Bulls vs Bucks 2022 NBA Playoffs: Odds, How to Watch, Pick, More

2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference: #3 Milwaukee Bucks vs #6 Chicago Bulls
Tale of the Tape:
|Bulls
|STAT
|Bucks
|46-36
|Record
|51-31
|111.6 (13th)
|Points Per Game
|115.5 (3rd)
|112 (16th)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|112.1 (19th)
|4-6
|Last Ten
|6-4
|19-22 on road
|Home/Away Record
|27-14 at home
|14th
|Pace of Play
|3rd
|13th
|Off Efficiency Rating
|3rd
|23rd
|Def Efficiency Rating
|14th
Can’t Miss Offer From Caesars
Bulls leaders:
- Zach LaVine, G: 24.4 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4.5 APG, 47.6% FG
- DeMar DeRozan, G/F: 27.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.9 APG, 50.4% FG
- Jaren Jackson Jr., PF: 16.3 PPG, 5.8 RPG, 1.1 APG, 2.3 BPG
Bucks leaders:
- Giannis Antetokounmpo, F/C: 29.9 PPG, 11.6 RPG, 5.8 APG, 1.1 SPG, 1.4 BPG, 55.3% FG
- Khris Middleton, G/F: 20.1 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 5.4 APG, 1.2 SPG, 89% FT
- Jrue Holiday, G: 18.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 6.8 APG, 1.6 SPG, 50.1% FG
Key Injuries:
- Lonzo Ball, Chicago: Out (meniscus)
- Grayson Allen, Milwaukee: Questionable (hip)
- George Hill, Milwaukee: Questionable (abdominal)
Series Prediction:
Milwaukee wins the series 4-1
- The Bulls were a nice story this year in returning to relevancy but let’s be real. They’re about to run into the juggernaut that is the Bucks, who are the defending world champions. Aside from being a very talented team with balance, last year’s title conquest has Milwaukee well positioned for another lengthy run going through the gauntlet. Their postseason experience easily puts them in a much more comfortable situation than Chicago.
- These two Central division rivals met four teams during the regular season, with Milwaukee easily pulling off the clean sweep. Chicago did lose a couple of those by close deficits but overall, Milwaukee won all four games by an average victory margin of 14.8 points! They won’t let up.
- Yes, some legit stars make their basketball residency in the Windy City that can take control of any game. However, when it comes to securing a series win, there’s only one superstar to focus on: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak put the finishing touches on yet another MVP-caliber campaign this season and should continue his signature dominance throughout the postseason.
- One strength of Chicago’s offense is leaning on relentless dribble drives from Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Getting to the line may be another story, however. The Bucks averaged the third-fewest fouls per game this year (18.2), and limiting the number of free throws taken by the Bulls can be another building block to move on.