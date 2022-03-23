NBA odds today, schedule, top picks: March 23

With 11 games on the slate, here are the NBA odds today, March 23, 2022.

NBA odds today, top picks: March 23

New York Knicks @ Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET

Knicks last 10: 5-5

5-5 Knicks ATS: 33-38

33-38 Hornets last 10: 7-3

7-3 Hornets ATS: 39-31-2

39-31-2 The pick: Miles Bridges over 18.5 points

Miles Bridges over 18.5 points Why?: The Hornets have dominated the Knicks not only this season, but they’ve won 13 of their last 14 meetings against them at home. This season, Bridges has led the charge against New York, averaging 31.0 points over Charlotte’s first two meetings against them.

Atlanta Hawks @ Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.

Hawks last 10: 6-4

6-4 Hawks ATS: 29-42

29-42 Pistons last 10: 4-6

4-6 Pistons ATS: 39-33

39-33 The pick: Pistons to cover

Pistons to cover Why?: Chances are the Pistons lose this game as they’ve dropped six of their last seven. However, they’re getting the Hawks on the second leg of a back-to-back after an emotional victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. This could be a trap game for Trae Young and Co.

Sacramento Kings @ Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m.

Kings last 10: 2-8

2-8 Kings ATS: 34-38-1

34-38-1 Pacers last 10: 4-6

4-6 Pacers ATS: 32-37-3

32-37-3 The pick: Pacers point spread

Pacers point spread Why?: Not only have the Kings lost 19 of their last 22 road games, but they’ve failed to cover the spread in five of their last six games against Eastern Conference opponents. Add that on top of their recent form and the Pacers should have a solid night in Indy.

Utah Jazz @ Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m.

Jazz last 10: 6-4

6-4 Jazz ATS: 31-38-3

31-38-3 Celtics last 10: 9-1

9-1 Celtics ATS: 38-34-1

38-34-1 The pick: Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points Why?: Boston’s star has been on fire as of late, averaging 32.6 points per game over his last 13 games. In the last nine games the Celtics have been favored, he’s eclipsed the 30-point mark eight times.

Brooklyn Nets @ Memphis Grizzlies, 7:30 p.m.

Nets last 10: 6-4

6-4 Nets ATS: 30-40-2

30-40-2 Grizzlies last 10: 7-3

7-3 Grizzlies ATS: 46-26

46-26 The pick: Over 237.5 total points

Over 237.5 total points Why?: With the Nets on the road, Kyrie Irving is back in the fold, which usually means a big offensive game. The Nets have gone over the total points line in eight of their last 10 games while Irving has scored 27 or more in six of his last eight appearances.

Golden State Warriors @ Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.

Warriors last 10: 4-6

4-6 Warriors ATS: 35-32-4

35-32-4 Heat last 10: 6-4

6-4 Heat ATS: 40-31-1

40-31-1 The pick: Heat point spread

Heat point spread Why?: This might be an odd pick considering the Heat have failed to cover the spread in each of their last four games. But this is a Warriors team that is without Steph Curry for the remainder of the regular season and they’ve lost each of their last three.

Phoenix Suns @ Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m.

Suns last 10: 8-2

8-2 Suns ATS: 39-33

39-33 T’Wolves last 10: 8-2

8-2 T’Wolves ATS: 40-31-2

40-31-2 The pick: Devin Booker over 28.5 points

Devin Booker over 28.5 points Why?: The Suns’ superstar has scored 30 or more points in five of his last six games against Western Conference opponents. He’s also averaging 30.4 points per game over his last four.

Orlando Magic @ Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m.

Magic last 10: 5-5

5-5 Magic ATS: 33-39

33-39 Thunder last 10: 0-10

0-10 Thunder ATS: 43-25-4

43-25-4 The pick: Magic point spread

Magic point spread Why?: It’s a small one considering they’re road favorites, but the Magic are visiting a Thunder team that has lost each of its last 10 games headlined by the worst offense in the NBA this season.

Houston Rockets @ Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m.

Rockets last 10: 3-7

3-7 Rockets ATS: 29-42-1

29-42-1 Mavericks last 10: 7-3

7-3 Mavericks ATS: 39-32-1

39-32-1 The pick: Jalen Green over 15.5 points

Jalen Green over 15.5 points Why?: The Rockets’ promising rookie has been fairly consistent getting over that figure recently. While averaging 19.7 points over his last 12 games, he failed to hit 16 points just twice.

Philadelphia 76ers @ Los Angeles Lakers, 10 p.m.

76ers last 10: 6-4

6-4 76ers ATS: 34-35-2

34-35-2 Lakers last 10: 4-6

4-6 Lakers ATS: 30-41-1

30-41-1 The pick: James Harden over 10.5 assists

James Harden over 10.5 assists Why?: Harden has recorded 11 or more assists in each of his last games when his team is favored against a Western Conference opponent. He has also recorded 11 or more helpers in seven of his 11 games with the 76ers, including three in his last four.

San Antonio Spurs @ Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m.

Spurs last 10: 4-6

4-6 Spurs ATS: 35-36-1

35-36-1 Blazers last 10: 2-8

2-8 Blazers ATS: 29-41-1

29-41-1 Top prop pick: Blazers to cover

Blazers to cover Why?: It’s doom and gloom in Portland with Damian Lillard out for the season — and their recent run of play has shown just how bad things can get without him. But at home and as 9.5-point underdogs, the Blazers are playing a Spurs team that has failed to cover the spread in each of their last five games as favorites.

