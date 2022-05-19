Sports

2022 NBA Playoffs: Heat vs Celtics Game 2 Preview, Odds, and Pick

Jimmy Butler attacks the basket in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
May 17, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball up court against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of game one of the 2022 eastern conference finals at FTX Arena.

It’s Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs. The Miami Heat rode a furious 39-14 3rd quarter advantage to a 118-107 win in Game 1, but can they do it again tonight?

If you want a more detailed look at this series, read our full series breakdown.

Playoff Tale of the Tape:

Celtics STAT Heat
108.5 (7th) Points Per Game 107.1 (9th)
101.8 (3rd) Points Allowed Per Game 97.5 (1st)
37% (6th) 3PT Shooting % 32.1% (13th)
32.9% (3rd) Opponent 3PT Shooting % 33.2% (4th)
12.5 (5th) Turnovers per game 12.4 (4th)
5-7 Playoff O/U 3-9
8-4 Playoff ATS 8-4

Boston Playoff leaders:

Jayson Tatum of the Celtics dribbles up the court
Jayson TatumPaul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jayson Tatum, F-G. – 28.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 6.1  APG, 1.5 SPG, 37.3% 3PT
  • Jaylen Brown, G-F. – 22.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 3.8 APG, 1.5 SPG, 38.7% 3PT
  • Al Horford, G. – 13.0 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 3.4 APG, 1.1 SPG, 52.4% FG

 

Miami Playoff leaders:

Jimmy Butler attacks the basket in the 2022 NBA Playoffs
May 10, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) drives the ball around Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) during the second half in game five of the second round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
  • Jimmy Butler, SF:  29.8 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 5.4 APG, 2.3 SPG, 53.5% FG, 7.3 FTM/GM
  • Tyler Herro, PG:  14.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 2.9 APG, 26.7% 3PT
  • Bam Adebayo, C:  14.3 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 2.6 APG, 1.1 SPG, 60% FG

Key Injuries:

  • Kyle Lowry, Miami: Doubtful (Hamstring strain)
  • Max Strus, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
  • Gabe Vincent, Miami: Questionable (Hamstring)
  • Marcus Smart, Boston: Probable (Foot)
  • Al Horford, Boston: Doubtful (Health and Safety Protocols)

 

Game 2 Prediction and Free Pick:

  • Game 1 was severely impacted by the Celtics being without both Smart and Horford. They also only had one day off after a brutal series against the Bucks. Game 1 in Miami was always going to be an uphill battle for them, so Smart being back tonight is crucial.
  • The Celtics also shot just 32.4% from three in Game 1, and their three-point shooting was a big part of their series win over Milwaukee, so they will need to be more efficient in Game 2 to pull out the win.
  • Miami also continued to shoot poorly from three, hitting just 33.3% of their shots from deep; however, they attacked the basket, shooting 48.8% overall and 88.2% from the free-throw line on 34 attempts. This will be critical for them with Horford out again, leaving Boston with really just Robert Williams III as an interior defender.
  • So far in the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Miami has gone 7-0 straight up and 6-1 against the spread at home, winning by an average of 16 points per game.
  • NBA FREE PICK:

