Bulls vs Bucks 2022 NBA Playoffs: Odds, How to Watch, Pick, More

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Chicago Bulls
Apr 5, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Jrue Holiday (21) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference: #3 Milwaukee Bucks vs #6 Chicago Bulls

Tale of the Tape:

Bulls STAT Bucks
46-36 Record 51-31
111.6 (13th) Points Per Game 115.5 (3rd)
112 (16th) Points Allowed Per Game 112.1 (19th)
4-6 Last Ten 6-4
19-22 on road Home/Away Record 27-14 at home
14th Pace of Play 3rd
13th Off Efficiency Rating 3rd
23rd Def Efficiency Rating 14th

Bulls leaders:

Apr 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago guard Zach LaVine (8) drives to the basket against Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Martin (11) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Zach LaVine, G: 24.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.5 APG, 47.6% FG
  • DeMar DeRozan, G/F: 27.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, 50.4% FG
  • Jaren Jackson Jr., PF:  16.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 2.3 BPG

 

Bucks leaders:

Apr 8, 2022; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons forward Saddiq Bey (41) and guard Cade Cunningham (left) during the third quarter at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports
  • Giannis Antetokounmpo, F/C: 29.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 55.3% FG
  • Khris Middleton, G/F: 20.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 89% FT
  • Jrue Holiday, G: 18.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 50.1% FG

Key Injuries:

  • Lonzo Ball, Chicago: Out (meniscus)
  • Grayson Allen, Milwaukee: Questionable (hip)
  • George Hill, Milwaukee: Questionable (abdominal)

Series Prediction:

Milwaukee wins the series 4-1

  • The Bulls were a nice story this year in returning to relevancy but let’s be real. They’re about to run into the juggernaut that is the Bucks, who are the defending world champions. Aside from being a very talented team with balance, last year’s title conquest has Milwaukee well positioned for another lengthy run going through the gauntlet. Their postseason experience easily puts them in a much more comfortable situation than Chicago.
  • These two Central division rivals met four teams during the regular season, with Milwaukee easily pulling off the clean sweep. Chicago did lose a couple of those by close deficits but overall, Milwaukee won all four games by an average victory margin of 14.8 points! They won’t let up.
  • Yes, some legit stars make their basketball residency in the Windy City that can take control of any game. However, when it comes to securing a series win, there’s only one superstar to focus on: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak put the finishing touches on yet another MVP-caliber campaign this season and should continue his signature dominance throughout the postseason.
  • One strength of Chicago’s offense is leaning on relentless dribble drives from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Getting to the line may be another story, however. The Bucks averaged the third-fewest fouls per game this year (18.2), and limiting the number of free throws taken by the Bulls can be another building block to move on.

