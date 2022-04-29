MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day: April 29, Angels vs White Sox

MLB Over/Under Bet of the Day

Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox

Over/Under: 7

First pitch: 7:10 p.m. ET

Probable pitchers: Noah Syndergaard (2-0, 2.12 ERA) vs. Lucas Giolito (0-0, 1.13 ERA)

With two potential All-Stars going at it in the midst of peaking, figure little offense will kick off this series on the North Side.

Yes, the small total of 7 (or possibly, and hopefully, 7.5) provides only the slimmest margin for error. But have you seen how these big hard-throwing right-handers have began their years? Almost flawlessly.

Despite a two-plus-week layoff due to an abdomen issue, Lucas Giolito returned last week to seamlessly fire four dominant innings of one-run ball and strike out nine. Now that he has two starts under his belt, Giolito is eased in and will possess free reign to cover the majority of the ballgame

When that’s the case, bettors are normally getting a steady, and often decisively good, outing. The Halos trot out some heavy lumber, of course, but Giolito has been able to handle the Angels based on his five career meetings opposing them

Not only did he allow three runs or fewer in each of those assignments, the former first-round draft pick also etched 12.07 K/9 and limited Los Angeles batters to a fairly harmless .185/.274/.437 hitting line.

The key in cashing an under on these low totals is calling for and getting strong performance from the starting pitching. Well, that’s what Giolito brings to the table

It goes without saying that’s what Noah Syndergaard is always capable of as well. And he’s already been reminding everyone how he was one of the league’s upper-echelon pitchers before missing nearly the last two years as a result of Tommy John.

In his first few starts as an Angel (still weird to say), Syndergaard has looked a lot like the Thor of old in pitching to a 2.12 ERA and 0.82 WHIP. The only difference is his strikeouts are down but I think that’s something that will get back closer to normal as the season progresses. He showed signs of that his last outing when he punched out six in five-plus innings.

He’s been consistent, too, yielding no more than two runs during any of his turns. Considering Syndergaard deemed this a make-or-break season, I have the utmost confidence he can keep it going.

Besides, this isn’t the same intimidating White Sox lineup he’ll be facing. Eloy Jimenez (hamstring) is out for a couple of months, and it’s also possible Luis Robert (groin) misses another ballgame as well. Even if Robert does play, it just seems like Syndergaard can beat anyone right now.

The Texas native did dominate the Pale Hose in his lone start against them a few years ago, when he registered seven-plus terrific frames without an earned run crossing the plate. Syndergaard also notably compiled 11 strikeouts that night.

Given where the juice on this over/under is currently allotted, I am waiting through a possibility that the total inflates to 7.5. If it doesn’t, I’ll still be taking the under, but may as well wait it out in the meantime.

Pick:

Update: Bet voided due to starting pitcher change; no action



2022 MLB Over/Under Betting Record*: “13-6-3,” +6.43 units

Yesterday’s Result: Padres-Reds Under 8 (loss)

*Each bet graded as if it were to win 1 unit