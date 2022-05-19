2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 2 Preview, Odds, and Pick

It’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat rode a furious 39-14 3rd quarter advantage to a 118-107 win in Game 1, but can they do it again tonight?

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat 108.5 (7th) Points Per Game 107.1 (9th) 101.8 (3rd) Points Allowed Per Game 97.5 (1st) 37% (6th) 3PT Shooting % 32.1% (13th) 32.9% (3rd) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.2% (4th) 12.5 (5th) Turnovers per game 12.4 (4th) 5-7 Playoff O/U 3-9 8-4 Playoff ATS 8-4

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum, F-G. – 28.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37.3% 3PT

Jaylen Brown, G-F. – 22.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 38.7% 3PT

Al Horford, G. – 13.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 52.4% FG

Miami Playoff leaders:

Jimmy Butler, SF: 29.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, 2.3 SPG, 53.5% FG, 7.3 FTM/GM

Tyler Herro, PG: 14.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 26.7% 3PT

Bam Adebayo, C: 14.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60% FG

Key Injuries:

Kyle Lowry, Miami : Doubtful (Hamstring strain)

Max Strus, Miami : Questionable (Hamstring)

: Questionable (Hamstring) Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)

Marcus Smart, Boston: Probable (Foot)

Al Horford, Boston: Doubtful (Health and Safety Protocols)

Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick: