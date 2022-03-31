2022 World Cup draw: Teams, how to watch, pots, odds, more

The soccer world will find out the layout of its biggest stage on Friday as the 2022 FIFA World Cup draw takes place in the tournament’s host nation later this year, Qatar.
In total, 32 teams will be split up into eight groups of four to vie for one of the most elusive and sought-after prizes on the planet.
2022 World Cup draw: How to watch
- Date: Friday, April 1
- Location: Doha, Qatar
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV: FS1, Telemundo
- Live Stream: FIFA.com
As it stands, 29 of the teams have clinched their places in the World Cup with inter-continental playoffs between Costa Rica and New Zealand along with Peru, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates deciphering two of those spots. A delayed European playoff between Wales and the winner of Ukraine and Scotland should be decided by June ahead of the November festivities.
The countries have been split up into four pots based on their current rankings — Pot 1 has the seven strongest teams in the world along with the host nation, Qatar.
The other two pots are filled based on the FIFA world rankings while Pot 4 holds the five lowest-ranked nations and the three spots yet to be deciphered by playoffs.
2022 World Cup Draw: Pots
|Pot 1
|Pot 2
|Pot 3
|Pot 4
|Qatar
|Mexico
|Senegal
|Cameroon
|Brazil
|Netherlands
|Iran
|Canada
|Belgium
|Denmark
|Japan
|Ecuador
|France
|Germany
|Morocco
|Saudi Arabia
|Argentina
|Uruguay
|Serbia
|Ghana
|England
|Switzerland
|Poland
|Wales/Scotland/Ukraine
|Spain
|United States
|South Korea
|Costa Rica/New Zealand
|Portugal
|Croatia
|Tunisia
|Peru/Australia/UAE
Odds to win 2022 World Cup
- Brazil: +500
- France: +650
- England: +700
- Spain: +750
- Germany: +900
- Belgium: +1100
- Argentina: +1100
- Portugal: +1200
- Netherlands: +1600
- Denmark: +2800
- Croatia: +5000
- Uruguay: +5000
- Serbia: +8000
- Switzerland: +8000
- United States: +10000
- Poland: +10000
- Senegal: +10000
- Mexico: +10000
- Ukraine: +15000
- Qatar: +20000
- Cameroon: +20000
- Ghana: +20000
- Ecuador: +20000
- Japan: +20000
- Morocco: +20000
- Wales: +20000
- Tunisia: +25000
- South Korea: +25000
- Peru: +25000
- Canada: +25000
- Iran: +35000
- Scotland: +35000
- Australia: +40000
- Saudi Arabia: +50000
- Costa Rica: +100000
- New Zealand: +100000
Odds courtesy of DraftKings. For more, click here.