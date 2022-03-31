2022 World Cup draw: Teams, how to watch, pots, odds, more

The soccer world will find out the layout of its biggest stage on Friday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw takes place in the tournament’s host nation later this year, Qatar.

In total, 32 teams will be split up into eight groups of four to vie for one of the most elusive and sought-after prizes on the planet.

2022 World Cup draw: How to watch

Date: Friday, April 1

Location: Doha, Qatar

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: FS1, Telemundo

Live Stream: FIFA.com

As it stands, 29 of the teams have clinched their places in the World Cup with inter-continental playoffs between Costa Rica and New Zealand along with Peru, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates deciphering two of those spots. A delayed European playoff between Wales and the winner of Ukraine and Scotland should be decided by June ahead of the November festivities.

Caesars Sportsbook States: NY, LA, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, TN, VA, WV Claim Now New Player Bonus $1,100 FREE BET Claim Now

The countries have been split up into four pots based on their current rankings — Pot 1 has the seven strongest teams in the world along with the host nation, Qatar.

For more soccer news, visit TailgateSports.com

The other two pots are filled based on the FIFA world rankings while Pot 4 holds the five lowest-ranked nations and the three spots yet to be deciphered by playoffs.

2022 World Cup Draw: Pots

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot 4 Qatar Mexico Senegal Cameroon Brazil Netherlands Iran Canada Belgium Denmark Japan Ecuador France Germany Morocco Saudi Arabia Argentina Uruguay Serbia Ghana England Switzerland Poland Wales/Scotland/Ukraine Spain United States South Korea Costa Rica/New Zealand Portugal Croatia Tunisia Peru/Australia/UAE

Odds to win 2022 World Cup

Brazil: +500

France: +650

England: +700

Spain: +750

Germany: +900

Belgium: +1100

Argentina: +1100

Portugal: +1200

Netherlands: +1600

Denmark: +2800

Croatia: +5000

Uruguay: +5000

Serbia: +8000

Switzerland: +8000

United States: +10000

Poland: +10000

Senegal: +10000

Mexico: +10000

Ukraine: +15000

Qatar: +20000

Cameroon: +20000

Ghana: +20000

Ecuador: +20000

Japan: +20000

Morocco: +20000

Wales: +20000

Tunisia: +25000

South Korea: +25000

Peru: +25000

Canada: +25000

Iran: +35000

Scotland: +35000

Australia: +40000

Saudi Arabia: +50000

Costa Rica: +100000

New Zealand: +100000

Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.