from beyond the arc, while turning the ball over five times.

If the Raptors continue to frustrate the two guards, they could get the home crowd loud and put even more pressure on a 76ers team that has been hearing a lot of criticism about their inability to close out the series.

On the season, Toronto has been the 5th-best team in the NBA against the spread at 48-38-1, while the 76ers are 41-45-1, which is 18th. At home, Toronto is a mediocre 22-21 ATS (13th), while Philadelphia is also a mediocre 22-20 ATS on the road (16th). Philadelphia is just 12-14-1 ATS as a road favorite (22nd), while Toronto is 5-5 ATS as a home underdog (12th) but is just 3-7 straight up on the season in that situation.

Both of these teams were also middle of the pack when it comes to the Over/Under. Toronto is 42-45 (20th) with Philadelphia just behind at 40-45-2 (23rd).

So far, Philadelphia is 3-2 against the spread in this series, and four of the five games in the series have gone under the point total.

#1 Phoenix Suns (64-18) @ #8 New Orleans Pelicans (36-46), 7:30 p.m. ET

Suns lead 3-2

Watch on TNT

Phoenix won Game 5 on the back of their defense again, holding New Orleans to 97 points. The key was keeping Brandon Ingram in check with 22 points on just 7-19 from the field. Now the Suns expect to get Devin Booker back in the fold for Game 6, which could be a big boost to their team. Even if he’s not 100%, he’ll help to space the court and change up the Pelican’s defensive approach just enough.

On the season, Phoenix is 47-40 against the spread (9th), while the Pelicans are 45-43-1 ATS (15th). However, despite their tremendous record, Phoenix is stronger ATS on the road, going 26-17 (5th), while New Orleans is also better at home, going 23-20-1 ATS (11th).

Phoenix is the more consistent team in hitting the over, now sitting at 44-43 in the O/U, good for 13th, while the Pelicans are 37-52 (29th). However, three of the five games in this series have hit the over and Phoenix has covered the spread in three of the five games.

#4 Dallas Mavericks (52-30) @ #5 Utah Jazz (49-33), 10:00 p.m. ET

Mavericks lead 3-2

Watch on TNT

Well, the last game was certainly not close with the Mavericks crushing the Jazz 102-77, and, in reality, it wasn’t even as close as the score would indicate as Dallas let off the gas in the 4th quarter.

Luke Doncic led the way with 33 points, 13 rebounds, and five assists, while Jalen Brunson chipped in 24 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 9-20 from the field but just 1-7 from beyond the arc. In fact, Dallas as a team shot just 27.9% from deep and still won this game handily, which is a problem for Utah.

The Jazz were led in scoring by a bench player, Jordan Clarkson, as Donovan Mitchell had just nine points on 4-15 shooting and 0-7 from deep. The Jazz shot 37.7% from the field and 10% from three (TEN PERCENT!) and just had no answer for the Dallas defense.

Dallas is now 51-34-2 against the spread, which is 3rd best in the NBA, while Utah is 34-50-3, which is 28th in the NBA. Utah is also 17-24-2 ATS at home (22nd), while Dallas is 26-17 ATS on the road (6th).

Both of these teams trend towards the under with Dallas’ O/U mark on the season sitting at 33-52-2 (dead last) and Utah’s coming in at 39-46-2 (26th).

For far in these playoffs, Dallas is 4-1 against the spread and three of the five games in this series have gone under the Vegas point total.

