2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 2 Preview, Odds, and Pick

It’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat rode a furious 39-14 3rd quarter advantage to a 118-107 win in Game 1, but can they do it again tonight?
Playoff Tale of the Tape:
|Celtics
|STAT
|Heat
|108.5 (7th)
|Points Per Game
|107.1 (9th)
|101.8 (3rd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|97.5 (1st)
|37% (6th)
|3PT Shooting %
|32.1% (13th)
|32.9% (3rd)
|Opponent 3PT Shooting %
|33.2% (4th)
|12.5 (5th)
|Turnovers per game
|12.4 (4th)
|5-7
|Playoff O/U
|3-9
|8-4
|Playoff ATS
|8-4
Boston Playoff leaders:
- Jayson Tatum, F-G. – 28.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.1 APG, 1.5 SPG, 37.3% 3PT
- Jaylen Brown, G-F. – 22.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 38.7% 3PT
- Al Horford, G. – 13.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 52.4% FG
Miami Playoff leaders:
- Jimmy Butler, SF: 29.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, 2.3 SPG, 53.5% FG, 7.3 FTM/GM
- Tyler Herro, PG: 14.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 26.7% 3PT
- Bam Adebayo, C: 14.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60% FG
Key Injuries:
- Kyle Lowry, Miami: Doubtful (Hamstring strain)
- Max Strus, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
- Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
- Marcus Smart, Boston: Probable (Foot)
- Al Horford, Boston: Doubtful (Health and Safety Protocols)
Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick:
- Game 1 was severely impacted by the Celtics being without both Smart and Horford. They also only had one day off after a brutal series against the Bucks. Game 1 in Miami was always going to be an uphill battle for them, so Smart being back tonight is crucial.
- The Celtics also shot just 32.4% from three in Game 1, and their three-point shooting was a big part of their series win over Milwaukee, so they will need to be more efficient in Game 2 to pull out the win.
- Miami also continued to shoot poorly from three, hitting just 33.3% of their shots from deep; however, they attacked the basket, shooting 48.8% overall and 88.2% from the free-throw line on 34 attempts. This will be critical for them with Horford out again, leaving Boston with really just Robert Williams III as an interior defender.
- So far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Miami has gone 7-0 straight up and 6-1 against the spread at home, winning by an average of 16 points per game.
